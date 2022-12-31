Read full article on original website
College Basketball: UMD Women Start 2023 with Another Win, UMD Men Fall for 2nd Consecutive Day
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team once again added a conference win on Sunday, defeating MSU-Moorhead 60 to 45. Brooke Olson would lead the Bulldogs with 19 points in the victory. As for the Bulldog men’s team, they would fall for the 2nd consecutive day as the Dragons...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Men’s Hockey Closes Out 2022 with Exhibition Win Against St. Thomas
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team ended 2022 with a win on Saturday, defeating St. Thomas 2 to 1 in a exhibition game. Dominic James and Luke Mylymok would each find the back of the net for the Bulldogs. UMD (8-10) will next play at Bemidji State on...
FOX 21 Online
Cromwell-Wright Girls Basketball Extends Win Streak to Four Games
CARLTON, Minn.- The Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team improved to 8-1 on the season on Monday, defeating Carlton 77 to 19. The Cardinals will next host Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Thursday.
FOX 21 Online
College Basketball: UMD Women Stay Unbeaten in NSIC Play, UMD Men Fall at the Buzzer to Northern State
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team would improve to 7-0 in conference play on Saturday, defeating Northern State 70 to 63. The Bulldogs were led by Ella Gilbertson, who had 14 points in the victory. As for the Bulldog men, a last second shot by Drew Blair would...
FOX 21 Online
Mirage Skate Past Northern Stars in Outdoor Game at Woodland Park
DULUTH, Minn.- The Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team would pick up win number nine on the year outdoors as they defeated Duluth 5 to 1 on Saturday. The Mirage (9-3-2) will next host Moose Lake Area on January 3rd. As for the Northern Stars, they’ll play at Hibbing/Chisholm on January 3rd....
FOX 21 Online
Twin Ports Chess Clubs Hosts First Meeting of The New Year
DULUTH, Minn.– Twin Ports Chess Club is welcoming new members as they host their first meeting of the new year. The chess club has a long history in Duluth with more than 3 decades of meetings and has recently changed their meeting to Wussows Concert Cafe. With dozens of...
FOX 21 Online
Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center Welcomes Their First Baby Of The Year
DULUTH, Minn. — Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomed their first baby of 2023, less than 2 hours after midnight Sunday. Molly and Tom Danczyk of Hayward, Wisconsin are the proud parents of a baby boy weighing at 6 pounds, 15.2 ounces and measuring 20 inches long, born at 1:48 a.m.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
FOX 21 Online
Skiers Geared-Up for the 45th Atmore Memorial Race
DULUTH, Minn. — This New Year’s Weekend skiers geared up for the 45th Atmore Memorial Race at Spirit Mountain. Contestants from around the states, and even other countries readied themselves for a chance to further their skiing careers. “It’s a big deal,” said Chief of Race Dave Neustel....
boreal.org
Winter storm Monday night to Tuesday night
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • January 1, 2023. A winter storm will impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over most likely from east-central Minnesota into northern Wisconsin. There has been a southward shift in the storm track and additional adjustments to the forecast are likely. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
FOX 21 Online
Atmore Memorial Race Brings in Skiers From Coast to Coast
DULUTH, Minn. — The weather has been on the rougher side for some folks these last few weeks, but this year’s winter weather has made for preferred conditions for skiers at Spirit Mountain. Team Duluth hosted the Atmore Memorial Race for its 45th year down the Gandy Dancer...
FOX 21 Online
‘New Year’ Means ‘New Fitness Routine’ for Some
HERMANTOWN, DULUTH, Minn. – “You know some cliches’ could be, “New Years, New Beginnings” for a lot of people, so you’re going to see a lot more people come in. But I’m trying to make sure people want to come in at all times,” Hermantown’s Anytime Fitness General Manager, Marco Carrillo says.
FOX 21 Online
Fight Leads To Shooting At Downtown Duluth Bar
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say shots were fired at The Break Room bar downtown on New Year’s Eve. The bar is located on the 500-block of East Fourth Street. Officers say there was a fight between two people, and one of them pulled out a gun and fired off an unknown amounts of rounds.
FOX 21 Online
Kansas City Tourists Make Unexpected Visit To Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Well, when you live where it’s relatively mild, and the kids are on Christmas break, where do go? For some people, it’s traveling north and stopping in Duluth!. We sent Fox21 photojournalist Adam Jagunich out to find some people ice fishing. He went to...
FOX 21 Online
Potential $200 Fee For Snow Covered Sidewalks
DULUTH, Minn.–If you haven’t gotten out to shovel your sidewalk in Duluth, you may be paying in the coming New Year. Beginning Sunday, Duluth may charge you two hundred dollars if you don’t clear your sidewalk. The fee will not be automatic, but it will charged if...
northernnewsnow.com
FOX 21 Online
FOX 21 Online
East Range Police Find Explosives In Aurora Home
AURORA, Minn. — A man in his 30s was arrested in Aurora on Saturday after police say they recovered explosives in their home. The East Range Police Department says it executed a search warrant for another issue at a home on the 300-block of South First Street East in Aurora.
trfradio.com
Injury Reported in Single Vehicle Accident Sunday
An Iron area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Sunday in Saint Louis County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Renee Joan Brandt, (34) was injured when the southbound 2004 Ford Explorer she was driving went off a snow and ice covered roadway at Highway 53 and 9th Avenue West. According to the report the vehicle landed on its side. Brandt was taken to Virginia Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. She was wearing a seat-belt at the time of the accident reported just before 2pm.
FOX 21 Online
Teens Get Into Fight Involving Knife In Morgan Park After Underage Drinking
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say teens who were underage drinking got into a fight in Morgan Park on Thursday evening, and one was armed with a knife. It happened at 6:30 p.m. and involved a 17-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old girl. The 17-year-old girl was...
