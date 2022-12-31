ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

January 1, 2023: Kentucky Legalizes Medical Marijuana. Kind of.

Kentucky is currently one of only 13 states in the USA where medical/recreational marijuana is still illegal. On January 1, 2023 it’s STILL ILLEGAL in most cases but Kentuckians with certain medical conditions can legally possess medicinal marijuana — with several caveats which include driving hundreds of miles out of state to where recreational marijuana is legal and bringing it back to the state for medical use.
New taxes take effect across Kentucky, income taxes reduced

FRANKFORT, KY — With the new year comes new tax changes for Kentuckians. Due to newly-implemented tax changes, community members will have to pay more for popular services in the state. Meanwhile, the state's income tax has been lowered to 4.5 percent. Thirty new categories are now subject to...
Changes to Kentucky unemployment benefits start Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changes to Kentucky's unemployment system start Sunday, with benefits being cut nearly in half. Since its creation in 1938, Kentucky unemployment insurance was available for up to 26 weeks — or half a year. "This is a system that's kind of been the way it...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated

Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
Executive order allowing Kentuckians to use legally purchased medical marijuana goes into effect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The executive order signed by Gov. Andy Beshear allowing Kentuckians to use legally purchase medical marijuana went into effect on Sunday. Any Kentuckian certified to buy marijuana for medical purposes, from a state where it's already legal, will be pardoned from any state prosecution for possession. That possession can be no more than 8 ounces.
Changes to sales tax on services in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On January 1, there are changes to sales tax on services in Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Department of Revenue, in the 2022 Kentucky legislation in House Bill 8 there were some changes made to how some services are going to be taxed within the state.
Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Beshear’s medical marijuana order goes into effect Sunday

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order on medical marijuana goes into effect Sunday, but it has several limitations, so advocates are working with lawmakers, hoping to get a bill passed on the issue during the 2023 legislative session. The executive order allows some to possess marijuana in Kentucky, but...
NORMLizing Indiana’s Cannabis Laws

Indy Politics speaks with representatives from NORML Indiana, the organization that has been pushing for the legalization of marijuana. We discuss the likelihood of that occurring in the next session of the Indiana General Assembly. The Leon-Tailored Audio runs a total of 30 minutes. The first segment is 20 minutes;...
INDIANA STATE

