Clayton News Daily
Bottled water distribution to continue Saturday
JONESBORO — Clayton County Water Authority will continue to distribute bottled water on Saturday. The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as long as supplies last at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility, 8890 Roberts Road in Jonesboro. One case will be provided per car....
fox5atlanta.com
What to do when water pipes burst in your rental
ATLANTA - Pipes all over the metro have burst from the sustained freezing temperatures. If you own your home, you fix it. But what happens if you are a renter?. There are some rules and guidelines here that are helpful, but who is responsible and how you should approach this is not black and white. So let’s get started.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta to begin shutting off water for overdue accounts
ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta plans to begin shutting off water to customers who have not settled overdue bills starting Monday. At a meeting in December, Watershed Commissioner Mikita Browning told the Atlanta City Council’s City Utilities Committee this week that the shutoffs will begin Jan. 2 and could affect as many as 27,000 customers.
Clayton townhomes burn to the ground because firefighters don’t have enough water pressure
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — At least six units of a townhome complex in Clayton County burned to the ground early Wednesday morning after firefighters were faced with no available water due to frozen pipes. The fire started early Wednesday morning at the Lakeside Townhomes off Riverdale Road just south...
Gwinnett firefighters respond to house fire in Dacula
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a house fire in Dacula on Saturday afternoon, officials say. Firefighters arrived in Dacula just before 3 p.m., finding a house engulfed in flames. Officials say they received a call from someone driving by the home, who alerted them of the fire.
fox5atlanta.com
Officials warning pet owners of 'highly contagious' dog flu in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Animal Services is warning pet owners about a "highly contagious" strain of dog flu that is hitting Atlanta. Official say the strain of the flu has been spreading in several cities and is circulating through the metro Atlanta area. Animal Services recommends pet owners...
Mother and daughter found dead after house fire caused by heat lamp, officials say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — Two women are dead after an accidental house fire was caused by a heat lamp, according to the Troup County Fire Department. Fire officials say they arrived at a home in LaGrange at around 12:06 a.m. Crews found Elizabeth “Beth” McDonald, 80, and her daughter Elizabeth “Libby” McDonald, 58, both dead.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Fireworks believed to be cause of Loganville fire in garage
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Forest Ridge Drive. “The fire was in a detached garage. At the time of the 911 call the fire was reported to be fireworks going off in the garage,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Firefighters found a small fire in the garage upon arrival.”
claytoncrescent.org
Monday Roundup: Jan. 2, 2023
Happy New Year, Clayton County! We’re eagerly awaiting the final figures on our annual NewsMatch fundraising drive and will announce those as soon as we get them. Meanwhile, we’re still hard at work for you on the upcoming Clayton County sheriff’s race, unsanitary conditions in a local apartment complex, and political machinations on the Board of Commissioners. Both Lovejoy City Hall and the Clayton County Board of Elections main office remains closed due to weather damage. Elections and Registration is conducting limited operations from 1285 Government Circle, Jonesboro. Please use mvp.sos.ga.gov to check your voter registration information.
Elderly woman killed after fire breaks out at Atlanta townhouse, officials say
ATLANTA — Fire trucks lined the street along Lakemoore Drive NE. The fire occurred at a three-story townhome Atlanta Fire officials said. Crews responded to the scene and a bystander, according to officials, told them that someone was trapped. Firefighters then focused their attention on getting inside the residence.
fox5atlanta.com
Threat of severe storms in Georgia on Tuesday
ATLANTA - Georgia could see its first bout of severe weather for the New Year as a powerful front is expected to push into the state Tuesday evening. Western Georgia, including much of metro Atlanta, is under a slight risk or level 2 threat risk for severe storms. The eastern half of north Georgia is under level 1 threat risk or marginal risk.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County resident recalls police officer's efforts with hazardous driving conditions
STOCKBRIDGE — A dangerously icy situation became less hazardous for motorists driving along Fairview Road in Stockbridge last Tuesday. This was due to the efforts of a Henry County police officer who did not hesitate to take action to assist the motorists in their time of need. Amy Dutton,...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Dog flu spreads to LifeLine Animal Project shelters
Flu season is problematic for pets as well as people. According to WebMD, veterinarians, animal shelters and kennels across the country are reporting outbreaks of canine flu also known as dog flu. “The signs of this illness in dogs are cough, runny nose, fever, lethargy, eye discharge, and reduced appetite,”...
Atlanta, New Orleans among major cities facing severe weather danger this week
The threat of severe weather will continue on Tuesday as dangerous and damaging thunderstorms track eastward across the southern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The severe weather threat will be brought on by a large, strong storm system that will track from the Rockies to the Upper Midwest and central...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mother and daughter die in LaGrange fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in LaGrange that happened on Dec.31. According to the Troup County Fire Department, fire crews responded to 83 Old Kimbrough Road around 12:05 a.m. after reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters located two females dead...
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Families worried about loved ones inside Fulton County Jail amid freezing temperatures
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Low water pressure and little heat. Those are the problems inmates at the Fulton County jail have had to deal with this week. It took several days for the jail to fix broken pipes after the deep freeze. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Man dead after flipping car several times in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A 66-year-old man is dead following a crash where the car rolled over "multiple times" in Monroe County on Friday. Deputies were dispatched to a crash at Taylor Road and Morgan Road. The office said only one car was involved, a Chevrolet Avalanche. The driver, identified as 66-year-old Jerry L. Stinson from Juliette, was found dead at the crash. The office said Stinson was ejected from the car.
wrganews.com
Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
In The Know: Should Atlanta give residents free lock boxes for gun storage?
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta’s latest effort to curb gun violence in the city may involve giving lock boxes for firearm storage to residents free of charge. According to city officials, providing lock boxes can significantly prevent the number of accidental shootings. The City Council will consider...
