Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: eleven, twenty-two; White Balls: six, twenty-five) (four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: one) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
North Platte Telegraph
Huskers begin road swing at Michigan State and search for conference win No. 2
With a conference win now under their belts, the Nebraska men's basketball team now seeks to roll the momentum over as it takes its show on the road. Tuesday night's tilt vs. Michigan State is the first of back-to-back away games, which is part of a larger stretch of NU playing away from its home arena six times in its next nine contests.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Predicting 2023 for Nebraska Athletics — and beyond
Happy New Year, Nebraska. This new year, I’m starting a new tradition for myself at the Journal Star: a crystal ball of sorts to look at the year ahead. Of course, we know I can’t actually predict the future — I mean, I wish. And I don’t have it in the budget to swing for an actual crystal ball, so an old Magic 8 ball will be aiding me in the prognostications for 2023.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska takes No. 4 Indiana to overtime in tight, foul-heavy loss
BLOOMINGTON, Ind – Nebraska had the recipe to upset No. 4 Indiana on New Year’s Day. In losing 74-62 in overtime, the Huskers ultimately lacked one ingredient. The favor of Big Ten officials. NU was whistled for 21 fouls that produced 30 IU free throws. The Hoosiers got...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: After Frost era finally flopped in 2022, 'Rhulebuild' will take time, patience
LINCOLN – A glint in his eye and a grin on his face, Garrett Nelson struck you as the kind of guy who’d play college football as long as he could. He sued the Big Ten in 2020, after all, to play that season. The Nebraska edge rusher...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska faces tough New Year’s Day test at No. 4 Indiana
LINCOLN — The Nebraska women’s basketball team didn’t handle the frying pan of Michigan’s defense very well. A New Year’s Day game at No. 4 Indiana may as well be a trip to the fire. What Michigan did to beat Nebraska 76-59, IU does even better.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Nebraska joins race for transfer WR; aiming high with 2024 offers
Nebraska isn’t done adding to its 2023 recruiting class just yet. While the Huskers have already taken five wide receivers from the high school ranks and the transfer portal, a pair of transfer targets are still in play for Nebraska. North Carolina A&T transfer Sterling Berkhalter picked up a Nebraska offer earlier in the week, followed by an offer to Hillsdale College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa on Thursday.
North Platte Telegraph
Will Nebraska need not one, but two new prisons at a cost of nearly $500 million?
LINCOLN — Could Nebraskans be on the hook for building not only a $270 million replacement for the Nebraska State Penitentiary, but also for renovating the aging Penitentiary?. That appeared to be a distinct possibility following a legislative hearing earlier this month about upcoming issues facing the Nebraska Department...
North Platte Telegraph
Ex-boyfriend charged in death of Nebraska woman
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in the death of a Nebraska woman whose body was found last month in Kansas. Aldrick Scott, 47, has previously been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen, of Omaha, who disappeared in November. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte Telegraph
Reshuffled western Nebraska lineup rolls up sleeves for 2023 Legislature
Redistricting and term limits have recast western Nebraska’s lineup in the Legislature — and reduced it by one member — for the “long” 2023 session that convenes Wednesday. Rookie or veteran, they don’t plan on avoiding big issues, based on interviews with the region’s five-member...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial: Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders
Time goes by, as today’s start of the new year of 2023 emphasizes. Because of that, it’s not surprising that “some things that should not have been forgotten were lost” (to quote the first “Lord of the Rings” movie) when it comes to why our institutions are the way they are.
Comments / 0