Barbara Walters, legendary broadcast journalist, passes away at 93
Barbara Walters 2022: Who was Barbara Walters? How old was Barbara Walters? What was Barbara Walters famous for?
ETOnline.com
Monica Lewinsky Reflects on Barbara Walters' Death After Their Record-Breaking Interview
More than two decades after her record-breaking interview with Barbara Walters on 20/20, Monica Lewinsky is reacting to the tragic news of the veteran broadcaster's death. Lewinsky, 49, took to social media on Friday night and posted a. remembering the iconic journalist, who died Friday at her home in New...
Trump invited the press to a 'media availability' slot at Mar-a-Lago. Not a single cable news network covered it.
Donald Trump hosted a "media availability" slot at Mar-a-Lago. Cable news networks didn't cover it and half of his remarks were inaudible.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Barbara Walters death: Pioneering journalist who created The View dies aged 93
Barbara Walters, America’s first female anchor on an evening news broadcast, has died at age 93, her longtime ABC home network said.She died on Friday at her home in New York, Robert Iger, chief executive of ABC’s corporate parent, the Walt Disney Co, said on Twitter. No more details have been shared yet.“She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline,” Mr Iger said in a statement.In a career that spanned five decades, Walters became one of television’s most prominent interviewers and shattered several glass ceilings...
Barbara Walters To Be Remembered In Two ABC News Specials
ABC News will pay tribute to legendary journalist Barbara Walters in two specials over this holiday weekend – Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 on ABC and The View Honors Barbara Walters on ABC News Live. Walters joined ABC News in 1976. She was the 20/20 co-host and chief correspondent for 25 years and created The View as a co-host in 1997. Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 2020, a two-hour primetime special, will feature Walters’ most groundbreaking and iconic interviews, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of Walters, and interviews with Bob Iger, David Muir, Diane Sawyer, Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos,...
Barbara Walters, Trailblazing TV Broadcaster, Dead at 93
Barbara Walters, the pioneering news broadcaster who became a force in a male-dominated industry and whose relentless journalism inspired generations of women, has died at the age of 93. “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets,” a rep for Walters said in a statement to Rolling Stone on Friday. “She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women.” Walter’s career spanned five decades, during which she won 12 Emmy awards, and whose television interviews with celebrities and world figures weaved show business and journalism,...
BBC
Barbara Walters: Trailblazing US news anchor dies aged 93
Pioneering US TV broadcaster Barbara Walters has died aged 93 after a career spanning half a century. She became the first US female network news anchor when she joined ABC News in 1976. Born in Boston at the start of the Great Depression in 1929, she won 12 Emmy awards.
Lebanon-Express
Groundbreaking journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died at 93. During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.
TMZ.com
Barbara Walters Dead at 93
Barbara Walters -- one of the biggest and most recognizable news anchors in the world -- has died. We're told she died at her home, surrounded by loved ones. Barbara had been in declining health for several years. The legendary ABC broadcaster passed away Friday in New York City. Barbara...
TODAY.com
Remembering Barbara Walters, first female anchor on TODAY
Pioneering journalist Barbara Walters has passed away at the of 93. Walters transformed the world of journalism, paving the way for women in television as the first woman to be named co-host of the TODAY show. TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie reports on Walters' incredible impact.Dec. 31, 2022.
