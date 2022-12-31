Read full article on original website
Greenlink bus riders need exact change to ride
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced changes to the public transportation system starting on Monday, Jan 2. Greenlink bus riders will need to have exact change, $1.50, to ride. If someone pays using $2 they will not receive any change back, and cash receipts will no longer...
New changes to how customers pay in Greenville
There are some changes in the City of Greenville this New Year.
South Carolina airport growing garden alongside runway to feed community
When you think of airports, you probably think of baggage claims or crowds of people. But if you’ve been to the Spartanburg Memorial Airport recently, you’ll think of the garden.
First Alert Forecast: January 2nd
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt really...
Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
Cars line up as Upstate food bank reopens
A Greenville County food bank is back open and serving the community on Monday.
Project GO students to have elearning day after broken pipe causes flooding
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County Schools said Project Go will have a learning day on Tuesday due to a broken pipe that caused flooding in one of the school’s main hallways. Officials said the pipe broke during the recent freezing temperatures that impacted the area. According...
Upstate hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
One Upstate hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning.
Pedestrian hit by minivan, dies at Upstate hospital
A pedestrian was hit by a minivan early Monday morning and died at an Oconee County hospital.
Deputies search for missing woman in Greenville Co.
Deputies need the public's assistance in locating a woman who was last seen Saturday night in Greenville County.
North Carolina hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials at Mission Hospital say they’ve welcomed their first baby of the new year. Adam and Amber Steinbugl welcomed their son, Casey Jack at 10 minutes past midnight on January 1, 2023. He was weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and is 21...
Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe closes doors after 15 years in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Luna Rosa Gelato Cafe announced Monday that they are closing down after nearly 15 years in the Greenville area. The owners explained the decision in the following message that they shared on social media. Luna Rosa Famiglia,. We’ve been through it all with you. We’ve...
Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue. The announcement was made Thursday on Facebook and is getting mixed reviews. The post said that food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as payment. It said debit and...
Unity Park playground mounds to close temporarily
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Unity Park playground mounds will close temporarily to make repairs. Crews will be working to improve the sliding, gliding, and rolling experience even better. Crews will also add more lighting and make other additional improvements. The Unity Park playground mounds will be closed from January...
Asheville Water Crisis Response
Renters push for protections following problems from cold weather in Greenville Co.
Thousands across the Upstate were without power or water this holiday, with many renters saying they struggled to receive help from property owners.
Missing Greenville Woman
Four Legged Friends: Wiley
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter Season
When the weather gets cold in the Tar Heel State, it’s no reason to stop exploring. There are so many great day and weekend trips to take during the winter in North Carolina. One of our favorites is the town of Brevard.
