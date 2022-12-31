TOLEDO, Ohio — The legalization of sports betting in Ohio could bring an uptick in gambling disorders some experts say. "Gambling disorder can take time to develop," said Dr. Trent Hall, an addiction specialist from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health. "So, people who are newly exposed to gambling through online sports betting, it may actually take a while for them to develop gambling disorder. But we do worry about an uptick."

OHIO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO