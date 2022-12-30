Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Pewter Report
Bucs Record Watch 2022: Week 17 vs. Panthers
The 7-8, first-place Bucs will ring in 2023 with a massive home contest against the 6-9 Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay can repeat as NFC South champions with a win, which would set up a home playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on Wild Card Weekend. The Bucs beating...
Pewter Report
Bucs Clinch NFC South With 30-24 Win Over Panthers
Returning home for a New Year’s Day matchup with the Panthers, the Bucs used the reemergence of their trusted Tom Brady-Mike Evans connection to overcome an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit and win 30-24, clinching the NFC South for the second straight year. Tampa Bay couldn’t have started much worse, as...
Pewter Report
Will The Bucs Rest Their Starters In Week 18?
The Bucs locked up the NFC South on Sunday afternoon, beating the Panthers 30-24 in a dramatic New Year’s Day contest at Raymond James Stadium. And because Tampa Bay is a division winner at 8-8, it sits as the NFC’s No. 4 seed and can’t move up or down in the playoff picture. That means, win or lose next week in Atlanta, the Bucs will host the No. 5 seed in two weeks on Wild Card Weekend.
Pewter Report
Bucs Get Mixed News On Week 17 Inactive List
The Bucs received a mix of good news and bad news when the team’s inactive list came out prior to their Week 17 kickoff against the Panthers. Tampa Bay listed cornerback Carlton Davis III (shoulder) and outside linebacker Carl Nassib (pectoral) as doubtful for Sunday’s game, and were game-time decisions. But both wound up being listed as out on New Year’s Day.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Pewter Report
Bucs WR Evans Begins 2023 With A Record-Setting Bang
The 2022 season hasn’t gone according to plan for Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans. A year after breaking his own single-season franchise record for touchdown catches with 13 in 2020, Evans set a new record with 14 TDs in 2021. But this season Evans had just three touchdown catches prior to Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Panthers.
Pewter Report
Bucs vs. Panthers: Most Disappointing Week 17
New year, new Bucs? It wasn’t always pretty, but the Bucs came away with a division-clinching performance against the Carolina Panthers, winning 30-24 on Sunday afternoon. It’s the first time the Bucs put up 30 points in a winning effort all season, which is disappointing in itself. There were some hiccups, and the game definitely didn’t go the way the Bucs wanted, but they were resilient and found a way to win in the end.
Pewter Report
Bucs’ Gholston Picked Great Time For Best Game Of Season
One of the key cogs in the Bucs’ offseason plans to make one last run at a Super Bowl during the “Tom Brady” era was to re-sign veteran defensive lineman Will Gholston. Gholston who had spent the entirety of his nine-year career in Tampa Bay was brought back on a one-year, $4.5 million contract after setting a career high of 4.5 sacks in 2021. The Bucs believed that the 31-year-old Gholston was still playing at a high level as they committed to him being a part of their 2022 defensive line rotation while not pursuing other 2021 pieces like Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh.
Pewter Report
Week 18 Will Decide Bucs’ Wild Card Opponent
With their dramatic 30-24 win over the Panthers on New Year’s Day, the Bucs clinched the NFC South and the first-round home game that comes with it. Heading into the final week of the regular season, they’re now 8-8. That’s a mark that is well below the other division winners/leaders in the NFC. As a result, Tampa Bay is locked in as the No. 4 seed. So, Todd Bowles’ team will host the No. 5 seed at Raymond James Stadium in two weeks on Wild Card Weekend.
Pewter Report
Bucs’ Rookie Punter Saves The Day In Week 17 Win
Between Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Anthony Nelson, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Devin White, the Bucs had plenty of big contributors in Sunday’s 30-24, division-clinching win over the Panthers. But one of Tampa Bay’s biggest saviors on the day was rookie punter Jake Camarda. The play he made in...
Pewter Report
Bucs WR Godwin Close To 1,000 Yards And Another Record
It’s been quite a year for Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin as he’s made a triumphant return from a torn ACL injury he suffered on Dec. 19, 2021 in a 9-0 loss to the Saints. Godwin worked diligently on his rehab to return to action by the season opener at Dallas, where he caught three passes for 35 yards before suffering a hamstring injury that would keep him out of the next two games.
Pewter Report
Bucs Monday Mailbag: Is The Offense Turning The Corner?
