ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls City, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Creighton's Ronsiek lands on Big East Weekly Honor Roll

(Omaha) -- Creighton’s Emma Ronsiek has been named to the Big East Conference Weekly Honor Roll. Ronsiek led Creighton in scoring in back-to-back games last week, averaging 17.0 points, including 22 in a comeback win at DePaul. View the complete release from the Big East Conference linked here.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Inexperienced Lo-Ma will look to compete in second half

(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia boys basketball replaced all five of their starters from a season ago, and the first half of the 2022-23 saw some expected growing pains. The Panthers (1-7 overall, 0-6 Western Iowa Conference) lost their final five games of the first half, but Coach Levi Ettleman believes this is a team that will continue to compete and grow throughout the rest of the season.
LOGAN, IA
kmaland.com

Men's College Basketball (1/2): NWMSU cruises past Rogers State

(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State had little trouble in an 87-65 win over Rogers State in men's college basketball action Monday. Bennett Stirtz led the Bearcats (13-1, 6-1) with 16 points while Luke Waters (14 points), Mitch Mascari (13 points), Daniel Abreu (12 points) and Diego Bernard (10 points) also cracked double figures.
CLAREMORE, OK
kmaland.com

Northwest's Green, Howard honored by D2Football.com

(Maryville) -- Maryville alum and Northwest Missouri State defensive lineman Elijah Green added another honor on Monday. Green and fellow Bearcat defensive lineman Zach Howard were named to the 2022 D2Football.com’s Elite 100 squad. View the complete release from Northwest Missouri State athletics linked here.
MARYVILLE, MO
FanSided

Nebraska Football recruiting: Malachi Coleman peer recruiting hard ahead of impending announcement

Nebraska football recruiting isn’t only being done by the Huskers’ coaches. Malachi Coleman has been busy peer-recruiting one prospect in particular. It should come as no real surprise that the Lincoln East product is looking to get the best players he can to Lincoln. He’s someone who exudes confidence and talent and that can go a long way when it comes to trying to lure potential teammates to town.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Virgil Briggs, 87, Maryville, MO previously Clarinda, IA

Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Visitation Start: One Hour Before the service 10 am. Memorials: Maple Grove Cemetery, Clarinda A's Baseball, Midwest Regional Dive Team or Three Oaks Hospice. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery:Maple Grove Cemetery (Guss Cemetery)
MARYVILLE, MO
GoCreighton.com

Men's Basketball Opens 2023 With Home Game vs. Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (8-7, 1-3 BIG EAST) at Creighton Bluejays (8-6, 2-1 BIG EAST) Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 • 7:30 p.m. • Omaha, Neb. • CHI Health Center Omaha. | LIVE VIDEO | LIVE AUDIO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES (PDF) |. Next Game. Creighton (8-6,...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Recruiting notes: Nebraska joins race for transfer WR; aiming high with 2024 offers

Nebraska isn’t done adding to its 2023 recruiting class just yet. While the Huskers have already taken five wide receivers from the high school ranks and the transfer portal, a pair of transfer targets are still in play for Nebraska. North Carolina A&T transfer Sterling Berkhalter picked up a Nebraska offer earlier in the week, followed by an offer to Hillsdale College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa on Thursday.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Saturday, December 31st

GIRLS: Bishop Neumann 68 Lourdes Central Catholic 38. BOYS: Bishop Neumann vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (MISSING)
kmaland.com

Scott "Bird" Chaney, 59, Tarkio, Missouri

Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Memorials: Memorials may be payable to Davis Funeral Home for final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio, Missouri.
TARKIO, MO
kmaland.com

Doug Howard, 65, of Atlantic, Iowa

Location: Fellowship Church in Oakland, Iowa. Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7.30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Gideon’s International. Cemetery: Burial will be held at the Atlantic Cemetery at a later date. Notes:. Doug Howard, 65, of Atlantic, Iowa died Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Cass...
ATLANTIC, IA
klin.com

WEATHER UPDATE MONDAY AFTERNOON: Winter Storm Shifting North – Less Impact Expected in Lincoln Area

A slight change in the weather outlook as the National Weather Service updated the outlook Monday afternoon. The latest information as of mid-afternoon is below. Thunderstorms will be possible across southeast Nebraska, east central Nebraska and southwest Iowa tonight. There is a small risk for a severe storm or two with hail, mainly within about 30 miles of the Kansas and Missouri borders. Otherwise look for a mix of rain, light freezing rain and possibly some sleet or snow tonight.
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska

JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter

One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Rain likely Monday with ice north of Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All quiet Sunday evening around the metro. Cloudy skies stuck with us all day, but temperatures still warmed into the middle 40s. We will see the quiet weather continue this evening as we cool into the 30s under cloudy skies. A light northeast breeze will slowly pick up overnight, but conditions will still be dry and reasonably mild by Monday morning.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy