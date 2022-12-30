One of the key cogs in the Bucs’ offseason plans to make one last run at a Super Bowl during the “Tom Brady” era was to re-sign veteran defensive lineman Will Gholston. Gholston who had spent the entirety of his nine-year career in Tampa Bay was brought back on a one-year, $4.5 million contract after setting a career high of 4.5 sacks in 2021. The Bucs believed that the 31-year-old Gholston was still playing at a high level as they committed to him being a part of their 2022 defensive line rotation while not pursuing other 2021 pieces like Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh.

TAMPA, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO