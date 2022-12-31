ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 21 Online

Mirage Skate Past Northern Stars in Outdoor Game at Woodland Park

DULUTH, Minn.- The Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team would pick up win number nine on the year outdoors as they defeated Duluth 5 to 1 on Saturday. The Mirage (9-3-2) will next host Moose Lake Area on January 3rd. As for the Northern Stars, they’ll play at Hibbing/Chisholm on January 3rd....
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Twin Ports Chess Clubs Hosts First Meeting of The New Year

DULUTH, Minn.– Twin Ports Chess Club is welcoming new members as they host their first meeting of the new year. The chess club has a long history in Duluth with more than 3 decades of meetings and has recently changed their meeting to Wussows Concert Cafe. With dozens of...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota

Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

Skiers Geared-Up for the 45th Atmore Memorial Race

DULUTH, Minn. — This New Year’s Weekend skiers geared up for the 45th Atmore Memorial Race at Spirit Mountain. Contestants from around the states, and even other countries readied themselves for a chance to further their skiing careers. “It’s a big deal,” said Chief of Race Dave Neustel....
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Winter storm Monday night to Tuesday night

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 1, 2023. A winter storm will impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over most likely from east-central Minnesota into northern Wisconsin. There has been a southward shift in the storm track and additional adjustments to the forecast are likely. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Atmore Memorial Race Brings in Skiers From Coast to Coast

DULUTH, Minn. — The weather has been on the rougher side for some folks these last few weeks, but this year’s winter weather has made for preferred conditions for skiers at Spirit Mountain. Team Duluth hosted the Atmore Memorial Race for its 45th year down the Gandy Dancer...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

‘New Year’ Means ‘New Fitness Routine’ for Some

HERMANTOWN, DULUTH, Minn. – “You know some cliches’ could be, “New Years, New Beginnings” for a lot of people, so you’re going to see a lot more people come in. But I’m trying to make sure people want to come in at all times,” Hermantown’s Anytime Fitness General Manager, Marco Carrillo says.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Fight Leads To Shooting At Downtown Duluth Bar

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say shots were fired at The Break Room bar downtown on New Year’s Eve. The bar is located on the 500-block of East Fourth Street. Officers say there was a fight between two people, and one of them pulled out a gun and fired off an unknown amounts of rounds.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Kansas City Tourists Make Unexpected Visit To Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Well, when you live where it’s relatively mild, and the kids are on Christmas break, where do go? For some people, it’s traveling north and stopping in Duluth!. We sent Fox21 photojournalist Adam Jagunich out to find some people ice fishing. He went to...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Potential $200 Fee For Snow Covered Sidewalks

DULUTH, Minn.–If you haven’t gotten out to shovel your sidewalk in Duluth, you may be paying in the coming New Year. Beginning Sunday, Duluth may charge you two hundred dollars if you don’t clear your sidewalk. The fee will not be automatic, but it will charged if...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Police respond to report of shooting near The Break Room bar in Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is currently investigating the report of a shooting at the Break Room Bar in Duluth. Officers responded to the report of a fight with shots being fired Saturday evening. According to a DPD release, officers have determined that a fight...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Police: Fight Leads To Shooting Near Duluth Bar On New Year’s Eve

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say shots were fired outside of The Break Room bar on New Year’s Eve. The bar is located on the 500-block of East Fourth Street. Officers say there was a fight between two people, and one of them pulled out a gun and fired off an unknown amounts of rounds around 8:45 p.m.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

East Range Police Find Explosives In Aurora Home

AURORA, Minn. — A man in his 30s was arrested in Aurora on Saturday after police say they recovered explosives in their home. The East Range Police Department says it executed a search warrant for another issue at a home on the 300-block of South First Street East in Aurora.
AURORA, MN
trfradio.com

Injury Reported in Single Vehicle Accident Sunday

An Iron area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Sunday in Saint Louis County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Renee Joan Brandt, (34) was injured when the southbound 2004 Ford Explorer she was driving went off a snow and ice covered roadway at Highway 53 and 9th Avenue West. According to the report the vehicle landed on its side. Brandt was taken to Virginia Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. She was wearing a seat-belt at the time of the accident reported just before 2pm.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy