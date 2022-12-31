Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stockton, January 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Linden High School soccer team will have a game with Weston Ranch High School on January 02, 2023, 17:00:00.
Calaveras Enterprise
Calaveras grapplers prepare for league with a strong showing at the Sierra Nevada Classic
The Calaveras High School wrestling team concluded its preseason with a strong showing at the Sierra Nevada Classic, which took place Dec. 28-29 at the Reno Downtown Events Center in Reno, NV. As a team, Calaveras placed 25th out of 88 schools and had a number of grapplers finish with...
Video: South Fork of the American River rages after rainfall
(KTXL) — A video shared by the El Dorado County Fire Protection District on Saturday shows how the recent rainfall has significantly increased the flow of water in the South Fork of the American River. The video starts off in Lotus, about 16 miles north of Folsom Lake, where the deep brown waters of the […]
Fox40
Consumnes levee breaks near Wilton and Green Road
A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. Large tree topples onto Elk Grove home. Due to the last storm, a large tree fell onto a home in...
CBS News
Tree falls on townhouse in Pocket area
A tree toppled onto a townhouse in the Pocket area of Sacramento. The incident happened early Sunday morning, a neighbor says. No word on injuries.
Two people rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove
(KTXL) — Two people were rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove on Saturday after being stranded on a temporary island, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. Fire crews arrived at the scene on Pelham Way at around 9:50 a.m. and began preparing plans for rescuing the two people from the island. At 10:17 a.m., […]
abc10.com
Rain and snow totals across Northern California from robust atmospheric river event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is in the midst of a dangerously wet period with no sign of storm activity slowing down. A potent atmospheric river plowed into the state this past weekend, drenching the state and causing floods, power outages, and dangerous road conditions due to the flooding, debris, and heavy snow rates in the Sierra.
San Joaquin County cleans up from weekend storm, prepares for more rain
STOCKTON, Calif. — It was all-hands-on-deck on Montauban Avenue in Stockton Monday. “Right now, what we're trying to do is clean up all the leaves, maybe that helps it from getting clogged so we’ll see how that goes," said Stockton homeowner Rubi Huerta, standing next to a trash bin nearly filled with mud and debris from flooding. "But we're charging our batteries for our phones. We might have to get a generator since we don't have light."
Storm Watch Forecast: Heaviest rain yet has arrived
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Get ready! Saturday morning will bring the heaviest rain the greater Sacramento region has had so far. Friday evening will be a continuation of the off and on showers in the Valley with heavier rain in the Sierra. Snow levels Friday night are very high in the 8500-9500 foot range, meaning this is a predominantly rain event, unlike the previous winter storms this season.
Stockton officials open overnight warming centers as winter storm continues
STOCKTON, Calif. — As the heavy rain continues to pour down in the valley, many roads are closing due to flooding and thousands of Stockton residents were without power throughout Saturday. Stockton city officials urge residents to avoid travel and to not drive, ride, walk or wade through flooded...
Storm causes major flooding in Merced County, Highway 59 remains closed
Heavy rain drenched the Merced area on Saturday, causing uncontrollable flood waters.
Highway 99 reopens in both directions between Galt and Elk Grove after multiple levee breaches forced closure
Update – Jan. 2, 2023 7:50 a.m. The South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol announced Monday morning that State Route 99 between Grant Line Road and Twin Cities Road had reopened in both directions. Original: (KTXL) — Flooding has forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt […]
Missing Carmichael woman found dead in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A missing Carmichael woman who disappeared Wednesday morning on her way to take care of her horses in Granite Bay has been found dead. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Alice Kroese was found dead Friday in Butte County. No foul play is suspected.
Flooding Updates: Stretch of Highway 99 partially closed due to flooding
(KTXL) — An atmospheric river brought continuous rain to California Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread flooding, impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers. In Sacramento County, a flash flood warning has been issued in areas near the community of Wilton due to “imminent levee failure” near the Cosumnes River. Sacramento County proclaimed […]
UC Davis student killed, four injured in rollover crash in Mendota
An investigation is underway after a deadly traffic accident in Mendota on Thursday.
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Activates Emergency Flooding Operations
Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Angels Camp have activated the Emergency Operations Center at Level 2 due to countywide flooding. OES released this bulletin advising of hard road closures at:. HWY 4 @ Bonanza Mine in Murphys. Hogan Dam Rd....
InterView – Modesto Cruisers Council Pushes to Bring Cruising Back
Modesto USA is the home of American Graffiti. People all over the world know this. Cruising is part of our history, part of our culture and part of our character. Since 1993, it has been illegal. It is pretty embarrassing to have people visit and see the “Cruising Prohibited” signs. Over the last 20 years, Modesto has rediscovered its Graffiti heritage and the cultural and tourism opportunity that goes along with it. One thing I know for sure, is our community is richer when we embrace all of our cultures and make our community inclusive.
goldcountrymedia.com
Hazardous current warning issued for Lake Natoma, Folsom Lake State Recreation areas
California State Parks has issued an advisory Friday afternoon, warning visitors to exercise extreme caution at Lake Natoma, a subunit of Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, over the next several days. Significant water releases are expected from both Folsom and Nimbus Dams as the next storms approach the Sacramento area. As releases at Folsom Dam increase, water levels may raise rapidly resulting in strong currents that are unsafe for recreational activities on or around the lake shore. The strong currents may also prompt park officials to close parts of the lake starting Friday, December 30, and continuing until the water and currents recede.
Resources for flood victims and residents in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — Heavy rain on New Year’s Eve weekend impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers due to some areas getting flooded. Impacted counties have offered resources and tips to ensure safety when evacuating your home. Sacramento County According to the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services, an evacuation center is open […]
'Smile of gold': Latest Stockton serial killing victim Mervin Harmon remembered as easygoing, loving father
STOCKTON, Calif. — A loving father, a talented cook and an easygoing family man is how family and friends are remembering Oakland native Mervin Harmon, one of the victims in the Stockton serial killings case. Prosecutors allege suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee shot and killed Harmon on Apr....
