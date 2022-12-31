Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese, Tag Team title match set for AEW Dynamite

Danielson will wrestle in Seattle for the first time since 2015.

Bryan Danielson will wrestle in Seattle for the first time since 2015 on this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

As he heads toward an expected match with AEW World Champion MJF, Danielson will take on Tony Nese for the first time ever. They actually teamed up once in September 2010 on an New York indie show.

MJF will be on hand as he is "contractually obligated" to make an appearance.

Danielson last competed in Seattle on a March 2015 WWE house show in a street fight against Kane. His last match in Washington State (Everett) came in June 2019 in an eight-man elimination match.

The AEW Tag Team titles will also be on the line as The Acclaimed will defend against Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal in a match that has been building for weeks. Both Jarrett and Lethal will be looking for their first taste of AEW gold.

Jarrett took out Max Caster two weeks ago with a guitar shot and Caster took out the entire Jarrett crew verbally with a newsworthy rap last Wednesday.

In a rematch from the days of Lucha Underground, Swerve Strickland will face AR Fox in a match announced on Twitter after Rampage had ended. In the LU days, Strickland wrestled as Killshot while Fox went by Dante Fox.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill will team with Red Velvet against Kiera Hogan and Skye Blue. Velvet held Cargill's arm to prevent a strike against Hogan during Friday's Rampage match and then walked away. The two will look to get on the same page on Wednesday.

There will also be an update on Hangman Page's condition as a match against Jon Moxley in Los Angeles a week later is expected to be announced.

Along with Danielson, Strickland and Allin are Washington State natives with long runs in Northwest U.S. indie DEFY.

