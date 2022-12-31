ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

John Cena Thanks WWE Fans Following SmackDown Match

John Cena returned to the ring on Friday by teaming with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown. Cena and Owens went over when Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner. On Saturday morning, Cena took to Twitter to thank the fans:. “Thank you @WWEUniverse...

