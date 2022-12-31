GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts will present “A Taste of Wine and Jazz XXXV” on Friday, Jan. 20 at Montage Cafe in downtown Greenville; doors open at 6:30 p.m. The wine-tasting party, a fundraiser for the local arts organization, will feature music from Deron Bell and his “Jazz For You” band. “DCCA is excited to once again host this highly anticipated celebration of good food, great music and fine wines,” said DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, who advises that tickets are selling quickly and urges all those hoping to attend the event to make their reservation soon. Tickets to “A Taste of Wine and Jazz” are $40 each, and can be purchased at Montage.

