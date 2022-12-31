Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Reported Health Update Released
Doctors are treating Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin at a Cincinnati hospital. And reporters on the scene are starting to gather... The post Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Reported Health Update Released appeared first on Outsider.
Fans raise $1M for Bills’ Hamlin’s toy drive after injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance Monday night after suffering an injury while tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. In the aftermath of the terrifying event, fans showed their support for Hamlin by donating to a toy drive he set up in 2020. KTLA’s sister station KRON […]
Sports scores, highlights: Diman boys basketball holds off late Atlantis Charter rally
The winter high school season is underway for Fall River area teams. Take a look at highlights from Monday's local high school action: Boys Basketball: Diman vs. Atlantis Charter SCORE: Diman 59, Atlantis...
First look: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders odds and lines
The Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) finish the regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders (6-10) Saturday with kickoff from Allegiant Stadium set for 4:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC). Below, we look at Chiefs vs. Raiders odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Chiefs have...
First look: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles odds and lines
The New York Giants (9-6-1) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday in Week 18. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Giants vs. Eagles odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Giants are coming...
