Clayton County, GA

Clayton News Daily

Bottled water distribution to continue Saturday

JONESBORO — Clayton County Water Authority will continue to distribute bottled water on Saturday. The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as long as supplies last at the W.B. Casey Water Resource Recovery Facility, 8890 Roberts Road in Jonesboro. One case will be provided per car....
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

What to do when water pipes burst in your rental

ATLANTA - Pipes all over the metro have burst from the sustained freezing temperatures. If you own your home, you fix it. But what happens if you are a renter?. There are some rules and guidelines here that are helpful, but who is responsible and how you should approach this is not black and white. So let’s get started.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta to begin shutting off water for overdue accounts

ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta plans to begin shutting off water to customers who have not settled overdue bills starting Monday. At a meeting in December, Watershed Commissioner Mikita Browning told the Atlanta City Council’s City Utilities Committee this week that the shutoffs will begin Jan. 2 and could affect as many as 27,000 customers.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Fireworks believed to be cause of Loganville fire in garage

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 31, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 5300 block of Forest Ridge Drive. “The fire was in a detached garage. At the time of the 911 call the fire was reported to be fireworks going off in the garage,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Firefighters found a small fire in the garage upon arrival.”
LOGANVILLE, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Monday Roundup: Jan. 2, 2023

Happy New Year, Clayton County! We’re eagerly awaiting the final figures on our annual NewsMatch fundraising drive and will announce those as soon as we get them. Meanwhile, we’re still hard at work for you on the upcoming Clayton County sheriff’s race, unsanitary conditions in a local apartment complex, and political machinations on the Board of Commissioners. Both Lovejoy City Hall and the Clayton County Board of Elections main office remains closed due to weather damage. Elections and Registration is conducting limited operations from 1285 Government Circle, Jonesboro. Please use mvp.sos.ga.gov to check your voter registration information.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Threat of severe storms in Georgia on Tuesday

ATLANTA - Georgia could see its first bout of severe weather for the New Year as a powerful front is expected to push into the state Tuesday evening. Western Georgia, including much of metro Atlanta, is under a slight risk or level 2 threat risk for severe storms. The eastern half of north Georgia is under level 1 threat risk or marginal risk.
GEORGIA STATE
thechampionnewspaper.com

Dog flu spreads to LifeLine Animal Project shelters

Flu season is problematic for pets as well as people. According to WebMD, veterinarians, animal shelters and kennels across the country are reporting outbreaks of canine flu also known as dog flu. “The signs of this illness in dogs are cough, runny nose, fever, lethargy, eye discharge, and reduced appetite,”...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Mother and daughter die in LaGrange fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in LaGrange that happened on Dec.31. According to the Troup County Fire Department, fire crews responded to 83 Old Kimbrough Road around 12:05 a.m. after reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters located two females dead...
LAGRANGE, GA
11Alive

Man dead after flipping car several times in Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A 66-year-old man is dead following a crash where the car rolled over "multiple times" in Monroe County on Friday. Deputies were dispatched to a crash at Taylor Road and Morgan Road. The office said only one car was involved, a Chevrolet Avalanche. The driver, identified as 66-year-old Jerry L. Stinson from Juliette, was found dead at the crash. The office said Stinson was ejected from the car.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Two-vehicle wreck on I-75 claims the life of a Florida man

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023–12:24 p.m. One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on New Year’s Eve morning on I-75 near Emerson in Bartow County. A Ford F-250 pulling a camper was parked on the shoulder of the #285 southbound entrance ramp. The driver was outside his truck, checking on the camper when a GMC truck traveled onto the right shoulder, striking the left side of the camper, the driver, and the F-250.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA

