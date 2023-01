Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse was down by as many as 20 points against Pittsburgh before it stormed back in the second half and lost by two points to the Panthers. After the loss, head coach Jim Boeheim admitted that he’s tried everything he knows about coaching on his forwards — Benny Williams and Chris Bell — to get them to play harder, especially inside the paint. He’s also said that physical teams and those who shoot well against the top of the 2-3 zone fair well against the Orange.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO