Yakima, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Proposed biomethane plant in Sunnyside could bring benefits, but environmental advocates have concerns

The city and port of Sunnyside have agreed to spend $12 million developing infrastructure for a potential industrial park, including a renewable natural gas facility. Pacific Ag, an agricultural waste company, has proposed a 60-acre facility with anaerobic digesters that turn livestock and agricultural waste into renewable natural gas, or biomethane. The plant could have environmental and economic effects in Sunnyside and the Lower Valley.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima Valley Memorial reports first birth of the new year

YAKIMA, Wash. — This year, the first baby born in Yakima Valley Memorial came three weeks before her due date in order to be the first, according to the hospital’s post. MaiLynn Mae Marquez was delivered at 1:51 a.m. on January 1. Marquez weighs just over six pounds...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Community mourns with Munguia family

The Yakima community has been with the Munguia family since Lucian went missing. They came together to help search and continued to support the family until Lucian's body was found.
YAKIMA, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

5-year-old boy reported missing in September, found dead in Washington

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The body of a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing back in September was reportedly found in the Yakima River in Washington. The Yakima Police Department in a news release said on Thursday, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to an area of the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road in response to a report of human remains found in the Yakima River.
YAKIMA, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver

A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
ifiberone.com

Woman who nearly 'risked it all' to save her pet duck rescued from frozen pond in Cle Elum

CLE ELUM - A woman who went great lengths to save her pet duck needed rescuing herself after she became stranded in the middle of a frozen pond in Cle Elum on Tuesday. Kittitas County deputies and local firefighters were summoned to a pond in the Peoh Point area where the woman had become stuck in a small boat in the middle of an ice-covered body of water on their property.
CLE ELUM, WA
nbcrightnow.com

More Active Weather on the Way....And Warmer Temperatures

Mostly cloudy with patchy dense fog in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Today's wintry mix will slow down overnight in the Columbia Basin and foothills of the Blues. Overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with light winds highs in the upper 20s and low to mid...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Body of Lucian Munguia found

YAKIMA – The Yakima Police Department announced Friday a body recovered from the Yakima River has been identified as Lucian Munguia, 5, who was last seen at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on September 10. On Thursday, deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

The Tiniest Town in Washington State Only has ONE Resident

When you think of tiny towns you may think Yakima is small compared to bigger cities like Seattle, Tacoma or even Spokane. But then you have to consider Yakima is bigger than some of our surrounding neighbors like Zillah or Grandview and more. There's one town in Washington State that seems to only have one resident living there. That's right! If you visit this town, the population will double.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Happy New Year! Fog and Freezing Fog Tonight - Tomorrow

Tonight, mostly cloudy with dense freezing fog for most of the viewing area. Visibility down to less than a mile in some places and slick roads possible. There is also a slight chance of flurries in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys tonight with little to no accumulation. Overnight lows in the teens,20s and 30s.
YAKIMA, WA
Chronicle

Yakima Man Arrested After Standoff on Charges of Raping His Daughter

Yakima police arrested a man charged with raping his daughter following a two-hour standoff Wednesday evening. U.S. Marshal's deputies and Yakima police went to a home in northeast Yakima after learning the 38-year-old man was there around 8:30 p.m., YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. Yakima SWAT was called out to assist due to the man's prior convictions for firearms possession, and he surrendered without incident after two hours, Inzunza said.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

New Year's Eve Forecast

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY UNTIL NOON SUNDAY for the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Visibility will be reduced to as much as a ¼ mile in foggy areas with icy conditions on roadways. Slick road conditions tomorrow morning for foggy areas that will easily impact bridges and over passes. Temps tonight...
YAKIMA, WA

