Ohio State

Jacob Short
3d ago

Most places start above that these days. Why work minimum wage when just up the street you can make $15 or more to start. Paying minimum wage is not okay these days unless it's a high school kid or something like that.

Mill1234
2d ago

With the prices of EVERYTHING RISING That's STILL A LOW PAY, especially when it's taxed high.

$hits&giggles
3d ago

oh good after 1 hr of work you can afford a dozen eggs and a gallon of gas

Mount Vernon News

Ohio sees online job postings jump by 8,500

The number of Ohio job listings posted online increased by 8,503 ads from Sep. 14 through Oct. 13. According to a release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, a total of 69,433 job openings were posted online to the Central Ohio Online network during the month-long period, representing an increase of 8,503 ads from the previous reporting period and an increase of 15,973 ads compared to the same period of the prior year.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs several bills into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed several bills into law on Monday. According to a statement released by Gov. DeWine, the following bills were enacted:. Senate Bill 33, sponsored by Senators Jay Hottinger and Andrew O. Brenner, modifies the law governing community reinvestment areas and expands the income tax deduction allowed for contributions to Ohio’s 529 education savings plans to include contributions to 529 plans established by other states.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How many Ohioans live near a toxic release facility?

Corporate sites across the U.S are releasing toxins into the surrounding land, air, and water on a regular basis—and often unbeknownst to surrounding communities. After an accidental release from a chemical plant in West Virginia in 1985, Congress passed the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act. The act established the EPA Toxic Release Inventory (TRI), which provides […]
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

New gambling law could potentially increase gambling addictions

TOLEDO, Ohio — The legalization of sports betting in Ohio could bring an uptick in gambling disorders some experts say. "Gambling disorder can take time to develop," said Dr. Trent Hall, an addiction specialist from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health. "So, people who are newly exposed to gambling through online sports betting, it may actually take a while for them to develop gambling disorder. But we do worry about an uptick."
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

CDC: Four Valley counties have high Covid-19 levels

During the height of the season for holiday gatherings, the Center for Disease Control has placed all four counties in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys on its most recent list of communities with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC’s Covid-19 Community Level map, last updated on Thursday, shows Trumbull, Mahoning, and...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

New bill signed into law allows postnuptial agreements

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill recently signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine adds Ohio to the list of 48 other states that allow married couples to change their prenuptial agreement. ​. Senate Bill 210 is a piece of legislation that allows married couples draw-up postnuptial agreements. This bill...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

VIRUS UPDATE: Numbers Down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A drop in new, reported coronavirus cases in Ohio as of last week’s report. There were just over 13,000 new cases reported, 193 from Stark County. But the CDC still has all area counties at Medium level for spread of the...
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Census: More than 8,000 Ohioans left in 2022

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio’s population decreased by less than 1% in 2022, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report this month. It was the 10th largest population decline of any state. The population dropped by 0.07% in 2022, a smaller decrease than in 2021 when 0.28% of...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet

CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
PennLive.com

BetMGM Ohio registration deal: $1,000 offer for new users

Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our BetMGM Ohio promo code, sports fans in Ohio looking to place a wager on any game this month can obtain $1,000...
OHIO STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

DeWine to sign bill prohibiting Ohioans from using phones, other devices while driving

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine will sign his name on a piece of legislation that, in part, will make distracted driving a primary offense in Ohio. Senate Bill 288 will allow people to be stopped by police solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving. It specifically will prohibit drivers from “using, holding, or physically supporting” a cellphone.
OHIO STATE
countynewsonline.org

As 2022 Winds Down, AG Yost Fires Up Multiple Consumer-Protection Lawsuits

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — In the final days of the year, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed eight consumer-protection lawsuits across the state against businesses accused of ripping off Ohioans, reinforcing his commitment to holding “bad actors” accountable. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take...
OHIO STATE

