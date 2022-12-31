PADUCAH — A partner at an accounting firm in Paducah has joined the board of directors of local substance abuse treatment program Lifeline Recovery Center. Lifeline announced on Monday that certified public accountant David Bailey has joined the board. Bailey is a partner at Williams, Williams & Lentz. In a news release, the recovery center notes that Bailey is mainly responsible for auditing and consulting for corporate and nonprofit entities at the firm. His career also includes time as vice president and chief financial officer at Trees n Trends Inc. and as an audit senior manager with KPMG Peat Marwick in Nashville and Houston.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO