Rutgers knocks off No. 1 Purdue for 2nd consecutive season
Rutgers has done it again. For the second consecutive season, the Scarlet Knights have upset No. 1 Purdue, beating the Boilermakers in a 65-64 win at Mackey Arena on Monday night. It is their sixth win in their last seven meetings against Purdue, and while it was less dramatic than the last-second win at Jersey Mike’s Arena a year ago, it is significantly more impressive and consequential, opening another realm of possibilities for head coach Steve Pikiell’s program.
247Sports
Three-star big man William Patterson talks recruitment
THE BRONX, New York – Three-star big man William Patterson is starting to think about commitments midway through his senior year. The 7-foot-2, 220-pound big man out of Hillside (N.J.) The Patrick School is hearing the most from Syracuse, Howard, TCU, Oklahoma State, and Rutgers. “I would say I’m...
Scarlet Nation
2024 / 2025 Rutgers Basketball recruits ramp up in stock
The famed 1990s rock band said it best. All is quiet on New Year's Day. While this may be a truism, the Holiday hoops showcases leading up to the new year tend to serve as a loud, hothouse barometer gauging who is who on the recruiting market. Several coveted recruits...
Times of Trenton girls hoops notes: Ewing, Hightstown prepare for CVC clash
There are a few things that we know as the Times area girls basketball calendar turns to 2023. NJ.com No. 10 Ewing is pretty good (but we already knew that coming into the year), Pennington might be there again at the CURE Insurance Arena in mid-February (the Red Hawks have been a late-tournament staple of late), and we (might) have a battle in the Colonial Valley Conference Colonial Division.
Girls Basketball: Big fourth quarter leads Highland Park to win over South River
Highland Park used an explosive fourth quarter to put away South River in a 50-33 win, in South River. Leading by just five points going into the fourth quarter, Highland Park (4-2) outscored South River (3-5) 20-8 down the stretch to take control of the game. The Owls’ big fourth...
South Jersey Times boys basketball notebook: West Deptford once again has Italian flavor
For the second time in four seasons, J McKeown is brushing up on his Italian. Back in 2020, the veteran coach of the West Deptford boys basketball team saw foreign exchange student Antonello Baggi make a huge impact for an Eagles team that went 21-8. Coming into this season, he was happy to welcome in another import from across the pond in junior guard/forward Andrea Trazzi, who hails from the same region in Italy as Baggi.
No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep defeats Union City - Boys basketball recap
Nico Pena scored 22 points to lead St. Peter’s Prep, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Union City 79-45 in Jersey City. St. Peter’s Prep (5-2) jumped out to a 27-15 lead in the first quarter before taking a 12-point lead into halftime. St. Peter’s Prep continued its momentum in the second half as it sported a 16-point lead at the end of the third before pulling away in the fourth outscoring Union City 20-2.
Rutgers in NFL, Week 17: RB scores team’s first touchdown of 2023
A former Rutgers running back gave his team a good start to 2023 on Sunday. Rookie Isiah Pacheco scored his team’s first touchdown of the calendar year on, punching it in from five yards out to give the Kansas City Chiefs an early lead over the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Along with his fourth touchdown of the season, Pacheco had a team-high 31 rushing yards on nine carries in his team’s 27-24 win on New Year’s Day.
Hillsborough defeats Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys ice hockey recap
Nate Bienstock tallied two third-period goals to lead Hillsborough past Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, 5-4 at Red Bank Armory in Red Bank. Rumson-Fair Haven (3-3-2) fell behind 3-1 at the end of the first period before answering back with three straight goals to take a one-goal lead in the third. However, Bienstock’s heroics allowed Hillsborough (7-2) to capture its seventh win in its last eight games.
Hamilton defeats Lawrence-Ewing-Hightstown - Boys ice hockey recap (PHOTOS)
Brendan Colantoni scored twice for Nottingham in its 8-1 victory over Lawrence-Ewing-Hightstown at Mercer County Ice Rink in West Windsor Township. Nottingham (3-2-1) jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first period before adding four more goals in the third. Troy Callahan made 19 saves on 20 shots while Zachary Meseroll, Colin Doan, and Nikita Kuzmin each had one goal and two assists.
Eagles players say they must do these 2 things to win NFC East title next week vs. Giants
PHILADELPHIA – When the Eagles left Soldier Field with a win two weeks ago, it looked like it was not a question of if the Eagles would win the NFC East, but when. The division title, the first-round bye, and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs were inevitable, giving the Eagles a decent path to a postseason run.
Girls wrestling notebook: East Brunswick is making its move in early season action
The 2022-23 girls wrestling season is still young but there have already been a series of upsets and surprises as the new season has unfolded. Maybe one of the most pleasant changes has been the emergence of East Brunswick as a dual meet power to be contended with. The Bears...
Giants vs. Eagles tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Giants’ Week 18 game on Sunday | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Philadelphia Eagles meet the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, in an NFL NFC Week 18 matchup on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to purchase tickets to the game can...
Girls basketball: Caughey, Fajardo lead Villa Walsh past Parsippany
Delaney Caughey and Chiara Fajardo each had 11 points as Villa Walsh bested Parsippany 44-25 in Morristown. Bowers Tessa and Erin Aroneo chipped in with six points apiece for Villa Walsh (3-2), which stopped a two-game losing streak. Amanda Dean led Parsippany (2-3) with 12 points while Michaela Coyle contributed...
Montclair had its own football bowl game
The college football bowl season is reaching its peak. But Montclair was home to its own signature game last month when the Cobras youth football program played host to the Passaic County Cougars in the first Turkey Bowl, which is expected to become an annual event. The Cobras defeated the...
Gill St. Bernard’s defeats Parsippany Regional - Boys ice hockey recap
Michael Scarpati recorded three goals and three assists for Gill St. Bernard’s as it rolled past Parsippany Regional 9-0 at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Gill St. Bernard’s (2-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period before scoring three more goals in the second and four in the third. Adam La Tournous also finished with three goals and one assist while Luc Jansson stopped all nine shots he faced.
Paterson, January 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Paterson. The St. Mary's High School basketball team will have a game with Hackensack High School on January 01, 2023, 07:30:00. The Gill-St. Bernard'S School basketball team will have a game with St. Joseph Regional High School on January 01, 2023, 09:00:00.
Jeff Dunham tour 2023: How to buy tickets, schedule, dates
Jeff Dunham and his many characters are hitting the road in 2023. Dunham’s new “Still Not Canceled Tour” will tour North America, including a stop in Newark, New Jersey on Feb. 26 at the Prudential Center. Besides Newark, the ventriloquist will stop in several other cities across...
News Talk 1490
Trail Of Empowerment: Newark Native Hassan Abdus-Sabur Leads Cycling Fundraiser To Create HBCU Scholarships
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. For Newark native Hassan Abdus-Sabur, cycling symbolizes a sense of freedom and perseverance; exploring paths less traveled, finding a rhythm in the midst of change, and opening his eyes and mind to new sights and realizations along his life’s trail. The outdoor pastime he developed an affinity for while riding through the city as a youngster, has evolved into an avenue for social change in adulthood. The Brick City biker—who founded the HBCU Scholarship Bike Ride—is using cycling to economically empower scholars at historically Black colleges and universities.
Smokey Robinson to play 2 N.J. shows: Here is how you can get tickets
Smokey Robinson plans to perform two New Jersey shows in 2023. Robinson will perform on March 3 in Atlantic City and March 4 in Newark. While on tour, he will also play two shows at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas on April 14 and April 15. If you are...
