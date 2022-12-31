Read full article on original website
Related
What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years
Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
See Inside Barbara Walters' Complicated Relationship With Her Daughter
Barbara Walters, the pioneering broadcast journalist and creator of The View died Friday Dec. 30, 2022 at 93. The first woman to co-host both network morning and evening broadcasts, she interviewed every president and first lady from Richard Nixon onwards. Over her 50-year career, she became as famous as the people she talked to.
Barbara Walters, legendary broadcast journalist, passes away at 93
Barbara Walters 2022: Who was Barbara Walters? How old was Barbara Walters? What was Barbara Walters famous for?
Barbara Walters, legendary newswoman and TV personality, has died at 93
Barbara Walters, legendary newswoman and television personality, has passed sadly away at the age of 93
Barbara Walters To Be Remembered In Two ABC News Specials
ABC News will pay tribute to legendary journalist Barbara Walters in two specials over this holiday weekend – Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 on ABC and The View Honors Barbara Walters on ABC News Live. Walters joined ABC News in 1976. She was the 20/20 co-host and chief correspondent for 25 years and created The View as a co-host in 1997. Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 2020, a two-hour primetime special, will feature Walters’ most groundbreaking and iconic interviews, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of Walters, and interviews with Bob Iger, David Muir, Diane Sawyer, Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos,...
Former 'View' co-hosts honor the late Barbara Walters
Numerous women who worked with Barbara Walters on ABC's daytime chat show, "The View," have paid tribute to the trailblazing journalist who died Friday at the age of 93.
Sofia Vergara Looks All Loved Up With Joe Manganiello in a Cozy Snapshot From Their Tropical Vacation
From the looks of it, Sofia Vergara’s holiday vacation is going swimmingly — it’s a tropical place, it’s the holidays, and her husband, Joe Manganiello, just celebrated his 46th birthday. The couple looks like they are enjoying every moment together — and their latest Instagram snapshot shows just how close they are. The 50-year-old actress snuggled romantically into her husband’s lap and leaned her head into his as he wrapped his strong arms around her waist tightly and didn’t let go. She gently placed her hand on his ripped bicep as they both serenely gazed at the camera — this is the...
Colleagues remember Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters, the longtime NBC and ABC journalist who became the first woman to anchor a network TV evening news broadcast, died Friday at age 93. Three friends and colleagues – "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley, and former ABC News veterans Ted Koppel and Sam Donaldson – sit down to reminisce about Walters' stellar career: the interviews, the successes, and the competitiveness.
papermag.com
Barbara Walters Dies at 93
Journalism trailblazer Barbara Walters passed away peacefully at 93 years old at her home in New York. On December 30, Walters' representative Cindy Berger confirmed the news to People, saying, "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones." She added, "She lived a big life ... She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women."
TODAY.com
Remembering Barbara Walters, first female anchor on TODAY
Pioneering journalist Barbara Walters has passed away at the of 93. Walters transformed the world of journalism, paving the way for women in television as the first woman to be named co-host of the TODAY show. TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie reports on Walters' incredible impact.Dec. 31, 2022.
The late Barbara Walters was first class all the way
The news of Barbara Walters’ death Friday, at the age of 93, resonates for me for several different reasons. Obviously, her passing marks the final chapter of one of the most distinguished — and, at times, controversial — careers in television journalism. While my connection to her was professional, and not personal, like it was with her colleague Regis Philbin, who passed away in 2020 — Walters, from our first encounters, treated me with respect and, yes, unexpected humor and decorum from someone who didn’t need to do that. But that’s the type of person she was. It was a tricky balancing...
‘Scream’ Writer Kevin Williamson Has Finally Debunked a Popular Stu Macher Fan Theory
An Easter Egg in 1997’s ‘Scream 2’ gave some fans hope that Matthew Lillard’s character is alive and well.
The Original Ending of ‘When Harry Met Sally...’ Was a Major Bummer
In a movie packed with iconic sequences, the ending of Rob Reiner’s When Harry Met Sally... (1989) stands out. The romantic comedy concludes with the title characters reuniting at a New Year’s Eve party, where Harry (played by Billy Crystal) professes his love for Sally (Meg Ryan) in an endearing speech. The scene solidifies the movie as a feel-good classic, but according to the director, it almost wasn’t included.
This ’80s Movie Montage Features the Decade’s Best Dance Scenes
Kevin Bacon fought for our right to party, but he wasn’t the only one.
“Weird Al” Yankovic’s Weird, Wonderful Career
In this episode of Throwback, Mental Floss Editor-in-Chief Erin McCarthy traces Weird Al’s unique path to stardom.
Everything We Know About Colleen Hoover’s ‘It Ends With Us’ Movie
Colleen Hoover's book 'It Ends With Us’ is a deeply personal story based on the relationship between her mother and father.
Mental_Floss
36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0