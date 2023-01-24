'Misogynist' influencer Andrew Tate will be held in a Romanian jail for 30 days. Here's what his life may be like while in custody.

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest (DIICOT) after being detained for 24 hours, in Bucharest, Romania, December 29, 2022. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/Reuters

Influencer Andrew Tate was detained by authorities in Romania and will be held for 30 days.

His detention is part of an investigation into a potential human trafficking operation.

One report on Romanian detention centers found most people spent 23 hours a day in their cells.

Self-described "misogynist" social media influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate will is spending the beginning of 2023 behind bars after police in Romania detained him and his brother just before the new year began as part of an investigation into rape and human trafficking.

According to prosecutors, the siblings and two others "appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing, and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content."

A lawyer for Tate has denied the accusations. Tate's lawyer Eugen Constantin Vidineac told reporters: "From our perspective, there are no grounds... for taking this most drastic preventive measure, but it is the judge's prerogative."

Earlier this month, a Romanian court ruled that police could hold the four accused men for 30 days as their investigation continues. On January 20, their detention was extended an additional 30 days

There are dozens of so-called Detention and Preventative Arrest Centers, across Romania, administered by the country's police. Tate and his brother are currently held in Bucharest, the nation's capital.

What is life like in police custody? "Cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs are my only friends at night," Tate wrote in an apparent message from jail shared with his email subscriber list on January 24. The influencer accused his jailers of "trying to break me."

The conditions Tate described cannot be independently verified. But international observers have previously criticized Romania's reliance on police-run detention centers and said that conditions in jails have not always met the standards established in the nation's laws.

According to Romanian statues, Tate should be provided no less than an hour per day of outdoor recreation and access to exercise equipment, as well as access to a library, according to an April 2022 report issued by the Council of Europe's Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. He and other detainees should also be provided the opportunity to work on the maintenance of the facility and "to attend vocational, recreational, and cultural activities," the report noted.

After visiting several of Romania's detention centers, however, the report's authors were disheartened by the reality they saw.

For starters, most people spent 23 hours a day in their cells, either watching television — "if they had one" — listening to the radio, or reading, the delegation found. The only work was unpaid and consisted of cleaning and maintaining common areas in exchange for perks such as "prolonged visiting entitlements," according to the report. As for cultural, vocational, and other recreational activities? There was simply "no possibility."

Tate, a former kickboxer, will also not enjoy a high-grade fitness environment. "Exercise in the open air lasted in general for only one hour per day and took place in yards which were usually small… austere and oppressive (surrounded by walls and enclosed by one or more layers of low-level metal grilles overhead) and were partially covered by a plexiglass roof panel," the report stated. "The courtyards were generally equipped with exercise bars, but several lacked any means of rest," it continued, the authors concluding that most of the centers were, in fact, "not appropriate for daily exercise and access to fresh air."

The US State Department, in a 2021 report on human rights in Romania, also cited complaints that the country's pretrial detention centers are inadequate for prolonged stays, particularly with respect to hygiene. "Such facilities were often located in basements and had no natural light and inadequate sanitation," the department noted.

None of Romania's detention centers are suitable for holding someone for more than a "few days," according to the report.

Tate and his brother are set to stay behind bars until at least February 27. But police can seek to extend Tate's detention by additional 30-day increments — for a maximum of 180 days. The median stay, according to the Romanian government , is about two months.

