ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Ant gets banged up in loss to Bucks

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33yMf1_0jzHdvIY00

Already shorthanded, the Timberwolves had another injury scare on Friday night.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards had an injury scare late in Friday night's 123-114 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, adding to the Wolves' growing list of injury concerns.

Edwards appeared to be injured in the fourth quarter as he was driving to the rim against Jevon Carter and Brook Lopez. As Edwards approached the rim, he was fouled by Lopez and landed hard on his left hip.

Edwards left the game momentarily but returned later in the fourth quarter. It's the latest in a long line of injury woes for the Wolves, who were without Karl-Anthony Towns (Achillies) and Rudy Gobert (illness) on Friday night.

Edwards scored a team-high 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss to the Bucks but Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 43 points, 20 rebounds and five assists to lead Milwaukee to victory.

The Timberwolves fell to 16-20 with the loss and will host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giannis Antetokounmpo practiced his free throws in front of his sons, and it was adorable

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first NBA player since 1982 with back-to-back 40-point, 20-rebound performances. It helped the Bucks break their four-game losing streak, but it clearly wasn’t fully satisfactory for the two-time MVP. Antetokounmpo was 14-of-21 from the free-throw line, marking the second consecutive game in which he missed at least six free throws during the contest.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James

The No. 1 scorer in NBA history is sending a message this week to the No. 2 scorer in NBA history. LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday in style, combusting for a season-high 47 points in a 130-121 win over the Hawks in Atlanta. The scoring explosion put James just 527 points behind... The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar offers interesting message for LeBron James appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ClutchPoints

Justin Jefferson’s struggles vs Packers CB Jaire Alexander draws reaction from Kevin O’Connell

Justin Jefferson ran into a brick wall in Week 17, as he barely made an impact on the field in the Minnesota Vikings’ embarrassing 41-17 loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers. The star wide receiver was absolutely checked by the Packers’ defense, particularly by Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander who decisively won his matchup against Jefferson, with the latter ending up with a mere output of 15 receiving yards on a catch and five targets.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy