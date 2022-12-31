Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Friday’s $685M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (12/30/22)

Read full article on original website
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold locally
A winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million has been sold locally. The ticket was sold in Westmoreland County at the Shop ‘n Save on Willowbrook Plaza.
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania store
The holiday season is about to become a lot merrier for one person who recently purchased a winning lottery ticket with $2 million from a store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about where the ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself holding a winning lottery ticket.
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $201 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $201 million.
After Nephew Buys Lottery Ticket as a Gift, Aunt Later Sues Him for $1.2 million
Barb and Tyrone were a typical aunt and nephew duo, with a close and loving relationship. So, when Tyrone surprised Barb with a lottery ticket for her birthday, she was overjoyed.
An 18-year-old who won a $1 million lottery scratch-off said his grandfather predicted his win weeks before
Dalton Radford was headed to his second job when he made a pit stop at a convenience store and walked out with $1 million lottery prize.
Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $510M Mega Millions jackpot
The estimated prize for Friday night would be the 11th largest jackpot in the history of the game
AOL Corp
What the Mega Millions $640M jackpot winner should do next: Stay quiet, hire financial team
Someone at your New Year's party could be a newly minted mega millionaire, but you may not even know – if the winner's smart. As exciting as it may be to win Friday's Mega Millions jackpot, now up to $640 million after there was no winner on Tuesday night, the winner ought to stay mum, experts say.
A veteran became a millionaire after he used his 'intuition' to win 6 prizes in the same Massachusetts lottery draw
Raymond Roberts Sr. in Massachusetts said he bought six lottery tickets with the same numbers and now plans to buy a motorcycle with $2 million win.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $785 million ahead of next drawing
The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one as no one won Friday night's estimated $685 million jackpot. The top prize increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night. No ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday...
7-7-7 lottery drawing results in 12,125 winning tickets in South Carolina
The South Carolina Education Lottery said its Pick 3 drawing paid out more than $3 million in prizes when the numbers came up 7-7-7.
When is the Next Mega Millions Drawing? Your Shot at $785M is This Week
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to $785 million for only the fourth time in game history after Friday's pot went unclaimed. During the last drawing, players on Friday failed to match all six numbers -- the white balls 1, 3, 6, 44 and 51, plus the gold Mega Ball 7 -- moving the first drawing of the year beyond $700 million.
Powerball lottery: Did you win Saturday’s $246M Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (12/31/2022)
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s lottery drawing has climbed to an estimated $246 million, with a cash option of $128.5 million. Saturday’s winning numbers were: 18, 37, 44, 50 and 64. The Powerball drawn was 11 with a Power Play of 3X. No one across the country hit...
Lottery wins of 2022: A look back at people 'hitting the jackpot'
As the 2023 New Year approaches, here are 10 lottery stories that made national and international headlines in 2022. From scratch-off tickets to the Powerball and Mega Millions.
‘Compete shock’: Man who bought last 2 scratch-off tickets at Michigan store wins $4M
A Michigan man bought the last two scratch-off tickets for his favorite lottery game. One of them paid off big, to the tune of $4 million. “I was in complete shock!” the 42-year-old Macomb County man, who chose to remain anonymous, said in a statement to the Michigan Lottery on Thursday.
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Louisiana, But No One Wins $465 Million Jackpot
If you played the Mega Millions drawing last night and you live here in Louisiana, you might want to check your tickets. One person in the Bayou State is waking up $1 million richer!. There were a total of four $1 million winners across the United States as these tickets...
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize from birthday present
A North Carolina man won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket he received as a birthday present from his wife.
You Still Have a Chance: Monday’s Powerball Jackpot Expected to Grow to $265 Million
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Monday’s drawing is expected to grow to $265 million. One ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number was sold in both Florida and Pennsylvania,...
Winning numbers: Mega Millions jackpot worth half billion 2 days before Christmas
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since mid October.
Powerball Jackpot Grows to $246 Million After No Tickets Match in Latest Drawing
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is expected to grow to $246 million. There were also no tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, the California Lottery...
Mega Millions jackpot now up to $640 million with no Tuesday winner
No winner emerged in the $565 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Tuesday night, and that means some lucky ticket-buyer has a chance of taking home an estimated $640 million ($328 million in cash) in the final Mega Millions drawing of 2022.
