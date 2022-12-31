Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Wintersville Indian Creek pours it on East Liverpool
Wintersville Indian Creek's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on East Liverpool during a 49-27 blowout on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and East Liverpool faced off on January 4, 2021 at East Liverpool High School....
richlandsource.com
Rayland Buckeye Local comes up short in matchup with Bellaire
Saddled up and ready to go, Bellaire spurred past Rayland Buckeye Local 62-48 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. In recent action on December 22, Bellaire faced off against Shadyside and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on December 28 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Parkersburg South weathers scare to dispatch New Madison Tri-Village
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Parkersburg South had to survive its share of thorns while shedding New Madison Tri-Village 69-63 at Parkersburg South High on January 2 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action. New Madison Tri-Village authored a promising start, taking a 19-13...
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
WTRF
Looking back at some of the biggest wins of Don Nehlen’s WVU head coaching career
The great Don Nehlen celebrates his 87th birthday Sunday. Nehlen controlled the sidelines at Milan Puskar Stadium for 21 seasons and took the Mountaineers to some of the highest peaks of success that the program has ever enjoyed. He coached 15 first-team All-Americans, won a school-record 149 games, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.
WTRF
Ohio Valley’s version of the polar plunge takes place as usual, with divers enjoying the tradition
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) An Ohio Valley tradition went forward Sunday. It’s not one that most people would embrace. But a group of divers take the polar plunge every New Year’s Day at Friendship Park Lake, and they think it’s invigorating. Some are recreational divers, others are...
K-State pulls off overtime upset in Big 12 opener
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – With an 11-1 start to new head coach Jerome Tang’s tenure, K-State men’s basketball looked to keep the momentum going into conference play against No. 24 West Virginia. An early deficit was followed by clutch play late in the second half, sending the two schools into overtime. Bramlage Coliseum was rocking […]
Huggins has special delivery after loss: 'We've got a bunch of BSers'
You'd have a hard time finding a stretch of basketball that bothered Bob Huggins -- and "bothered" likely is not a strong enough word -- more than the final 21 games West Virginia played last season. Eighteen Big 12 games. One Big 12/SEC Challenge game. Two Big 12 Tournament games. The Mountaineers were 5-16, lost all 10 road games and managed to match the Hall of Fame coach's longest losing streak with seven straight defeats ... twice.
Scam letter circulating around Vienna, West Virginia
VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in West Virginia is warning the public about a scam letter. Authorities say residents who received funds from the Community Development Block Grant may have gotten the letter. Vienna PD says it was not sent by city officials. Authorities ask residents to contact Vienna PD if they […]
ridgeviewnews.com
Thursday Evening Accident at Ritchie Calhoun Line
Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a two car signal six at the Calhoun – Ritchie County line around 6:37 p.m. on Thursday evening. Ernest Tingler was traveling North on Calhoun Highway when a deer ran in front of his vehicle. When he hit the brakes for the deer another vehicle clipped the rear quarter of his truck. Ridgeview was not given the name of the other driver, but neither they or Mr. Tingler were injured.
Harrison News-Herald
Adena native named Vet of the month
CADIZ—Each month, the Veterans and First Responder’s Jamboree committee chooses someone in the community to honor. This person exemplifies the core values of all Veterans and first responders: integrity, commitment, respect, and excellence. It is no wonder that Robert Kubic was chosen this month as he is both a Veteran and a first responder. Committee organizer Dirk Harkins said of Kubic, “I knew he had a long career, 20 years plus in the service, and I see him in the community all the time. He’s always been a super nice guy, kind and polite. Those are great characteristics, and I really wanted to hear his story.”
connect-bridgeport.com
Attorney General Morrisey Announces Area Stops for January Including Two in Harrison County
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey...
newsnationnow.com
Gretchen Fleming is still missing, investigations continue
(NewsNation) — The disappearance of a woman last seen in early December has investigators following her trail, and they have identified a person of interest. Gretchen Fleming was reported missing on Dec. 12 by her family in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and was last seen on Dec. 4. Authorities weren’t concerned about the delay in reporting.
West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project
The West Virginia Department of Transportation recently announced it is nearing the completion of the $215 million I-70 Bridges Project in the Wheeling area. Painting, concrete repairs, and other minor work are the last that remains to be completed. “Any traffic impacts will be short-term,” Tony Clark, West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 engineer, […] The post West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
cleveland19.com
3 cats rescued after being put in box, thrown in river in Tuscarawas County, sheriff says
PORT WASHINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff’s Deputies in Tuscarawas County rescued three cats on Friday after they were put in a box and thrown into the Tuscarawas River, according to Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell. The cats were thrown into the river in Port Washington, officials said. Officials received a...
Metro News
Police search for ‘person of interest’ vehicle in Gretchen Fleming disappearance
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Police have released photos of a ‘person of interest’ vehicle in connection with the disappearance of a young Vienna woman. The vehicle, a black Nissan Rogue, is owned by an unnamed person of interest in the case. Police are seeking more information on its movements from Dec. 3-5, 2022.
WTAP
Family of Gretchen Fleming is offering a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information about her disappearance
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the hopes of finding their loved one, the family of Gretchen Fleming has announced a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information. According to the flyer sent to WTAP by the Fleming family, they are offering $7,500 to anyone for substantial information leading to the current physical location and return of Gretchen Fleming.
WTAP
Names of fatal fire victims are released
MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Officials have released the names of the victims of Tuesday’s fatal fire in McConnelsville. Their names were John and Genevieve Pearson, according to Malta and McConnelsville Fire Chief John Finley. They were both 77. Finley said that the fire was ruled accidental. It took all...
WDTV
Property owner issues statement on future of The Donut Shop
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Although an employee at The Donut Shop said the store would be closing on Saturday, the property owner the store is located on issued a statement Friday morning regarding its future. The property owner said the following in a statement to 5 News:. The Donut Shop...
Bridgeport Police asking for help identifying 2 after Ulta theft
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and a woman who it says are involved in a theft from the Ulta Beauty store located in the Meadowbrook Mall.
