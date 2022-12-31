ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Greenlink bus riders need exact change to ride

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced changes to the public transportation system starting on Monday, Jan 2. Greenlink bus riders will need to have exact change, $1.50, to ride. If someone pays using $2 they will not receive any change back, and cash receipts will no longer...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast: January 2nd

ASHEVILLE, NC
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt really...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Project GO students to have elearning day after broken pipe causes flooding

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County Schools said Project Go will have a learning day on Tuesday due to a broken pipe that caused flooding in one of the school’s main hallways. Officials said the pipe broke during the recent freezing temperatures that impacted the area. According...
FOX Carolina

North Carolina hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials at Mission Hospital say they’ve welcomed their first baby of the new year. Adam and Amber Steinbugl welcomed their son, Casey Jack at 10 minutes past midnight on January 1, 2023. He was weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and is 21...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe closes doors after 15 years in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe announced Monday that they are closing down after nearly 15 years in the Greenville area. The owners explained the decision in the following message that they shared on social media. Luna Rosa Famiglia,. We’ve been through it all with you. We’ve...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue. The announcement was made Thursday on Facebook and is getting mixed reviews. The post said that food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as payment. It said debit and...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Unity Park playground mounds to close temporarily

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Unity Park playground mounds will close temporarily to make repairs. Crews will be working to improve the sliding, gliding, and rolling experience even better. Crews will also add more lighting and make other additional improvements. The Unity Park playground mounds will be closed from January...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville Water Crisis Response

ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Missing Greenville Woman

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Four Legged Friends: Wiley

ASHEVILLE, NC

