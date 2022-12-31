Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
Boys Ice Hockey: Ridge scores four in third in victory over Robbinsville-Allentown
Ridge entered the third period trailing by one but put up four goals and took the lead in an eventual 7-5 victory over Robbinsville-Allentown, at Grundy Ice Arena in Bristol, PA. Ridge (3-4-2) saved its best efforts for later in the game. After giving up three goals in the second...
Hamilton defeats Lawrence-Ewing-Hightstown - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)
Brendan Colantoni scored twice for Nottingham in its 8-1 victory over Lawrence-Ewing-Hightstown at Mercer County Ice Rink in West Windsor Township. Nottingham (3-2-1) jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first period before adding four more goals in the third. Troy Callahan made 19 saves on 20 shots while Zachary Meseroll, Colin Doan, and Nikita Kuzmin each had one goal and two assists.
Hillsborough defeats Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys ice hockey recap
Nate Bienstock tallied two third-period goals to lead Hillsborough past Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, 5-4 at Red Bank Armory in Red Bank. Rumson-Fair Haven (3-3-2) fell behind 3-1 at the end of the first period before answering back with three straight goals to take a one-goal lead in the third. However, Bienstock’s heroics allowed Hillsborough (7-2) to capture its seventh win in its last eight games.
Boys basketball: South River downs Wardlaw-Hartridge to stay unbeaten
Lazaro Rodriguez finished with 15 points and five rebounds as South River stopped Wardlaw-Hartridge 73-33 in Edison. Roman Santos tallied nine points, eight rebounds and five assists while Edward Herrera grabbed five rebounds for South River (7-0). MIchael Rivas chipped in with four rebounds and four assists. Wardlaw-Hartridge fell to...
Boys Ice Hockey: Mendham defeats Watchung Hills - Essex Holiday Tournament
Brendan Eigner made 17 saves on 18 shots to lead Mendham past Watchung Hills 5-1 in the Essex Holiday Tournament at Codey Arena in West Orange. Mendham (2-4) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period before each side scored a goal in the second. Mendham added a score in the third.
Girls wrestling notebook: East Brunswick is making its move in early season action
The 2022-23 girls wrestling season is still young but there have already been a series of upsets and surprises as the new season has unfolded. Maybe one of the most pleasant changes has been the emergence of East Brunswick as a dual meet power to be contended with. The Bears...
Girls basketball: Cross carries West Deptford past Salem
Janie Cross scored 22 points while Sophia Belbin added 10 as West Deptford outlasted Salem 47-41 in Salem. Isabella DeCaesar chipped in with seven points for West Deptford (2-5), which has won two of its last three games. Nora Ausland led Salem (2-3) with 10 points and Ryann Foote had...
Ice Hockey: Results, links and featured coverage for Mon., Jan. 2
No. 12 Gov. Livingston-New Providence vs. No. 20 Summit, 8:30. St. Peter's Prep 6, Paramus Catholic 1 - Box Score. St. Peter's Prep 6, Paramus Catholic 1 - Box Score.
Swimming: Results, links and scoreboards for Monday, Jan. 2
Cherry Hill West (2-0) vs. Rancocas Valley (0-2) at CCT, 5:30pm. Metuchen (1-1) vs. Iselin Kennedy (1-2) at Woodbridge Community Center, 3:15pm. Ocean Township (4-0) at Red Bank Regional (2-0), 4:30pm. SJSL. Rancocas Valley (1-1) at Cherry Hill West (1-1), TBA.
Boys basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic uses 13-0 3Q run to get past Manasquan
Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, shook off a shaky start in the first half and turned its efforts up a notch defensively to get past a feisty Manasquan team on its way to a 68-59 win in front of a crowd of over 1,000 in Manasquan.
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Union City - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena scored 22 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Union City 79-45 in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (5-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter before taking a 12-point lead into halftime. St. Peter’s Prep continued its momentum in the second half as it sported a 16-point lead at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth outscoring Union City 20-2.
Boys bowling: Daily stat leaders for the week of Jan. 2
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for the week of Jan 2. The top 20 scores for high game and high series will be listed. Girls competing on a co-ed team will be included in this list. Come back every day for updates. *These numbers...
South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: West Deptford once again has Italian flavor
For the second time in four seasons, J McKeown is brushing up on his Italian. Back in 2020, the veteran coach of the West Deptford boys basketball team saw foreign exchange student Antonello Baggi make a huge impact for an Eagles team that went 21-8. Coming into this season, he was happy to welcome in another import from across the pond in junior guard/forward Andrea Trazzi, who hails from the same region in Italy as Baggi.
Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash
There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
Girls Basketball: Rahways crushes J.F. Kennedy behind 17-0 first quarter run
Rahway opened the game on a 17-0 run and ultimately defeated J.F. Kennedy 52-28, in Iselin. The dominating first quarter run by Rahway (4-4) was the second time this season that it has scored 17 points to open a game. The Indians followed up the first quarter with a 12...
Ice Hockey: Notes, observations and stat leaders from Week 3
The holidays and 2022 are behind us but let’s take one more look at the past week before we ramp things up for 2023. Here are some notes and takeaways from the last seven days of play.
Times of Trenton boys hoops notes: Trenton, Ewing run through 2022 unbeaten
There was some hope that this Times area boys basketball season was going to be a good one for many teams. As the calendar turns to 2023, that might be a little bit of an understatement, especially in the Colonial Valley Conference. Two CVC teams are still unbeaten–Ewing and Trenton–and...
Boys Basketball: Huge third quarter run leads Metuchen to win over Timothy Christian
Metuchen ran away with the game in the third quarter in an eventual 68-46 win over Timothy Christian, in Piscataway. Already leading by 13 points at halftime, Metuchen (3-3) went on a 26-12 run in the third quarter that extended its lead to 27 points going into the fourth quarter.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Nov. 21-27, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Nov. 21-27 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Entries list property address followed by selling...
Boys basketball: No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas overpowers Monroe to stay unbeaten
Michael Jones led all scorers with 19 points while Jalen Pichardo had 14 as St. Thomas Aquinas, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered Monroe 81-34 in Edison. Terrell Pitts and Jaden Kelly each added 12 points for St. Thomas Aquinas (8-0) while Kamal Lee chipped in with eight points.
