Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
California keeps wary eye on flooding after powerful storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Flood warnings and watches are in effect in parts of Northern California in the aftermath of a powerful storm that drenched the state over New Year’s weekend. A new weather system is expected by Monday afternoon or evening, but the National Weather Service says rain will be modest until the arrival late Tuesday of another strong atmospheric river. That's a long plume of Pacific Ocean moisture. Even with the break from drenching rains and heavy snowfall, flood warnings and watches remain in effect in the Sacramento County area. Widespread flooding and levee breaches in the agricultural region have inundated roads and highways.
wcn247.com
4 alive in 'miracle' after car plunges off California cliff
PACIFICA, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks. The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky outcropping on Monday morning. Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire, says crashes along Devil’s Slide, a steep, rocky and winding coastal area south of San Francisco, rarely end with survivors. Officials are investigating what caused the Tesla to go off the highway.
wcn247.com
Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. WBRZ-TV reports that Addis Officer David Cauthron was arrested Sunday evening. Prosecutors say he is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring. It wasn’t clear Monday whether Cauthron had a lawyer to speak on his behalf. A prosecutor is questioning the decision of police to pursue the driver at high speeds and agreed with the decision to arrest the officer.
wcn247.com
Facial recognition tool led to mistaken arrest, lawyer says
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An attorney says Louisiana authorities' use of facial recognition technology led to the mistaken-identity arrest of a Georgia man on a fugitive warrant. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that 28-year-old Randall Reid was jailed for days in DeKalb County, Georgia. His attorney says facial recognition tools were used to falsely link him to purse thefts in Jefferson Parish and Baton Rouge. Reid says he's never even been to Louisiana. He was released on Dec. 1. His case brings renewed attention to a technological crime-fighting tool. Critics cite studies showing the technology is more likely to misidentify people of color.
wcn247.com
US may execute its first openly transgender woman
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin will become the first openly transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003. A judge sentenced McLaughlin to death after a jury deadlocked on the sentence. McLaughlin was convicted of first-degree murder and rape in 2006. A court in 2016 ordered a new sentencing hearing, but a federal appeals court panel reinstated the death penalty in 2021. McLaughlin’s attorney says there are no court appeals pending. The clemency request focuses on several issues, including McLaughlin’s traumatic childhood and mental health issues, which the jury never heard in her trial.
Comments / 0