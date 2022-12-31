ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93

Legendary journalist Barbara Walters has reportedly died at the age of 93. Walters was a pioneer in television news and a longtime ABC News anchor and correspondent, according to ABC News. She joined ABC News in 1976 and became the first female anchor on an evening news program. A few years later she became a co-host on “20/20″ and she helped create the show, “The View.”
Barbara Walters mourned as broadcasting icon

NEW YORK (AP) — Reaction poured in from the worlds of journalism, politics, sports and entertainment following the death of TV news pioneer and “The View” creator Barbara Walters. She died Friday at her home in New York at age 93. An intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host, she led the way as the first woman to […]
Remembering trailblazing journalist, Barbara Walters, after death at 93

Barbara Walters began her career at Today in 1961, becoming the first female co-anchor in 1974, then the first woman anchor in network evening news in 1976. Hoda Kobt said of Walters, "She blazed the trail—she kicked the door down... so we could walk through."
Barbara Walters dead at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news’ first woman superstar, has died, according to ABC News. She was 93. Her cause of death was not immediately known. Other details, such as where she died, were not immediately released. Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with […]
