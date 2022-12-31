VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Crawford County man has been charged with manslaughter after his nephew, 26-year-old Jacob Jones, died in custody after an alleged overdose. The charges come after footage was released of the two handcuffed in the back of a cruiser. Former Sheriff Jimmy Damante alleged Jones was seen ingesting bags of illegal drugs given to him by 50-year-old David Alverson, who was identified as his uncle.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR ・ 13 HOURS AGO