Myers Park uses defense to reach Arby's Classic title game; Alexander wins Slam Dunk Contest

By Tanner Cook tcook@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Individual talent is flashy and impressive, but it’s hard to beat a well-played basketball game by a well-drilled basketball team. Led by the outstanding Elijah Strong, Myers Park worked together as a unit Saturday night at Viking Hall and cohesively pulled away from dazzling Westminster Academy, winning the 39th Arby’s Classic 77-61.
