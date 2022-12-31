ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS scoreboard (12-30-22)

By Andy Olson
 3 days ago

WCIA — Scores from Friday around Central Illinois, including highlights of St. Joseph-Ogden’s win over Normal U-High in the State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Championship Game.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Normal University 49

Central 50, Glenwood 49

Central 51, KIPP 43

Williamsville 51, Unity 48

MacArthur 57, Quincy 53

Glenwood 40, Payton College Prep 37

Effingham 55, Oak Lawn 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

MacArthur 60, Springfield Southeast 46

