BATON ROUGE - Breakfast at Louisiana's state Capitol includes fresh coffee, cookies and egg sandwiches - made and served in part by incarcerated people working for no pay. "They force us to work," said Jonathan Archille, 29, who is among more than a dozen current and formerly incarcerated people in Louisiana who told The Washington Post they have felt like enslaved people in the state's prison system.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO