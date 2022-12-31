Myers Park uses defense to reach Arby's Classic title game; Alexander wins Slam Dunk Contest

Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Myers Park storms back to capture Arby's title
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Individual talent is flashy and impressive, but it’s hard to beat a well-played basketball game by a well-drilled basketball team. Led by the outstanding Elijah Strong, Myers Park worked together as a unit Saturday night at Viking Hall and cohesively pulled away from dazzling Westminster Academy, winning the 39th Arby’s Classic 77-61.
Kingsport Times-News
North Meck hammers Norcross for third at Arby’s
BRISTOL, Tenn. — In Saturday’s third-place game at the 39th Arby’s Classic, North Mecklenburg’s boys basketball team caught fire early from long distance and did not cool off. The Vikings secured third in dominating fashion over Norcross, winning 76-44. North Meck held the high-flying Blue Devils...
Brownlow: After heartbreaking Holiday Bowl, UNC looks to the future and making the most of Maye
As an historically .500 football program, it's difficult to look at any season that ends in nine wins and a Division title as disappointing. North Carolina's season does not qualify as that, but the way it played out with four straight losses made it feel that way. The moment UNC...
Statesville Record & Landmark
BOYS BASKETBALL: N. Iredell turns back S. Meck for Holiday Classic third-place finish
OLIN — North Iredell (8-4) started off hot, hitting its first four shots of the game and leading coast-to-coast on its way to a 75-67 win over South Mecklenburg (4-8) in the North Iredell Holiday Classic boys’ third-place game Friday. With both teams coming off of overtime losses...
Abingdon, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Kingsport Times-News
Rob Walters: Looking back at 2022, looking forward to 2023
Online readers of the Kingsport Times News selected the top stories of 2022, which you can read today on page A-1. Here are nuggets from some of the other defining stories of the year just ended:
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women close 2022 with blowout of Converse
JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team ended 2022 in record-breaking fashion Saturday afternoon at Brooks Gym. ETSU (13-3) scored an 82-35 victory over Converse to extend its program record to 13 nonconference wins in a single season. The Bucs have their first six-game winning streak since the 2017-18 season.
Mega Millions players flock to Charlotte store known for selling winning tickets
CHARLOTTE — No one matched all six numbers in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, making the first drawing of 2023 the fourth-largest in the promotion’s history. Locally, Perry’s Market in east Charlotte is known for selling the winning ticket. It’s why people say it’s the only place they’re willing to play.
WBTV
Three killed in industrial accident on E. Morehead St. in Charlotte, Medic says
WBTV
1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash
WCNC
NASCAR star Bubba Wallace marries longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter on New Year's Eve
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter tied the knot in Uptown Charlotte on New Year's Eve. The couple, who got engaged in 2021, exchanged vows in front of 250 guests at the J.W. Marriott in Uptown, according to People. Wallace and Carter got engaged after dating for five years.
‘A gentle giant’; Father begs for answers in son’s death at UNC Charlotte
Family members of 22-year-old Patrick Harding are searching for more answers about his untimely death.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools look back at 2022, plan for 2023
As Johnson City Schools prepare for the return to school, superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett shares some of the districts’ accomplishments from 2022 and looks forward to continuing improvements in 2023. Looking back.
WBTV
3 dead after scaffolding collapse at E. Morehead St. construction site, officials say
3 dead, 2 hurt in industrial accident just outside uptown Charlotte. According to Charlotte Fire, the fatalities and injuries were the results of a scaffolding collapse. Three killed in industrial accident on E. Morehead St. in Charlotte, Medic says. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Fire said crews have responded to...
1 dead, 2 hurt after crash in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person has died and two others are hurt after a crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said they responded to a crash just before 2 a.m. on Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. One person died while two others were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
tourcounsel.com
Phillips Place | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Phillips Place is very close to SouthPark and has several interesting stores, which is why it is one of the malls in Charlotte that we recommend that you also visit. It focuses on premium and luxury brands including Coplon's and Taylor Richards & Conger multi-brand stores. In these stores they sell a large selection of garments from various exclusive fashion brands. But there's more to see including major fashion brands like Brooks Brothers, J. McLaughlin and Allen Edmonds shoe store. There are also movie theaters and very good restaurants including Southern Pecan specializing in southern food or The Palm offering steaks and seafood.
Homicide investigation in NE CLT; death investigation near Druid Hills
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident sometime before 3:30 a.m. near 300 Blackhawk Road in northeast Charlotte. No information has been provided yet by CMPD on the victim. There is no mention of an arrest or […]
Kingsport Times-News
Biggest 2022 crime stories from Washington, Unicoi counties
A murder at a Unicoi County campground, a lawsuit alleging the mishandling of rape cases and a kidnapping were among some of the biggest crime stories from Washington and Unicoi counties in 2022. Man charged with murder following shooting at Unicoi County campground.
Kingsport Times-News
Changes on tap for Bays Mountain in the coming year
KINGSPORT — A slate of upgrades is on the table for 2023 as Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium continues to increase its amenities and improve the experiences of visitors. “They have a lot of construction lined up this year,” David Fox, a board member of the Bays Mountain Park Association, said.
wataugaonline.com
14-year-old passes away in tractor accident Friday afternoon
A 14-year-old Sugar Grove boy passed away as a result of a tractor accident Friday afternoon. On December 30th at 1:43pm a 911 call was received from an individual that witnessed a tractor slide down a steep hill then roll over in a field off of Old US421; near Laurel Branch Road, according to Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman.
