SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Flood warnings and watches are in effect in parts of Northern California in the aftermath of a powerful storm that drenched the state over New Year’s weekend. A new weather system is expected by Monday afternoon or evening, but the National Weather Service says rain will be modest until the arrival late Tuesday of another strong atmospheric river. That's a long plume of Pacific Ocean moisture. Even with the break from drenching rains and heavy snowfall, flood warnings and watches remain in effect in the Sacramento County area. Widespread flooding and levee breaches in the agricultural region have inundated roads and highways.

