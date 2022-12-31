ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcn247.com

Virginia's Armstrong commits to play QB at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is transferring to North Carolina State. Armstrong announced his decision in a social media post. The move allows him to re-unite with his former offensive coordinator Robert Anae. Anae directed the Cavaliers' offense during the most productive years of Armstrong’s career with the Cavaliers and recently signed on to lead the Wolfpack’s attack. Armstrong struggled last year in a new offense under first-year coach Tony Elliott. He threw for nearly 4,500 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2021. Armstrong arrives as the Wolfpack lost Devin Leary to Kentucky.
RALEIGH, NC
wcn247.com

No. 10 NC State beats Virginia, snaps 2-game home skid

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jada Boyd scored 13 points and No. 10 North Carolina State snapped a two-game home losing streak by beating Virginia 87-62. Camille Hobby and Mimi Collins both had 12 points, and Diamond Johnson and River Baldwin added 10 points apiece. Jakia Brown-Turner and Madison Hayes each finished with nine points as the Wolfpack shot 57.4% from the field. Camryn Taylor scored 16 points, Taylor Valladay had 13 and Sam Brunelle 12 for Virginia (13-3, 2-3), which dropped a game to a top-10 team for the second time in four days after losing Thursday at No. 9 Virginia Tech.
RALEIGH, NC
wcn247.com

Paris' surge helps No. 22 UNC beat No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — First-year guard Paulina Paris scored 11 of her season-high 16 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 22 North Carolina push past No. 4 Notre Dame 60-50 on Sunday. Deja Kelly added 14 points for the Tar Heels. UNC snapped a four-game skid that had drained some of their early-season buzz. But they responded with a tough-minded performance on a day when nothing came easily for either offense. Olivia Miles had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead Notre Dame, which had entered Sunday as one of two unbeaten teams in ACC play.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy