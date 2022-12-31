ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

Vertex's business achieved significant growth this year, and its strong results are likely going to continue. Mattel is a beaten-down stock that could get a boost next year as it launches the Barbie movie. Nvidia's stock is struggling this year but still has long-term potential making now a great time...
ValueWalk

Gold Has Already Started to Run

For weekend reading, Ivan Martchev, investment strategist at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. Over long periods of time, gold can be viewed as the “anti-dollar,” or more broadly as “anti-paper money,” but over an intermediate term (3-5 years) its price pattern can be quite a bit more complicated.
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
NASDAQ

Down 28% in 2022, Is Apple Stock a Buy for 2023?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has benefited from robust consumer demand and hopes that easing supply chain constraints will boost the tech giant's prospects. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 29, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 31, 2022. 10 stocks we like better than Apple. When our...
NASDAQ

Taiwan Semi vs. Intel Stock: Which Is the Better Buy Now?

In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo look into the growth prospects and risks faced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). From technological advances and market demand to competition and regulatory challenges, these two companies face a range of factors that could affect their growth. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Footwear News

10 of the Biggest Retail Layoffs of 2022

After several quarters of record-breaking sales numbers, the post-pandemic party came to a screeching halt this summer as inflation erased gains, leaving companies that over-hired in 2021 with the question of what to do next. Many retail, fashion and footwear businesses opted for job cuts to lower costs this year. Sneaker resale site StockX was one of the first businesses to cut staff in 2022 back in June, saying in a statement that it needed to adapt and pivot its business to keep up with “macroeconomic challenges” that are impacting the economy and its business. What followed was a barrage of...
NBC Chicago

Nasdaq Closes Out Its First Four-Quarter Slump Since Dot-Com Crash

The Nasdaq closed out its worst year since 2008 and is mired in a downturn that's drawing many comparisons to the dot-com crash. "It's really hard to be positive on tech right now," said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1% in the fourth quarter,...
Reuters

Fidelity marks down value of Twitter stake by 56%

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Fidelity funds slashed the value of their Twitter stake by 56% in November, according to a monthly disclosure by the investment firm released on Friday, as the social media giant navigates a period of turmoil following Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout.
ambcrypto.com

TRON saw neutral momentum in recent weeks, but buyers can look for a dip to…

The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The high volume node at $0.053 has trapped TRON on the price charts since early December. A move above the Value Area High could initiate a rally. Bitcoin continued...
kalkinemedia.com

3 LSE gold stocks to explore in 2023

Traditionally, the yellow metal is seen as a safer investment, especially when the economic conditions are volatile. Going by the current economic situation in the UK, investors may turn to gold as a hedge to shield their investments. With the global economy in crisis due to geopolitical issues, the COVID-19...

