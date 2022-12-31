Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Proposed biomethane plant in Sunnyside could bring benefits, but environmental advocates have concerns
The city and port of Sunnyside have agreed to spend $12 million developing infrastructure for a potential industrial park, including a renewable natural gas facility. Pacific Ag, an agricultural waste company, has proposed a 60-acre facility with anaerobic digesters that turn livestock and agricultural waste into renewable natural gas, or biomethane. The plant could have environmental and economic effects in Sunnyside and the Lower Valley.
WA Clean energy project clashes with important Yakama site
Each spring Yakama Nation families head to Pushpum, a towering ridge above John Day Dam in Klickitat County. There, on the south-facing slope dotted with juniper bushes, grasses and shrubs, they gather Indian celery, one of the first food plants of the season. “It’s a really important First Food gathering...
nbcrightnow.com
Local firefighter fighting a different battle and needs the community's help
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Captain Raymond Newton of Benton County Fire District 4 is in his 23rd year as one of the captains at the fire station. Captain Newton has made a career out of helping the people in our community and now he needs the community's help. Kidney Transplant...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Valley Memorial reports first birth of the new year
YAKIMA, Wash. — This year, the first baby born in Yakima Valley Memorial came three weeks before her due date in order to be the first, according to the hospital’s post. MaiLynn Mae Marquez was delivered at 1:51 a.m. on January 1. Marquez weighs just over six pounds...
nbcrightnow.com
Community mourns with Munguia family
The Yakima community has been with the Munguia family since Lucian went missing. They came together to help search and continued to support the family until Lucian's body was found.
Chronicle
Authorities Say 4-Year-Old Lucian Munguia Died From Accidental Drowning
Almost four months after Lucian Munguia was reported missing from a Yakima park, the search for the young boy ended near a Parker diversion dam, about 7.5 miles from the place he disappeared. A resident walking a dog in the area below the Sunnyside Canal Dam near Burke Road spotted...
5-year-old boy reported missing in September, found dead in Washington
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The body of a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing back in September was reportedly found in the Yakima River in Washington. The Yakima Police Department in a news release said on Thursday, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to an area of the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road in response to a report of human remains found in the Yakima River.
northeastoregonnow.com
Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver
A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
ifiberone.com
Woman who nearly 'risked it all' to save her pet duck rescued from frozen pond in Cle Elum
CLE ELUM - A woman who went great lengths to save her pet duck needed rescuing herself after she became stranded in the middle of a frozen pond in Cle Elum on Tuesday. Kittitas County deputies and local firefighters were summoned to a pond in the Peoh Point area where the woman had become stuck in a small boat in the middle of an ice-covered body of water on their property.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon News Update Dec. 30: Suspect in Moscow murders arrested, one person hospitalized after Yakima fire, Trump tax returns released and more
A suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students has been arrested. One person was hospitalized and several were displaced due to water damage in a Yakima fire. After years of legal wrangling six years of former President Trump's tax returns have been released.
ifiberone.com
Snow expected overnight across north central WA, freezing rain in parts of Grant County
MOSES LAKE — The National Weather Service says most of north central Washington will see snow overnight, with some areas in Grant County possibly getting another round of freezing rain. Light snow will start to fall Thursday afternoon, with heavier snowfall expected overnight. Areas in Grant County could see...
nbcrightnow.com
More Active Weather on the Way....And Warmer Temperatures
Mostly cloudy with patchy dense fog in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Today's wintry mix will slow down overnight in the Columbia Basin and foothills of the Blues. Overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with light winds highs in the upper 20s and low to mid...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Body of Lucian Munguia found
YAKIMA – The Yakima Police Department announced Friday a body recovered from the Yakima River has been identified as Lucian Munguia, 5, who was last seen at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on September 10. On Thursday, deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of...
The Tiniest Town in Washington State Only has ONE Resident
When you think of tiny towns you may think Yakima is small compared to bigger cities like Seattle, Tacoma or even Spokane. But then you have to consider Yakima is bigger than some of our surrounding neighbors like Zillah or Grandview and more. There's one town in Washington State that seems to only have one resident living there. That's right! If you visit this town, the population will double.
Chronicle
Eastern Washington Woman Sentenced After Suboxone Found in Bible Shipped to Jail
A 53-year-old Sunnyside woman accused of smuggling drugs into the Yakima County jail will spend two weeks there. Michele Kristin Aguirre pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge of maintaining a vehicle for drug purposes, which she said was used for keeping or selling drugs, according to sentencing documents. Aguirre...
Central Washington State Metro Area Jumps Toward top of Nation's List for Rising Costs
The cost of living has skyrocketed in Seattle over recent years, but it could be worse. At least you don’t live in Wenatchee. According to an analysis of all U.S. metro areas by Bloomberg, Wenatchee has risen fastest in the rankings of America’s costliest places to live since 2010.
nbcrightnow.com
First Night Tri-Cities rings in the New Year for the 6th year at GESA Carousel of Dreams
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The New Year is here. First Night Tri-Cities returned for the 6th year in a row at the GESA Carousel of Dreams. Everything from carousel rides, face painting, clowns, and live music. Elsa, Anna, Olaf, and Captain America were seen walking around brightening up children's faces. The...
nbcrightnow.com
Happy New Year! Fog and Freezing Fog Tonight - Tomorrow
Tonight, mostly cloudy with dense freezing fog for most of the viewing area. Visibility down to less than a mile in some places and slick roads possible. There is also a slight chance of flurries in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys tonight with little to no accumulation. Overnight lows in the teens,20s and 30s.
Chronicle
Yakima Man Arrested After Standoff on Charges of Raping His Daughter
Yakima police arrested a man charged with raping his daughter following a two-hour standoff Wednesday evening. U.S. Marshal's deputies and Yakima police went to a home in northeast Yakima after learning the 38-year-old man was there around 8:30 p.m., YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. Yakima SWAT was called out to assist due to the man's prior convictions for firearms possession, and he surrendered without incident after two hours, Inzunza said.
nbcrightnow.com
New Year's Eve Forecast
FREEZING FOG ADVISORY UNTIL NOON SUNDAY for the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Visibility will be reduced to as much as a ¼ mile in foggy areas with icy conditions on roadways. Slick road conditions tomorrow morning for foggy areas that will easily impact bridges and over passes. Temps tonight...
