Livingston, CA

High School Soccer PRO

Stockton, January 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Linden High School soccer team will have a game with Weston Ranch High School on January 02, 2023, 17:00:00.
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

Consumnes levee breaks near Wilton and Green Road

A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. Large tree topples onto Elk Grove home. Due to the last storm, a large tree fell onto a home in...
WILTON, CA
FOX40

Two people rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove

(KTXL) — Two people were rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove on Saturday after being stranded on a temporary island, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. Fire crews arrived at the scene on Pelham Way at around 9:50 a.m. and began preparing plans for rescuing the two people from the island. At 10:17 a.m., […]
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

San Joaquin County cleans up from weekend storm, prepares for more rain

STOCKTON, Calif. — It was all-hands-on-deck on Montauban Avenue in Stockton Monday. “Right now, what we're trying to do is clean up all the leaves, maybe that helps it from getting clogged so we’ll see how that goes," said Stockton homeowner Rubi Huerta, standing next to a trash bin nearly filled with mud and debris from flooding. "But we're charging our batteries for our phones. We might have to get a generator since we don't have light."
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Storm Watch Forecast: Heaviest rain yet has arrived

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Get ready! Saturday morning will bring the heaviest rain the greater Sacramento region has had so far. Friday evening will be a continuation of the off and on showers in the Valley with heavier rain in the Sierra. Snow levels Friday night are very high in the 8500-9500 foot range, meaning this is a predominantly rain event, unlike the previous winter storms this season.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Missing Carmichael woman found dead in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A missing Carmichael woman who disappeared Wednesday morning on her way to take care of her horses in Granite Bay has been found dead. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Alice Kroese was found dead Friday in Butte County. No foul play is suspected.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Flooding Updates: Stretch of Highway 99 partially closed due to flooding

(KTXL) — An atmospheric river brought continuous rain to California Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread flooding, impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers. In Sacramento County, a flash flood warning has been issued in areas near the community of Wilton due to “imminent levee failure” near the Cosumnes River. Sacramento County proclaimed […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras County Activates Emergency Flooding Operations

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Angels Camp have activated the Emergency Operations Center at Level 2 due to countywide flooding. OES released this bulletin advising of hard road closures at:. HWY 4 @ Bonanza Mine in Murphys. Hogan Dam Rd....
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
ModestoView

InterView – Modesto Cruisers Council Pushes to Bring Cruising Back

Modesto USA is the home of American Graffiti. People all over the world know this. Cruising is part of our history, part of our culture and part of our character. Since 1993, it has been illegal. It is pretty embarrassing to have people visit and see the “Cruising Prohibited” signs. Over the last 20 years, Modesto has rediscovered its Graffiti heritage and the cultural and tourism opportunity that goes along with it. One thing I know for sure, is our community is richer when we embrace all of our cultures and make our community inclusive.
MODESTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hazardous current warning issued for Lake Natoma, Folsom Lake State Recreation areas

California State Parks has issued an advisory Friday afternoon, warning visitors to exercise extreme caution at Lake Natoma, a subunit of Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, over the next several days. Significant water releases are expected from both Folsom and Nimbus Dams as the next storms approach the Sacramento area. As releases at Folsom Dam increase, water levels may raise rapidly resulting in strong currents that are unsafe for recreational activities on or around the lake shore. The strong currents may also prompt park officials to close parts of the lake starting Friday, December 30, and continuing until the water and currents recede.
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Resources for flood victims and residents in the Sacramento region

(KTXL) — Heavy rain on New Year’s Eve weekend impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers due to some areas getting flooded.  Impacted counties have offered resources and tips to ensure safety when evacuating your home. Sacramento County  According to the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services, an evacuation center is open […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

