Daily Advocate
High School basketball ends 2022 with holiday tournaments
DARKE COUNTY — Just before the new year kicked off, some of the Darke County schools competed in local basketball holiday tournaments. Here is where the local schools finished in each tournament. Jet Holiday Tournament:. Franklin Monroe, once again, hosted the Jet Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28 and 29....
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
There will be plenty of time for thorns in 2023. Let’s start the new year off with some roses. Rose: To Andraya Carter, a sideline reporter during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl broadcast Friday of Maryland and North Carolina State, who offered a shout-out to her family in Lima. The former Tennessee basketball player and rising TV commentator is the daughter of Bath graduate Tyke Lhamon.
peakofohio.com
Quincy man dies after kayak flips in Great Miami River
A Quincy man has died after his kayak flipped in Piqua near the Great Miami River on New Year’s Day. The Miami County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as Kyle Ratcliff, 29. Piqua Police report a fisherman found the kayak with no one inside of it in...
Miami Valley welcomes first babies of 2023
MIAMI VALLEY — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in the Miami Valley in the new year. The first baby of the new year in the Dayton area was born at Kettering Health Main Campus at 3 a.m., according to a Kettering Health spokesperson. Anaya Meet Soni weighs...
spectrumnews1.com
Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet
CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
beckersdental.com
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Coroner ID’s man killed in kayak incident in Piqua
PIQUA — One man is dead after a kayak flipped over in Piqua near the Great Miami River late Sunday afternoon, according to Piqua Police. The Miami County Coroner’s Office identified the man Monday as Kyle Ratcliff, 29, of Quincy. Fisherman found a kayak with no one in...
Daily Advocate
GPD is ready to bring Atz home
GREENVILLE — On Dec. 19, Greenville Police Lt. Doug Flanery announced the city of Greenville may soon have help in finding drugs in the city and possibly throughout the county. According to Lt. Ryan Benge, the city is actively pursuing the acquisition of a narcotics detection and tracking dog for the department.
WKRC
When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
Daily Advocate
VFW hosts singles dance
GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, Jan. 14. The doors open at 6 p.m. and dance from 8-11 p.m. Cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Triple Nickel. Food will be available. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. Come and enjoy a fun evening of dancing. You must be 21 years of age.
Fire burns local Vandalia business
VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
Fire rekindles after it ‘fully engulfed’ Darke Co. barn
HOLLANSBURG — Darke County Fire crews were dispatched again to put out a rekindling barn fire Sunday overnight. The initial fire required mutual aid from six different fire departments and a rescue agency to extinguish the flames the previous day on Saturday. Crews were once again called to the...
Wilmington OSP enacting enforcement for crash reduction
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is increasing patrols in Clinton County for crash reduction efforts. According to a release, troopers will be out on the roads for a safety initiative on roadways that see a lot of traffic crashes in Clinton County. Troopers will be on […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected across southern Ohio
WILMINGTON, Ohio — According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, heavy rain is expected to hit Southern Ohio this evening. The NWS says widespread rain, with a chance of embedded thunderstorms, tonight through Tuesday morning. Some areas may experience locally heavy rainfall, which could lead to isolated minor...
Daily Advocate
DCCA presents a Taste of Wine and Jazz
GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts will present “A Taste of Wine and Jazz XXXV” on Friday, Jan. 20 at Montage Cafe in downtown Greenville; doors open at 6:30 p.m. The wine-tasting party, a fundraiser for the local arts organization, will feature music from Deron Bell and his “Jazz For You” band. “DCCA is excited to once again host this highly anticipated celebration of good food, great music and fine wines,” said DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan, who advises that tickets are selling quickly and urges all those hoping to attend the event to make their reservation soon. Tickets to “A Taste of Wine and Jazz” are $40 each, and can be purchased at Montage.
Daily Advocate
YMCA encourages community to improve its health
DARKE COUNTY — As a leading nonprofit dedicated to improving the nation’s health, the YMCA of Darke County urges everyone in our community to help prevent heart disease by lowering your blood pressure with the help of the Y’s new Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring program. The program kicks...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Cincinnati – (With Primo Photos)
Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because Cincinnati is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!. From classic pepperoni to creative...
Fox 19
$11,000 in musical instruments stolen from Lebanon store
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a theft from a musical instrument store after surveillance video shows a man break in and escape with four mandolins valued at more than $11,000. The store owner, Zach Vance, says it happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday. See a spelling or grammar...
wktn.com
ODOT Starting New Regional Transportation Planning Organization
Chris Hughes, Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 deputy director, has introduced the idea of forming a regional transportation planning organization to serve Van Wert, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, Wyandot, Auglaize and Mercer counties. The new RTPO will provide local public agencies access to more funding. The RTPO will provide local...
Daily Advocate
Former Early Bird columnist heads to Alaska
FAIRBANKS, AK — Hank Nuwer, former columnist for the Early Bird, finished a stint as managing editor of the Celina Daily Standard to accept a new position as managing editor of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner in Alaska. Nuwer was named the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists columnist of the...
