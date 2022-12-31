Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles Serial Killer Who Evaded Capture For 22 YearsMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
Related
Adebayo scores 31, Heat recovers to beat Clippers 110-100
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 31 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat recovered from blowing a 21-point lead to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-100 on Monday night for their second win in a row. Tyler Herro added 23 points and Victor Oladipo had 15 off the bench for the Heat, which has won four of five. They swept the two-game season series for the first time since 2017-18. Paul George had 25 points and seven assists to lead the Clippers, who were without Kawhi Leonard in dropping their third straight. He sat out with a non-COVID-19 illness. Miami ran off seven straight to open the fourth and take an 88-83 lead. The Clippers pulled to 96-95 on Luke Kennard’s 3-pointer. He scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth.
Kevon Looney's epic putback caps off 54-point night from Klay Thompson
Kevon Looney hit a clutch putback after a missed shot as time expired in double overtime to give the Warriors a 143-141 victory over the Hawks on Monday.
David Pastrnak Honors Red Sox Legend In Bruins Winter Classic Gear
David Pastrnak’s drip is unmatched in the NHL, and the Bruins forward looks prepared to make a statement off the ice ahead of Monday’s Winter Classic. The 2023 edition will feature the Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. This will be Boston’s fourth Winter Classic with its last appearance coming against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.
Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton's debut
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106 on Monday night. Gary Payton II played 14 minutes in his Portland debut, finishing with seven points, four assists and two steals. The son of Hall of Fame guard Gary Payton missed the first 35 games this season following surgery for a core muscle injury. He signed with the Trail Blazers as a free agent after winning an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors last June. Grant was 12 for 17 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, and Payton’s debut buoyed a Blazers team that had lost four of five. Damian Lillard had 19 points, 10 assists and four steals.
Twitter Erupts In Jim Harbaugh-Broncos Jokes Amid TCU-Michigan Shootout
TCU proved it belonged in the College Football Playoff by going up by as much as 18 points late in the third quarter. Jim Harbaugh has not had a strong bowl record in his eight-year tenure at Michigan. The program is 1-6 in bowl games under the 59-year-old head coach and have lost five straight, including a Fiesta Bowl loss to the eventual national champion Georgia in last season’s College Football Playoff semifinal.
Robert Williams Dunk Causes Lengthy Delay In Celtics-Nuggets Game
The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets entered their Sunday matchup looking to play a quick game, both on a getaway day as they have games in different cities over the next couple of days. It looked like they were going to get one, then Robert Williams III had to go...
Skip Bayless Dragged For Awful Damar Hamlin Tweet
There was a strong consensus among NFL players, fans and media alike Monday night following the terrifying collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Unsurprisingly, the contrarian’s contrarian, Skip Bayless went against the tide. While many hoped and pleaded on social media that the NFL would call it a night and postpone the Bills-Bengals game after Hamlin was taken to the hospital, Bayless wanted to talk about the important thing: logistics.
How Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Explained Questionable Nick Foles Celebration
New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was the subject of criticism Sunday after he questionably celebrated his sack on Nick Foles despite the Indianapolis Colts quarterback laying on the ground in obvious pain. The first-round rookie, however, told reporters after New York’s Week 17 win it was a misunderstanding....
Where NHL Writer Ranks Bruins Winter Classic Jerseys In All-Time List
The Bruins will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2023 NHL Winter Classic in what promises to be a festive atmosphere at Fenway Park. This Monday will be Boston’s fourth Winter Classic and first since beating the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium in 2019. Players always are...
Four Memorable Moments From Bruins’ Previous Winter Classics
The Bruins will take part in their fourth Winter Classic on Monday when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. Boston is 2-1-0 in the annual event, with the lone loss coming in 2016 at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens at Gillette Stadium. Monday will mark the second...
How Jim Montgomery Sees David Pastrnak’s ‘Swagger’ Aid Bruins
BOSTON — David Pastrnak leads the Boston Bruins in several key offensive categories. The abundant goal-scorer leads the team in confidence, too. Whether it’s with his pregame suits or his array of jaw-dropping offensive moves, Pastrnak’s swagger on the Bruins goes unmatched. And Bruins first-year coach Jim...
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0