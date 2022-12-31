HS scoreboard (12-30-22)
WCIA — Scores from Friday around Central Illinois, including highlights of St. Joseph-Ogden’s win over Normal U-High in the State Farm Holiday Classic Small School Championship Game.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Normal University 49
Central 50, Glenwood 49
Central 51, KIPP 43
Williamsville 51, Unity 48
MacArthur 57, Quincy 53
Glenwood 40, Payton College Prep 37
Effingham 55, Oak Lawn 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
MacArthur 60, Springfield Southeast 46
