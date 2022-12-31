Read full article on original website
postsouth.com
What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?
A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
theadvocate.com
The flow of Louisiana's crime guns at a glance: Where do they come from, where do they go?
Data collected by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms gives a glimpse into how guns connected to crimes flowed between states in 2021. While the numbers are not comprehensive — many law enforcement agencies don't contribute to the list — they give insight into where Louisiana's crime guns are coming from and going to.
Louisiana lieutenant governor accused of harassing whistleblower
Louisiana State Librarian Rebecca Hamilton has filed a lawsuit accusing Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser of removing her from the physical office and cutting off access to her work after she reported him for "questionable contracts."
Houston Chronicle
Inside Louisiana's forced prison labor and a failed overhaul attempt
BATON ROUGE - Breakfast at Louisiana's state Capitol includes fresh coffee, cookies and egg sandwiches - made and served in part by incarcerated people working for no pay. "They force us to work," said Jonathan Archille, 29, who is among more than a dozen current and formerly incarcerated people in Louisiana who told The Washington Post they have felt like enslaved people in the state's prison system.
theadvocate.com
Clean sweep? Louisiana may be in line for big grant to create regional hydrogen hub
Louisiana's petrochemical industry and its greenhouse gas emissions have long contributed to the warming climate putting the state at high risk. Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration is now advocating a cleaner source of fuel for those plants — and the state's bid to develop a regional hub for that purpose could be in line for a major federal grant.
New law requires CO detectors in some Louisiana homes after Jan. 1
A new law taking effect January 1 requires carbon monoxide detectors be installed in one or two-family homes sold or newly leased in Louisiana.
Louisiana's plan to ban TikTok and how it may affect you.
Tiktok has gained major popularity in the US since it was first released in 2018. The Chinese-owned company earned its popularity after it merged with another very successful app at the time named Musical.ly which offered the same platform as TikTok.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Consumer Affairs ranks Louisiana third for the worst roads in America
Louisiana ranks third for the worst roads in America according to Consumer Affairs. Their study looked at the D-plus grade Louisiana received from the American Society of Civil Engineers for its poor road conditions and pavement roughness. Deputy Editor at Consumer Affairs, Cassidy McCants, says they also found Louisiana doesn’t spend enough money on its roads.
KTBS
Louisiana regulators continue allowing weak insurers to take on risky policies
BATON ROUGE, La. - After four insurers failed in late 2021, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon put the fate of thousands of Louisiana homeowners in the hands of little-known Safepoint Insurance Co. The Florida-based firm took on 30,000 risky policies after three companies abruptly collapsed. Three months later, Safepoint assumed 24,000...
wbrz.com
Louisiana lets the good times roll in the Rose Parade in California Monday
PASADENA, Calif. - The famous Rose Parade sets off in Pasadena on Monday, and Louisiana is showing up in a huge way with its float and ambassadors participating this year. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser talked with 2une In Monday morning about the hype surrounding the parade and how Louisiana is stepping up its parade game on the west coast.
Louisiana residents want justice for pet deer that was shot, killed
"It's heartbreaking knowing that she ain't here no more," cried Patt LeBlanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe's shooting with his children.
mississippicir.org
Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas
A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
Louisiana Secretary of State: TikTok is a threat to our citizens’ personal data
As of Wednesday, December 21, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and District 28 State Representative Daryl Deshotel announced that they would pursue legislation in 2023 to ban TikTok on all state-owned devices.
New Louisiana laws for 2023 cover children, state taxes and disasters
The new legislation covers a wide range of topics and will all take effect on Jan.1.
Lake Charles American Press
Jim Beam column: Major events highlight 2023
Louisiana will be involved in a legislative session and statewide election in 2023 that will help determine the state’s future. The Republican-controlled Legislature will open its regular session on April 10 and statewide elections, including a governor’s race, take place beginning on Oct. 14. Legislators will have an...
iheart.com
Government Worker Sues Lt. Gov. Nungesser, Claiming Retaliation
An assistant secretary of the State Library of Louisiana is suing Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser for workplace retaliation. Rebecca Hamilton claims Nungesser had her tossed out of her office after she reported him to state and federal investigators for what looked to her to be "questionable contracts." Hamilton says she's...
Terri Ricks named Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services
Governor John Bel Edwards issued a news release Wednesday, December 21, 2022, stating that Terri Ricks is now officially serving as Secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and that Amanda Brunson has been named Assistant Secretary.
NOLA.com
Ron Faucheux: More elections on tap in 2023
You thought elections were over for a while, right? Nope. The new year will see quite a few hot races at home and across the nation. In Louisiana, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is completing his second term and can’t run again, which leaves a wide-open race. The field, however, was frozen when U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R) said he was pondering a gubernatorial bid. Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) and independent Hunter Lundy are already running.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Only Jeff Landry looked other way on railroad crossings petition
Reading the paper on Christmas morning, I noticed an article regarding blocked train crossings, which I know is a hot button issue here. It seems that 18 states’ attorneys general have petitioned the Supreme Court to help the states regulate the railroads. All of the states contiguous to us have signed the brief, with one glaring omission. You guessed it, Jeff Landry is so busy protecting our children from library books that he ignores real safety issues.
