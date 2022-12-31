Ant gets banged up in loss to Bucks

Already shorthanded, the Timberwolves had another injury scare on Friday night.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards had an injury scare late in Friday night's 123-114 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, adding to the Wolves' growing list of injury concerns.

Edwards appeared to be injured in the fourth quarter as he was driving to the rim against Jevon Carter and Brook Lopez. As Edwards approached the rim, he was fouled by Lopez and landed hard on his left hip.

Edwards left the game momentarily but returned later in the fourth quarter. It's the latest in a long line of injury woes for the Wolves, who were without Karl-Anthony Towns (Achillies) and Rudy Gobert (illness) on Friday night.

Edwards scored a team-high 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss to the Bucks but Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 43 points, 20 rebounds and five assists to lead Milwaukee to victory.

The Timberwolves fell to 16-20 with the loss and will host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.