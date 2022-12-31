Read full article on original website
Barbara Walters, legendary broadcast journalist, passes away at 93
Barbara Walters 2022: Who was Barbara Walters? How old was Barbara Walters? What was Barbara Walters famous for?
Monica Lewinsky Reflects on Barbara Walters' Death After Their Record-Breaking Interview
More than two decades after her record-breaking interview with Barbara Walters on 20/20, Monica Lewinsky is reacting to the tragic news of the veteran broadcaster's death. Lewinsky, 49, took to social media on Friday night and posted a. remembering the iconic journalist, who died Friday at her home in New...
Inside Barbara Walters’ tough final year at ‘The View’
Barbara Walters knew it was time. In the midst of her 16th season on “The View,” the legendary journalist cryptically asked ABC executive Anne Sweeney to write down the year 2014 on a piece of paper while having lunch together. It was March 2013, and Walters had just returned to the talk show after suffering a series of health setbacks, including a fall and a bout with chicken pox. Just a few months after their lunch, Walters asked Sweeney whether she still had the paper and informed the exec that 2014 was the year she planned to retire from the broadcast career that...
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Remembering Barbara Walters, first female anchor on TODAY
Pioneering journalist Barbara Walters has passed away at the of 93. Walters transformed the world of journalism, paving the way for women in television as the first woman to be named co-host of the TODAY show. TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie reports on Walters' incredible impact.Dec. 31, 2022.
Broadcaster Barbara Walters, Creator Of The View Dead At 93
Barbara Walters, a pioneering journalist, who made headlines moving from NBC’s TODAY show to ABC’s news division, has died. Known for co-creating The View and hosting 20/20, she was 93 years old. In Memoriam: Barbara Walters. ABC reported the news of Walters’s passing on twitter. “Barbara Walters, who...
Barbara Walters Dies at 93
Journalism trailblazer Barbara Walters passed away peacefully at 93 years old at her home in New York. On December 30, Walters' representative Cindy Berger confirmed the news to People, saying, "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones." She added, "She lived a big life ... She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."
Groundbreaking journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93
Longtime ABC News anchor and renowned interviewer Barbara Walters died at her home in Manhattan on Friday at the age of 93, Good Morning America reports. A breaker of glass ceilings — Walters was both the first female co-host of the Today show and the first female anchor of a network evening news program — her Barbara Walters Specials "made Ms. Walters as famous, or nearly as famous, as the people she interviewed," The New York Times writes. She joined ABC News in 1976, later becoming the host of 20/20 and subsequently launching The View; in her five-decade career, she accumulated 12 Emmy awards. "In all the years that Barbara has spent covering the world, those of us who have moved along in her wake have done better because she was there first setting standards, and she has taught us all something," former World News Tonight anchor Peter Jennings said during her induction to the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1989.
Elaine's First Seinfeld Appearance Is Straight Out Of A Larry David True Story
"Seinfeld" is the definitive show about nothing, and it remains one of the most beloved television programs of all time. However, the very first episode, "Good News, Bad News," was missing a key ingredient integral to the camaraderie of the core group of characters — Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza (Jason Alexander), and Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards). No, there's nothing wrong with your math: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who played Elaine Benes, was a no-show in the "Seinfeld" pilot.
The late Barbara Walters was first class all the way
The news of Barbara Walters’ death Friday, at the age of 93, resonates for me for several different reasons. Obviously, her passing marks the final chapter of one of the most distinguished — and, at times, controversial — careers in television journalism. While my connection to her was professional, and not personal, like it was with her colleague Regis Philbin, who passed away in 2020 — Walters, from our first encounters, treated me with respect and, yes, unexpected humor and decorum from someone who didn’t need to do that. But that’s the type of person she was. It was a tricky balancing...
Donald Trump deejays Céline Dion tunes at Mar-A-Lago bash
Donald Trump is still Mar-a-Lago’s most sought-after DJ it seems. We exclusively reported that the former president deejayed his own Halloween party at his Palm Beach, Fla., club — by playing “The Phantom of the Opera” and 1980s hits via an iPad. Well, now we’re told that DJ Donnie T was back “working his iPad” at the club last week, a spy said, playing songs such as Céline Dion’s “Titanic” hit “My Heart Will Go On.” Trump watchers will note that the former “Celebrity Apprentice” star has been a longtime fan of the French-Canadian chanteuse: It was revealed that photos...
Why Wendy Case From Sons Of Anarchy Looks So Familiar
FX's "Sons of Anarchy" was a drama series that fit perfectly amongst the gritty and dark serialized shows of the 2000s and 2010s. Exploring the trials and tribulations of an illegal California motorcycle club with a dysfunctional way of mixing business with family, the program became known for its compelling story arcs, incendiary acting, and unpredictable explosions of violence. Across seven blood-filled seasons of pause-worthy significance, tragedy, depravity, loving bonds, and toxic relationships, Kurt Sutter's series continued FX's deep dive into mature storytelling following its hit series "The Shield." But it's the cast that still stands out all these years after the show ended.
Why Shelly Wayne From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar
Grieving mother Shelly Wayne is first introduced on a Season 7 episode of "Blue Bloods." Angry that the murder of her son, Charles, hasn't been solved, she lashes out in public at Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) over the NYPD's investigation. Frank is sympathetic, having long ago lost his own child Joe. The commissioner then discovers that Charles was shot unintentionally by someone already incarcerated. However, Shelly is still angry that the police ignore her group of grieving mothers.
Why Melody From CBS' The Equalizer Looks So Familiar
Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah), a guardian angel and defender for those with no one and nowhere to turn, has had a great deal of supporting characters backing her up among the cast of "The Equalizer" since the show premiered in 2021. One such supporting character is Melody "Mel" Bayani, a longtime friend of Robyn's and former U.S. Air Force sniper who now owns a bar. Melody, alongside her hacker husband, Harry Keshegian (Adam Goldberg), helps Robyn when she needs it.
