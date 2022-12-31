Read full article on original website
Murray State rolls past Valpo 67-48
The Murray State women's basketball team improved to 2-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 67-48 win over Valparaiso Sunday afternoon at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. Fast Facts. Up by just three points at the end of the third quarter, the Racers absolutely dominated the fourth quarter...
Morgan sparks Murray State to 78-61 victory over Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Justin Morgan scored 15 points off of the bench to lead Murray State past Evansville 78-61 on Sunday. Morgan was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) for the Racers (8-6, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Rob Perry scored 14 and added eight rebounds and three steals. Jamari Smith also scored 14.
1/1 Racer Rewind
PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers split two Missouri Valley Conference games this past week, moving their MVC record to 3-1. For the best plays of the week, here is the 'Racer Rewind' with the voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and Kenny Roth.
Murray State's Racer Arena to open as storm shelter Monday evening
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — With severe weather in the forecast Monday night, the Calloway County Fiscal Court says Murray State University's Racer Arena will be open to the community as a storm shelter. A Local 6 Weather Authority Alert is in place for Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
Mercy Health-Lourdes introduces its first baby of 2023
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky hospital introduced its first baby of 2023. Baby boy Deacon Nelson was the first baby born in the new year at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. He was born at 9:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. According to the hospital, Deacon weighed 7 pounds, 8...
KYTC reports water over state roads in west Kentucky
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews are responding to reports of water over state roads due to heavy rainfall in west Kentucky. As of 11:02 p.m., KYTC District 1 is reporting water over state roads in Livingston County and McCracken County. Those reports include:. Livingston County. KY 133/Lola Road...
'Genre-defying musical genius' Chris Thile playing in Paducah
MURRAY, KY — California native Chris Thile has played the mandolin since the age of five, and it shows. According to a release from West Kentucky Community and Technical College, Thile is a MacArthur Fellow. He's won four Grammy Awards, he's hosted "Live from Here with Chris Thile" (formerly...
1/2 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send in your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
Schools continue cleanup after frozen sprinkler pipes burst due to winter storm
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Ruined ceilings, walls and floors — the winter storm that recently made its way through the Local 6 area caused a big mess at school districts in west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee when frozen sprinkler system pipes burst. It's a problem that affected schools...
Christian County Sheriff's Office looks for information on missing person
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — The Christian County Sheriff's Office asks the public's help in finding a missing person. Gregory "Knuck" Bush was discharged from Jennie Stuart Medical Center and placed into a Blue Line Cab at 2:32 p.m. on Dec. 10. The cab company says he was dropped off in the E 19th/Beach Street area in Hopkinsville.
Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
Update on school closures
Schools continue cleanup after frozen sprinkler pipes burst due to winter storm. One district, Marshall County Schools, says little could have been done to prevent the burst pipes. The winter storm and severe winds hit five of the district's schools hard, resulting in what administrators call a freak accident.
Local CPA joins Lifeline Recovery Center board
PADUCAH — A partner at an accounting firm in Paducah has joined the board of directors of local substance abuse treatment program Lifeline Recovery Center. Lifeline announced on Monday that certified public accountant David Bailey has joined the board. Bailey is a partner at Williams, Williams & Lentz. In a news release, the recovery center notes that Bailey is mainly responsible for auditing and consulting for corporate and nonprofit entities at the firm. His career also includes time as vice president and chief financial officer at Trees n Trends Inc. and as an audit senior manager with KPMG Peat Marwick in Nashville and Houston.
Overnight storms bring chance of damaging wind gusts, flooding
PADUCAH — Local 6 has activated a Weather Authority Alert for late Monday night into early Tuesday morning for the potential for a few severe thunderstorms and heavy rain. A cluster of thunderstorms will lift across the area this evening between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. We totally rule out a severe storm during this time, but heavy rain will likely be the main threat with this activity.
Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community
A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
Flood advisory until 1:15 AM
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a flood advisory for the counties of McCracken, Graves, Livingston, Marshall, Massac and Pope until 1:15 a.m. Radar indicates heavy rain from thunderstorms that have already produced up to 1.5 inches of rain, and another 1.5 inches could occur in the next few hours. Rain at this rate could cause flooding to occur, especially in low-lying areas.
Woman wanted in connection with armed robbery at Graves Co. Dollar General
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a western Kentucky Dollar General. According to a Facebook post by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the store on Highway 45 North was robbed around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday, December 31 for an older woman with a gun.
Calloway drug, traffic charges for Benton man
A traffic stop in Almo Saturday morning led to drug and traffic charges for a Benton man. The Calloway County Sheriff's Department reports the stop was made on Radio Road for a traffic violation. During the stop, multiple controlled substances and suspected methamphetamine were allegedly found in the vehicle. The...
Armed robbery reported at Mayfield Dollar General, deputies ask for help identifying suspect
MAYFIELD, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect following a reported armed robbery at a Dollar General Saturday evening. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, the Dollar General on Highway 45 North in Mayfield was robbed at...
