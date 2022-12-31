Read full article on original website
Related
WWE’s current WrestleMania 39 plan is for Logan Paul to take on John Cena after YouTuber text Triple H begging for bout
WWE are allegedly planning a huge clash for Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. The YouTuber turned boxer was beaten by Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia in November. Despite the setback, the 27-year-old earned rave reviews for his latest performance inside the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
John Cena Thanks WWE Fans Following SmackDown Match
John Cena returned to the ring on Friday by teaming with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown. Cena and Owens went over when Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner. On Saturday morning, Cena took to Twitter to thank the fans:. “Thank you @WWEUniverse...
Figure Four Daily: Tom vs. Shibata, Stardom, Smackdown with John Cena return
Figure Four Daily with Bryan Alvarez and Filthy Tom Lawlor is back with tons to talk about including Tom's match with Shibata last week which nobody outside of Japan can possibly see, Smackdown with the return of John Cena, lots of Stardom notes from the PPV this weekend, and more! A fun show as ...
411mania.com
WWE News: Becky Lynch Celebrates New Year, Calls 2022 Favorite Year of Her Career, Top 10 Royal Rumble Betrayals
– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch wished fans a happy New Year today. She wrote earlier, “Happy New Year! 2022 marked 20 years since I first started wrestling – it was also my favorite year of my career. Thank you all for coming on this ride with me! #ManOfThePeople”
nodq.com
What was reportedly pitched for John Cena at Wrestlemania 39 before WWE’s regime change
As previously noted, there has been talk about John Cena having a match at WWE Wrestlemania 39 and possibly facing either Austin Theory or Logan Paul. Fightful Select noted the following regarding Wrestlemania creative plans…. “We’re told that anything that Vince McMahon had in mind for next year before his...
Comments / 0