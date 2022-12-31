After several quarters of record-breaking sales numbers, the post-pandemic party came to a screeching halt this summer as inflation erased gains, leaving companies that over-hired in 2021 with the question of what to do next. Many retail, fashion and footwear businesses opted for job cuts to lower costs this year. Sneaker resale site StockX was one of the first businesses to cut staff in 2022 back in June, saying in a statement that it needed to adapt and pivot its business to keep up with “macroeconomic challenges” that are impacting the economy and its business. What followed was a barrage of...

10 DAYS AGO