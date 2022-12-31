Read full article on original website
Related
Traffic diverted in Cumming Square due to water leak
Update: As of Monday, January 2, the repairs are complete and the road is back open. Maple Street is shut down while crews repair water lead near the Forsyth County Courthouse.Photo by(Kimberly Bond)
Boil Water Advisory for residents in Cumming
Update: This story was changed to add new information that the water main break repairs were completed and Maple Street is back open as of Monday, January 2. Boil Water Advisory in effect for City of Cumming water customersPhoto by(Forsyth County Government)
fox5atlanta.com
Officials warning pet owners of 'highly contagious' dog flu in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Animal Services is warning pet owners about a "highly contagious" strain of dog flu that is hitting Atlanta. Official say the strain of the flu has been spreading in several cities and is circulating through the metro Atlanta area. Animal Services recommends pet owners...
Homeowner, dog helped out of burning Gwinnett County home by neighbor on New Year's Eve
DACULA, Ga. — A homeowner and their dog were able to get out of their burning home on New Year's Eve with the help of a neighbor, a Gwinnett County Fire official said. Just after 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters responded to a neighbor's call of a house fire in the 2000 block of Lakeway Drive in Dacula. The 911 caller said they were driving on the street when they noticed the house "engulfed in flames."
Elderly woman killed after fire breaks out at Atlanta townhouse, officials say
ATLANTA — Fire trucks lined the street along Lakemoore Drive NE. The fire occurred at a three-story townhome Atlanta Fire officials said. Crews responded to the scene and a bystander, according to officials, told them that someone was trapped. Firefighters then focused their attention on getting inside the residence.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Fireworks believed to be cause of Loganville fire in garage
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Forest Ridge Drive. “The fire was in a detached garage. At the time of the 911 call the fire was reported to be fireworks going off in the garage,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Firefighters found a small fire in the garage upon arrival.”
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta to begin shutting off water for overdue accounts
ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta plans to begin shutting off water to customers who have not settled overdue bills starting Monday. At a meeting in December, Watershed Commissioner Mikita Browning told the Atlanta City Council’s City Utilities Committee this week that the shutoffs will begin Jan. 2 and could affect as many as 27,000 customers.
claytoncrescent.org
Monday Roundup: Jan. 2, 2023
Happy New Year, Clayton County! We’re eagerly awaiting the final figures on our annual NewsMatch fundraising drive and will announce those as soon as we get them. Meanwhile, we’re still hard at work for you on the upcoming Clayton County sheriff’s race, unsanitary conditions in a local apartment complex, and political machinations on the Board of Commissioners. Both Lovejoy City Hall and the Clayton County Board of Elections main office remains closed due to weather damage. Elections and Registration is conducting limited operations from 1285 Government Circle, Jonesboro. Please use mvp.sos.ga.gov to check your voter registration information.
The Citizen Online
While you were Christmas shopping, Fayetteville Council OK’d movie studios expansion, sewer extension
After receiving state approval for the large development related to Trilith Studios, the Fayetteville City Council on Dec. 15 approved annexations of 24 acres and 14.5 acres along Sandy Creek Road and multiple rezonings on 252 acres along Veterans Parkway. It’s all part of Trilith growth plans “to allow for...
fox5atlanta.com
What to do when water pipes burst in your rental
ATLANTA - Pipes all over the metro have burst from the sustained freezing temperatures. If you own your home, you fix it. But what happens if you are a renter?. There are some rules and guidelines here that are helpful, but who is responsible and how you should approach this is not black and white. So let’s get started.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Residents lose everything in fire at Clayton County townhomes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several units at the Lakeside Townhomes on Riverdale Road were destroyed in a fire Wednesday. Residents told Atlanta News First they woke up to flames and smoke in the early morning hours. Morgan Barnes, who lost everything, said it has been an incredibly difficult...
Mother and daughter found dead after house fire caused by heat lamp, officials say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — Two women are dead after an accidental house fire was caused by a heat lamp, according to the Troup County Fire Department. Fire officials say they arrived at a home in LaGrange at around 12:06 a.m. Crews found Elizabeth “Beth” McDonald, 80, and her daughter Elizabeth “Libby” McDonald, 58, both dead.
A Heavily Armed Man Caused Panic at a Supermarket. But Did He Break the Law?
ATLANTA — Two days after a gunman killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store, leaving many Americans on high alert, Rico Marley was arrested as he emerged from the bathroom at a Publix supermarket in Atlanta. He was wearing body armor and carrying six loaded weapons — four handguns in his jacket pockets, and in a guitar bag, a semi-automatic rifle and a 12-gauge shotgun.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County resident recalls police officer's efforts with hazardous driving conditions
STOCKBRIDGE — A dangerously icy situation became less hazardous for motorists driving along Fairview Road in Stockbridge last Tuesday. This was due to the efforts of a Henry County police officer who did not hesitate to take action to assist the motorists in their time of need. Amy Dutton,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mother and daughter die in LaGrange fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in LaGrange that happened on Dec.31. According to the Troup County Fire Department, fire crews responded to 83 Old Kimbrough Road around 12:05 a.m. after reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters located two females dead...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Drag racers gets stuck on Atlanta roadroad tracks
ATLANTA - A group of drag racers' attempt to get away officers ended in failure after their car got stuck on some railroad tracks in Atlanta, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 that at around 3:35 a.m. Monday, officers tried to stop two vehicles seen laying drag on the 1300 block of Hills Place NW.
Metro Atlanta family of 5 tries to salvage what's left of their belonging after bursting pipes flood their home
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Families across metro Atlanta are trying to salvage their belonging after bursting pipes flooded their homes. Ruvene Castillo's Christmas holiday was abruptly interrupted when she noticed water leaking inside her apartment. "We thought it was from the bathroom, from when we left the faucets dripping," she...
Body found at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a body was found at an Atlanta apartment complex overnight on Sunday. The complex is on Continental Colony Parkway, near Interstate 285 and Greenbriar Parkway. Based on the address given, it looks to be the Greenbriar Glen complex. Atlanta Police has been there...
Missing 28-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in west Georgia
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Cedartown, according to Georgia State Patrol. Troopers say on Sunday, Dec. 26, a pedestrian was walking southbound on the east shoulder of Ga. 1 going towards Cedartown. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
fox5atlanta.com
Threat of severe storms in Georgia on Tuesday
ATLANTA - Georgia could see its first bout of severe weather for the New Year as a powerful front is expected to push into the state Tuesday evening. Western Georgia, including much of metro Atlanta, is under a slight risk or level 2 threat risk for severe storms. The eastern half of north Georgia is under level 1 threat risk or marginal risk.
Comments / 0