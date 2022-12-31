Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Adam Sandler Live in Cincinnati this FebruaryLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: Cincinnati Woodward overcomes Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
Cincinnati Woodward trucked Canal Winchester Harvest Prep on the road to a 62-51 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 29, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Tiffin Calvert and Cincinnati Woodward took on Dayton Meadowdale on December 27 at Dayton Meadowdale High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Orab Western Brown nips Cincinnati Turpin in taut scare
Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Mt. Orab Western Brown passed in a 51-42 victory at Cincinnati Turpin's expense at Cincinnati Turpin High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 22, Mt Orab Western Brown squared off with Cincinnati Withrow in a...
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Sycamore thwarts Loveland's quest
Cincinnati Sycamore pushed past Loveland for a 43-27 win at Cincinnati Sycamore High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Loveland and Cincinnati Sycamore faced off on January 3, 2022 at Loveland High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Take a breath: Lucas deserves it after OT win against Minster
This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Lucas could edge Minster 69-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Minster showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Lucas as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Springfield takes a toll on Berlin Center Western Reserve
Springfield tipped and eventually toppled Berlin Center Western Reserve 34-24 on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Recently on December 21, Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off with Lisbon in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Longtime Ohio State Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Cincinnati
Cincinnati is continuing to construct a staff for new head coach Scott Satterfield. The Bearcats have repeatedly turned to Ohio State, the alma mater of former head coach Luke Fickell. Cincinnati reportedly landed former director player of personnel Zach Grant as the general manager and hired former Buckeyes recruiting and personnel assistant Cass Simmons as the director of recruiting strategy.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Winchester Eastern earns tough verdict over Maysville St. Patrick
Winchester Eastern survived Maysville St. Patrick in a 54-49 win that had a seat-squirming feel on January 2 in Kentucky girls high school basketball. The first quarter gave Winchester Eastern a 13-9 lead over Maysville St. Patrick.
richlandsource.com
Mechanicsburg paints near-perfect picture in win over South Charleston Southeastern
Mechanicsburg flexed its muscle and floored South Charleston Southeastern 83-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Mechanicsburg darted in front of South Charleston Southeastern 19-12 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Parkersburg South weathers scare to dispatch New Madison Tri-Village
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Parkersburg South had to survive its share of thorns while shedding New Madison Tri-Village 69-63 at Parkersburg South High on January 2 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action. New Madison Tri-Village authored a promising start, taking a 19-13...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Notable Staff Loss
One of Ohio State's strength coaches is reportedly graduating to a bigger role elsewhere. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel: "Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving to take the director of football sports performance job for Scott Satterfield at Cincinnati." Noting, "He spent six years with the Buckeyes and is a former player at Michigan State."
FOX Sports
College basketball power rankings: A new No. 1 following UConn's first loss
When Sean Miller sat down in the spring to talk about returning to Xavier to coach the Musketeers, I asked him the simple question: What is possible here?. Miller grinned, and took no time to get to his point. "Everything that I would have thought would be possible at my...
spectrumnews1.com
Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet
CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
No-Look, Half-Court Buzzer Beater From Youth Game Goes Viral
The best highlight of 2022 came from a kids’ basketball game in suburban Cincinnati.
Fox 19
Parts of Eden Park closes as another movie sets up for filming in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks. In addition to the popular overlook being closed, there will also be road closures on Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue that same day, the park said.
11 hospitalized after Miami Valley overdose surge
Health officials believe the increase in overdose cases is the direct result of the large amount of fentanyl laced in common drugs found on the street.
WKRC
When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WKRC
2023 opens with above-normal temperatures, potential for severe storms in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While the new year opened a bit on the gloomy side, temperatures are warmer than normal -- perhaps welcome news coming off a frigid finish to 2022. In fact, the New Year's Day high is 57-degrees. That's 17-degrees above average and 40-degrees warmer than Christmas just a week ago!
linknky.com
New York-style steak and seafood restaurant comes to Bellevue
Bellevue residents looking for a nearby fine dining experience should take this advice: Look up, because they won’t simply be able to walk into Bellevue’s newest restaurant right off the street. Instead, they’ll need to ride a glass elevator, looking over the Ohio River skyline, to the fourth floor of 119 Hamilton Ave. to get a seat at Northern Kentucky’s newest fine dining venue, MRBL.
spectrumnews1.com
Friends hope to keep beloved chef’s legacy alive
CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati is mourning the loss of well-known French chef Jean-Robert de Cavel, a friend to many who for nearly 30 years helped build the culinary scene in the city and grow the talent. What You Need To Know. Jean-Robert de Cavel was a well-known...
Comments / 0