wflx.com

Crash closes US 1 in Sebastian

Southbound lanes of US 1 and all lanes on Barter Street in Sebastian are closed after a "possible fatality" crash involving a motorcycle, the Indian River Sheriff's Office said Monday night. Lt. Joseph W. Abollo told WPTV the area will be "closed for several hours." Multiple deputies and fire rescue...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Gardens man, 61, dies in two-vehicle crash at city intersection

PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 61-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a city intersection, police said. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Baruch of Palm Beach Gardens was traveling west on Donald Ross Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, approaching the Parkside Drive intersection at the Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter border. When he got to the intersection, for unknown reasons he veered his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV directly into the path of an eastbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Daniel Hudnet, 51, of Jupiter.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

Undercover investigation leads to the arrest of known drug dealer in Vero Beach: Sheriff

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man out on bond is behind bars yet again after an undercover drug bust caught him with multiple drugs. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said through various investigative tactics, detectives were able to identify 41-year-old Leroy White as a significant drug dealer and supplier in Indian River County. Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for the following: sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a communication device.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Bicyclist dead after crash in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist is dead following a crash in Port St. Lucie. On Dec. 30 around 8 a.m., a cyclist was riding north on a sidewalk adjacent to northbound A1A. At the same time, a tractor trailer was driving southbound on A1A. According to...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
veronews.com

City to demolish portions of heavily damaged Humiston Beach boardwalk

VERO BEACH — The Humiston Beach Park boardwalk – heavily damaged from Hurricane Nicole – could be demolished as early as next week, city officials said. “We will discuss demolition of the Humiston boardwalk at (Tuesday’s) city council meeting,” Vero Beach Public Works Director Matthew Mitts said. “We are scheduled to demolish portions of the boardwalk next week.”
VERO BEACH, FL
click orlando

79-year-old man killed in Melbourne crash after striking tree, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 79-year-old man died in a Melbourne crash after striking a tree on Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers said they responded to the single-vehicle wreck shortly before 4 p.m. near Post Road and west of Wickham Road. According to authorities, the Melbourne man was driving east on Post Road when he left the travel lanes and struck a tree.
MELBOURNE, FL
treasurecoast.com

Deputies ask for public’s help in search of missing teen

Deputies ask for public’s help in search of missing teen. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River Sheriff is asking the Public for help in locating this missing teen. This is what they said:. Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Jsiah. Please...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New records show what led to hourslong standoff with Cocoa police officer

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Records released Friday provided new details into what led up to the hourslong standoff at a Melbourne home that ended with the arrest of a Cocoa police officer. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home along Framura Lane around...
COCOA, FL

