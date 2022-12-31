Read full article on original website
Ja Morant, Steven Adams post big numbers to power Memphis Grizzlies past Sacramento Kings
The Kings still had a chance to win with three minutes remaining against the Grizzlies, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams wouldn’t allow it.
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
WITN
Hornets fall to Lakers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including a high-flying reverse...
Yardbarker
Keys To Victory For The Wizards Against The Bucks
The Washington Wizards are hoping to make it five straight wins in a row tonight as they are in Milwaukee taking on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks this evening. This won’t be an easy task as The Greek Freak has the Bucks in third place in the Eastern Conference. What’s most impressive is the fact that the Bucks have been winning without their “Robin” all season as Giannis Antetokounmpo has had to carry the team and be the best Batman he can possibly be. Should Giannis Antetokounmpo be considered the league MVP this season?
Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers Game Preview
Lakers: OUT Davis (foot) ; DTD James, Walker IV (lower body) Hornets: OUT Martin (knee), Smith Jr (ankle), Oubre Jr. (hand) The Hornets come into the new year sitting at 10-27 and ready to dial things up. Charlotte has an opportunity to sweep Lakers in the season series after a win 10 days ago in Los Angeles, something the Hornets have not done since the 2016-17 season. With Kelly Oubre- the most consistent and prevalent scoring option the Charlotte has had this season-nursing a hand injury, the Hornets will need to further rely on star guard LaMelo Ball to lead the team to the sweep.
Game day preview and injury report: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Washington Wizards
The Bucks are looking to start off the new year with a win.
Yardbarker
Houston, Knicks Have No Problem ... With Rockets in Second Half
If the New York Knicks have any new year's resolutions, it looks like they started working on them early if the second half of Saturday night's visit to Houston is any indication. Trailing by eight after the first quarter, the Knicks buckled down defensively, allowing the hosting Rockets to score...
NBA
Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The 23-year-old superstar had arguably the best week of his NBA career with...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell drops 71 on the Bulls
Between field goals and free throws, Donovan Mitchell made 42 shots tonight. But his biggest play may have been a miss. Mitchell had 55 points when Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls fouled him with 4.1 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing by three. Mitchell made the first free throw, then intentionally missed and put back his own rebound to send the game to overtime.
Luka Doncic, Mavs storm back to edge Rockets
Luka Doncic finished with a game-high 39 points and engineered an 18-point, second-half comeback that allowed the Dallas Mavericks to
NHL roundup: Bruins win Winter Classic on late goal
Jake DeBrusk scored a pair of third-period goals to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the visiting
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Wizards
Washington Wizards (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (23-13, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks square off against the Washington Wizards. Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA averaging 32.1 points per game. The Bucks are 11-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Is Bradley Beal playing vs. Bucks?
The Washington Wizards’ road trip continues on Sunday with a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wes Unseld Jr.’s team is riding a four-game win streak, including a 119-100 victory at the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Making the Wizards’ recent success all the more impressive? Two of those games have come with their best player sidelined. But is Bradley Beal playing on Sunday vs. the Bucks?
Ryan Strome scores, but Ducks open the New Year with loss to Flyers
Ryan Strome scored, and John Gibson had 29 saves but the Ducks open the New Year with a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at Honda Center.
