ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
postsouth.com

What are the most generous parishes in Louisiana?

A study has ranked the most generous parishes in Louisiana. SmartAsset, a web-based financial services company, dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were giving the most. The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in...
LOUISIANA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Inside Louisiana's forced prison labor and a failed overhaul attempt

BATON ROUGE - Breakfast at Louisiana's state Capitol includes fresh coffee, cookies and egg sandwiches - made and served in part by incarcerated people working for no pay. "They force us to work," said Jonathan Archille, 29, who is among more than a dozen current and formerly incarcerated people in Louisiana who told The Washington Post they have felt like enslaved people in the state's prison system.
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianaradionetwork.com

Consumer Affairs ranks Louisiana third for the worst roads in America

Louisiana ranks third for the worst roads in America according to Consumer Affairs. Their study looked at the D-plus grade Louisiana received from the American Society of Civil Engineers for its poor road conditions and pavement roughness. Deputy Editor at Consumer Affairs, Cassidy McCants, says they also found Louisiana doesn’t spend enough money on its roads.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Louisiana lets the good times roll in the Rose Parade in California Monday

PASADENA, Calif. - The famous Rose Parade sets off in Pasadena on Monday, and Louisiana is showing up in a huge way with its float and ambassadors participating this year. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser talked with 2une In Monday morning about the hype surrounding the parade and how Louisiana is stepping up its parade game on the west coast.
PASADENA, CA
mississippicir.org

Louisiana tribe gets $5 million to prepare for more floods, rising seas

A Louisiana tribe under threat from flooding, storms and rising seas will receive a federal grant aimed at helping Native American communities adapt to climate change or move to safer ground. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana was awarded $5 million as part of the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs’ greatly...
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column: Major events highlight 2023

Louisiana will be involved in a legislative session and statewide election in 2023 that will help determine the state’s future. The Republican-controlled Legislature will open its regular session on April 10 and statewide elections, including a governor’s race, take place beginning on Oct. 14. Legislators will have an...
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

Government Worker Sues Lt. Gov. Nungesser, Claiming Retaliation

An assistant secretary of the State Library of Louisiana is suing Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser for workplace retaliation. Rebecca Hamilton claims Nungesser had her tossed out of her office after she reported him to state and federal investigators for what looked to her to be "questionable contracts." Hamilton says she's...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Ron Faucheux: More elections on tap in 2023

You thought elections were over for a while, right? Nope. The new year will see quite a few hot races at home and across the nation. In Louisiana, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is completing his second term and can’t run again, which leaves a wide-open race. The field, however, was frozen when U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R) said he was pondering a gubernatorial bid. Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) and independent Hunter Lundy are already running.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Letters: Only Jeff Landry looked other way on railroad crossings petition

Reading the paper on Christmas morning, I noticed an article regarding blocked train crossings, which I know is a hot button issue here. It seems that 18 states’ attorneys general have petitioned the Supreme Court to help the states regulate the railroads. All of the states contiguous to us have signed the brief, with one glaring omission. You guessed it, Jeff Landry is so busy protecting our children from library books that he ignores real safety issues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy