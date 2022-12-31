Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Crash closes US 1 in Sebastian
Southbound lanes of US 1 and all lanes on Barter Street in Sebastian are closed after a "possible fatality" crash involving a motorcycle, the Indian River Sheriff's Office said Monday night. Lt. Joseph W. Abollo told WPTV the area will be "closed for several hours." Multiple deputies and fire rescue...
Gardens man, 61, dies in two-vehicle crash at city intersection
PALM BEACH GARDENS — A 61-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a city intersection, police said. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Baruch of Palm Beach Gardens was traveling west on Donald Ross Road shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday, approaching the Parkside Drive intersection at the Palm Beach Gardens-Jupiter border. When he got to the intersection, for unknown reasons he veered his 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV directly into the path of an eastbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by Daniel Hudnet, 51, of Jupiter.
WESH
Palm Bay police: Man accused of stabbing, injuring roommate taken into custody
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Bay police say an incident thought to be a shooting was actually a stabbing. According to the Palm Bay Police Department, they responded to Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard Sunday. The victim of a stabbing attack in a Palm Bay neighborhood late New Year’s...
cbs12.com
Undercover investigation leads to the arrest of known drug dealer in Vero Beach: Sheriff
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man out on bond is behind bars yet again after an undercover drug bust caught him with multiple drugs. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said through various investigative tactics, detectives were able to identify 41-year-old Leroy White as a significant drug dealer and supplier in Indian River County. Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for the following: sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a communication device.
cw34.com
Bicyclist dead after crash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist is dead following a crash in Port St. Lucie. On Dec. 30 around 8 a.m., a cyclist was riding north on a sidewalk adjacent to northbound A1A. At the same time, a tractor trailer was driving southbound on A1A. According to...
Palm Bay police search for armed suspect in shooting investigation
PALM BAY, Fla. — A man is still at large after a shooting in Palm Bay, police said Sunday. In a social media post, Palm Bay police said there is a significant law enforcement presence near Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard. They ask residents to look out for a...
veronews.com
City to demolish portions of heavily damaged Humiston Beach boardwalk
VERO BEACH — The Humiston Beach Park boardwalk – heavily damaged from Hurricane Nicole – could be demolished as early as next week, city officials said. “We will discuss demolition of the Humiston boardwalk at (Tuesday’s) city council meeting,” Vero Beach Public Works Director Matthew Mitts said. “We are scheduled to demolish portions of the boardwalk next week.”
Playalinda Beach to reopen after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County beach will reopen next week after a destructive hurricane season. Hurricanes Ian and Nicole forced the beach to close because of the heavy winds and rain damaging the dunes. Since then, workers have been cleaning up the mess for people to visit.
WPBF News 25
Survivor of head-on crash with drunk driver shares her story with Port St. Lucie officers ahead of New Year's
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A survivor of a horrific head-on crash with a drunk driver in Port St. Lucie spoke in front of police officers on Thursday night, thanking them for the work they do to keep roadways safe. Last week, the Port St. Lucie Police Department began...
WPBF News 25
Same driver arrested for second time in deadly Okeechobee County pedestrian hit-and-run
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Video above: A look at Friday's headlines and weather. A man was arrested Thursday for the early December pedestrian hit-and-run that took place in Okeechobee County. The crash happened at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 11 at SE 5th Street and SW 16th Avenue. Cameron Runyon...
click orlando
79-year-old man killed in Melbourne crash after striking tree, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 79-year-old man died in a Melbourne crash after striking a tree on Friday afternoon, according to police. Officers said they responded to the single-vehicle wreck shortly before 4 p.m. near Post Road and west of Wickham Road. According to authorities, the Melbourne man was driving east on Post Road when he left the travel lanes and struck a tree.
Central Florida man arrested after choking Uber driver; steals his car, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard man was arrested after he assaulted an Uber driver and attempted to steal his car, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. According to the arrest report, the sheriff’s office received a call from the driver who said a man choked and kicked him out of his red Jeep.
cbs12.com
Woman trapped in overturned car after crashing into ditch in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was trapped in an overturned car in Martin County, firefighters worked quickly to free her. Martin County Fire Rescue said the car overturned into a ditch on Bridge Road at around 1:45 p.m. When crews arrived they said the driver was still trapped inside the car.
wqcs.org
Brightline 110 MPH Testing Through Martin and St. Lucie Counties Resumes Friday January 6
Treasure Coast - Sunday January 1, 2023: Brightline’ will resume testing at maximum speeds of up to 110 mph through the Treasure Coast on Friday, January 6. It will last through the month of January. The testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and...
treasurecoast.com
Deputies ask for public’s help in search of missing teen
Deputies ask for public’s help in search of missing teen. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Indian River Sheriff is asking the Public for help in locating this missing teen. This is what they said:. Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Jsiah. Please...
Okeechobee County man, 18, arrested in hit-run that killed pedestrian
Cameron Runyon, 18, was arrested Thursday in a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian that occurred earlier this month in Okeechobee County.
click orlando
New records show what led to hourslong standoff with Cocoa police officer
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Records released Friday provided new details into what led up to the hourslong standoff at a Melbourne home that ended with the arrest of a Cocoa police officer. According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home along Framura Lane around...
veronews.com
Dispute over yard lands one neighbor in jail and another in hospital
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 60-year-old woman was jailed after deputies said she and her husband hit a neighbor with a rake and shovel, leaving the man with serious injuries to his face and neck. The incident began with a dispute over the woman raking leaves into the man’s yard, officials said.
WPBF News 25
Man arrested for domestic battery after Port St. Lucie barricade incident
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is in jail for domestic battery after a barricade incident in Port St. Lucie Friday morning. Police responded to SW Duncan Terrace at about 12:32 a.m. in reference to a man inside the home with a handgun. There were two women inside the home at the time.
YAHOO!
Cocoa police officer facing additional charges after standoff with deputies
COCOA — A Cocoa police officer faces four additional charges stemming from a domestic violence incident Wednesday evening at his home in Viera that led to a standoff between him and Brevard County sheriff's deputies. Patrick Kelly, 39, who has served with the Cocoa Police Department since 2007, was...
