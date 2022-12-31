Courtney Love Discusses The Comment She Made About Brad Pitt Being The Reason She Was Fired From “Fight Club”

Read full article on original website
Margot Robbie Has Spoken Out After Facing Huge Backlash For That Unscripted Kiss With Brad Pitt And Clarified That They Established Their “Boundaries” Beforehand
“It’s a movie that really pushes boundaries in a lot of ways.”
Kirstie Alley Said More Than Once That John Travolta Was The Love Of Her Life
Travolta called his “Look Who’s Talking” co-star “one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had” in the wake of her sudden death.
Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On
Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'
The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
Did Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Secretly Get Married? Details
Take a gander at either Zooey Deschanel or Jonathan Scott’s Instagram page and you’ll see a flurry of adorable photos of them together. While you can’t always take social media at face value, the New Girl alum and the HGTV star seem to be enjoying every moment together. In 2021, they shared the exciting news that they purchased a house together. And given that they’re committed to so much together, it makes us wonder: Are they married?
Kate Hudson Says She Pushed to Get Matthew McConaughey Cast in How to Lose a Guy: 'We Had an Energy'
"We like to push each other and I just love Matthew's commitment to everything," Kate Hudson said of Matthew McConaughey Matthew McConaughey has Kate Hudson to thank for his casting in their 2003 romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. At a BAFTA Life in Pictures event in London on Monday, Hudson, 43, told an audience that she went to bat for McConaughey, 53, to take the role as her costar in the movie, according to The Daily Mail. "We had an energy together, I wanted...
Sophie Turner Shares Unseen Photos from Her Pregnancy With Her, Joe Jonas’ 2nd Daughter
A memorable 2022! Sophie Turner has reflected on her year, which included the birth of her second daughter. “What a year friends,” the Game of Thrones alum, 26, captioned a Friday, December 30, Instagram carousel of snaps from recent events, including milestones from her second pregnancy. In one pic, Turner — who married Joe Jonas in 2019 — posed for […]
Angelina Jolie Calls Brad Pitt’s Claims About Her Wanting To Sell Their Winery ‘Malicious’
Angelina Jolie, 47, reacted to her ex-husband Brad Pitt‘s claims about her wanting to sell her portion of their French winery, which they bought in 2008, and called them “malicious” among other words, in new court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. In 2021, the actress revealed she wanted to sell her interest in Chateau Miraval S. because of her personal objections to owning an alcohol company, and the actor, 58, who sued her, claimed they were working on finding a buyer until they found out the decision in their custody battle over their children was in his favor. He said she then stopped talking with him about the vineyard and went on to sell her stake to a company called Tenute del Mondo, which is owned by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.
Popculture
Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate
Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
'We Would Have Devoured Each Other': Kirstie Alley Revealed Love For Longtime Friend John Travolta In Years Before Her Death
Kirstie Alley revealed her unwavering love for John Travolta in the years before her death, RadarOnline.com can confirm, revealing how she resisted the urge to act on her romantic feelings. The longtime friends, who worked together on the three Look Who's Talking films, shared a special bond that both of them have raved over.Alley was married to Parker Stevenson from 1983 to 1997 while Travolta tied the knot with Kelly Preston in 1991, keeping the pair's connection strictly platonic. "John would agree it was mutual that we sort of fell in love with each other," Alley said, admitting during an...
theplaylist.net
Courtney Love Stands By ‘Fight Club’ Firing Story & Claims Brad Pitt Tried To “Blackmail” Her Over Kurt Cobain Film Rights
Courtney Love is sticking by her story. After claiming on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast that she was fired from 1999’s “Fight Club” because of a fight with Brad Pitt, a Variety report and an unnamed source within it refuted the claim. Their take? Love never actually had the role.
Elite Daily
Olivia Wilde Is Reportedly "Still Upset" About Her Split With Harry Styles
Breakups are never easy, but when your ex is Harry Styles, they’re bound to be extra tough. Styles and Olivia Wilde reportedly took a “break” on Nov. 18 after two years of dating, and it sounds like it has been challenging. Wilde is reportedly “still very much upset” about her breakup with Styles. I get it, darling.
Kate Hudson says she ‘doesn’t really care’ about nepotism claims as Goldie Hawn’s daughter
Kate Hudson has addressed the debate surrounding nepotism in Hollywood.Hudson, who appears in new Knives Out sequel Glass Onion, is the daughter of actor Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson.After several roles in the 1990s, Hudson, 43, rose to prominence in 2000 after playing Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous.Over the next decade, she scored a string of roles in films including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), You, Me and Dupree (2006), Fool's Gold (2008) and Bride Wars (2009).During a new interview with The Independent, Hudson brushed off the recent conversation surrounding Hollywood’s favouring...
Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Megan Fox "Seeking a Girlfriend"
Megan Fox is shooting her shot. Despite being engaged Machine Gun Kelly, the actress is currently on the hunt for a new romantic partner. On Dec. 30, Megan posted two sexy selfies on Instagram...
toofab.com
Hilaria Baldwin Explains Her Absence From Social Media, Says She and Her Kids Have Been 'So So Sick'
"Can't wait to fill you in on how our Christmas was…once I get my lungs and voice back" Hilaria Baldwin is celebrating the holidays with a house full of sick kids. The 38-year-old mom of seven took to Instagram and explained that her unusual absence from the platform has been due to a wave of sickness that has taken over her family.
Blake Lively Shares A Funny ‘Tell Me You’re Pregnant Without Telling Me You’re Pregnant’ Post Ahead Of Birth Of 4th Child
Blake Lively has a great sense of humor about her pregnancy.
Kate Hudson on Hollywood Nepotism Discourse: ‘If You Work Hard and You Kill It, It Doesn’t Matter’
Kate Hudson is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the current “Nepo Baby” discourse. The “Glass Onion” star, and daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, said she “doesn’t really care” about the recent conversation about Hollywood nepotism in an interview with The Independent published Saturday. “The nepotism thing, I mean… I don’t really care,” Hudson said in the interview. “I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.” Hudson further compared Hollywood to other industries...
‘Brad pushed me a bridge too far’: Courtney Love doubles down on claim Brad Pitt got her fired from Fight Club
Courtney Love is not backing down on claims she made about being fired from Fight Club because she wouldn’t allow Brad Pitt to play her late husband, Kurt Cobain.Earlier this week, during an appearance on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, Love alleged that she was originally cast to play Marla, a character eventually portrayed by Helena Bonham Carter.Love told host Marc Maron that she was fired from Fight Club after she “went nuclear” on Pitt and film director Gus Van Sant when they approached her about making a film about Cobain.Love’s claim was disputed by a source who...
Khloé Kardashian & True Thompson Ring In The New Year Together — See Cute Pics!
Khloé Kardashian was in good company when she ran in the new year with her daughter, True Thompson, and her friends Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq. In new photos, the reality star, 38, posted some cute photos of the gang, writing, "Happy and Blessed 2023."Kim Kardashian even looked like she made an appearance in one of the shots. Khadijah, who shares son Christian and daughters Celine and Kapri with husband Bobby McCray, also posted some of the same photos, writing, "Here we go 2023."Of course, people loved seeing the crew back together. One person wrote, "Awwww that looks perfect,"...
Country Star LeAnn Rimes Enjoys Being A Stepmother to Eddie Cibrian’s Two Children
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian first met on the set of the 2009 film Northern Lights and immediately hit it off. However, both the country singer and the actor were married to other people at the time — Cibrian was married to Brandi Glanville, whom he shares two sons with, while Rimes was with Dean Sheremet.
