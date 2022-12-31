ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Florida business partners die after shooting each other in dispute at work, police say

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVRzu_0jzHr5HT00

Two Florida men killed each other in a deadly shootout at their shared business.

The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon at their business located at 3135 U.S. 92 East in Lakeland, Florida. While the Polk County Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the business, a Google search shows Service On Site of Central Florida Inc., an auto service business, at the address.

The business partners, 31-year-old Akeido Bennett, and 39-year-old Xavier Figueroa, shot each other, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Bennett reportedly died at the scene of the shooting, while Figueroa attempted to leave the business in his truck, but died later from the gunshot injury.

“This was an avoidable tragedy stemming from a disagreement between business partners,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “We all have an obligation to our friends, our families, and society at large to talk things out instead of turning to violence. These men would still be alive today, and their families would not be grieving, had they been able to work out their differences civilly.”

Deputies said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

2 found shot in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were found shot Sunday evening in Orlando, according to police. The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the area of Raleigh Street and Frazier Avenue, but there was also a large crime scene on Lescot Lane nearby. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
People

Florida Teen Found Dead in Apparent Homicide Hours After He Was Reported Missing

Jontae Haywood, 15, was described as a "charismatic and compassionate young man" Just hours after being reported missing, a Florida teen has been found dead with a gunshot wound.  According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, the body of 15-year-old Jontae Haywood was discovered shortly after he was reported missing around 1:20 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Haywood's mom told WESH-2 that she grew concerned when her son didn't come home on Thursday, prompting her to call authorities.  "It is with great sadness that the Sumter County Sheriff's Office announces...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
70K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy