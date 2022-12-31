ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Michelle Hall

Boil Water Advisory for residents in Cumming

Update: This story was changed to add new information that the water main break repairs were completed and Maple Street is back open as of Monday, January 2. Boil Water Advisory in effect for City of Cumming water customersPhoto by(Forsyth County Government)
CUMMING, GA
11Alive

Homeowner, dog helped out of burning Gwinnett County home by neighbor on New Year's Eve

DACULA, Ga. — A homeowner and their dog were able to get out of their burning home on New Year's Eve with the help of a neighbor, a Gwinnett County Fire official said. Just after 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters responded to a neighbor's call of a house fire in the 2000 block of Lakeway Drive in Dacula. The 911 caller said they were driving on the street when they noticed the house "engulfed in flames."
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Fireworks believed to be cause of Loganville fire in garage

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Forest Ridge Drive. “The fire was in a detached garage. At the time of the 911 call the fire was reported to be fireworks going off in the garage,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Firefighters found a small fire in the garage upon arrival.”
LOGANVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta to begin shutting off water for overdue accounts

ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta plans to begin shutting off water to customers who have not settled overdue bills starting Monday. At a meeting in December, Watershed Commissioner Mikita Browning told the Atlanta City Council’s City Utilities Committee this week that the shutoffs will begin Jan. 2 and could affect as many as 27,000 customers.
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Monday Roundup: Jan. 2, 2023

Happy New Year, Clayton County! We’re eagerly awaiting the final figures on our annual NewsMatch fundraising drive and will announce those as soon as we get them. Meanwhile, we’re still hard at work for you on the upcoming Clayton County sheriff’s race, unsanitary conditions in a local apartment complex, and political machinations on the Board of Commissioners. Both Lovejoy City Hall and the Clayton County Board of Elections main office remains closed due to weather damage. Elections and Registration is conducting limited operations from 1285 Government Circle, Jonesboro. Please use mvp.sos.ga.gov to check your voter registration information.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

What to do when water pipes burst in your rental

ATLANTA - Pipes all over the metro have burst from the sustained freezing temperatures. If you own your home, you fix it. But what happens if you are a renter?. There are some rules and guidelines here that are helpful, but who is responsible and how you should approach this is not black and white. So let’s get started.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Residents lose everything in fire at Clayton County townhomes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several units at the Lakeside Townhomes on Riverdale Road were destroyed in a fire Wednesday. Residents told Atlanta News First they woke up to flames and smoke in the early morning hours. Morgan Barnes, who lost everything, said it has been an incredibly difficult...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WRAL News

A Heavily Armed Man Caused Panic at a Supermarket. But Did He Break the Law?

ATLANTA — Two days after a gunman killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store, leaving many Americans on high alert, Rico Marley was arrested as he emerged from the bathroom at a Publix supermarket in Atlanta. He was wearing body armor and carrying six loaded weapons — four handguns in his jacket pockets, and in a guitar bag, a semi-automatic rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Mother and daughter die in LaGrange fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in LaGrange that happened on Dec.31. According to the Troup County Fire Department, fire crews responded to 83 Old Kimbrough Road around 12:05 a.m. after reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters located two females dead...
LAGRANGE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Drag racers gets stuck on Atlanta roadroad tracks

ATLANTA - A group of drag racers' attempt to get away officers ended in failure after their car got stuck on some railroad tracks in Atlanta, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 that at around 3:35 a.m. Monday, officers tried to stop two vehicles seen laying drag on the 1300 block of Hills Place NW.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Body found at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Threat of severe storms in Georgia on Tuesday

ATLANTA - Georgia could see its first bout of severe weather for the New Year as a powerful front is expected to push into the state Tuesday evening. Western Georgia, including much of metro Atlanta, is under a slight risk or level 2 threat risk for severe storms. The eastern half of north Georgia is under level 1 threat risk or marginal risk.
GEORGIA STATE

