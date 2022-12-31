Read full article on original website
Law Enforcement Investigating South Tulsa Robbery
Tulsa Police are investigating after a cell phone store near South Peoria Avenue and I-44 was broken into early Monday morning. Authorities said the store was broken into around 4:30 a.m., and that the intruder used a large piece of concrete to smash out the lower part of the glass door.
ODOC: Missing inmate taken into custody
Investigators believe Goodnight is the culprit in the theft.
Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office: Escaped inmate taken into custody
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE (12/30; 2:39 p.m.) ― Authorities have an inmate back in custody after he walked away from a correctional center in southeastern Oklahoma. Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office confirms Shelby Goodnight was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Friday after a K9 Unit found him.
17-year-old injured after DUI crash in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were taken to the hospital after a DUI crash Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day in Prue, Oklahoma. Troopers said the 21-year-old was driving when he departed...
Inmate arrested after escaping southeast Oklahoma correctional center
Man accused of shooting at police is gunned down in Tulsa following pursuit
TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man is dead after firing at officers and leading them on a chase in Tulsa. The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police say they tried to make a traffic stop near 81st and Riverside on Saturday, but the driver refused to stop. Tulsa police joined...
Drumright Police Department recovers items after officer notices drug activity
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drumright Police Department's Officer Kearney responded to a threats complaint on Wednesday. On that call, police say Kearny observed indicators of drug activity. Once completing the original call, Kearney requested assistance, secured the home, wrote an affidavit, and requested a search warrant. The warrant was...
1 Dead After Northeast Tulsa Fire
Tulsa firefighters responded to a fire that started at around 8 a.m. Monday near North Yale Avenue and East Pine Street. According to fire crews on scene, one person has been killed in the fire. "We had reports he may be trapped in the bedroom," Cpt. Brody Bowman said. "They...
Couple allegedly threatens violent acts to 11-year-old, family at Tulsa apartment complex
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they have made arrests for threatening an act of violence to a family. On Dec. 30 around 4:15 p.m., police say an 11-year-old ran into a Quik Trip near 21st and Memorial and told employees that Ayden was in her nearby apartment with a pistol in his hand and was going to kill her family.
19-year-old male dead after Okmulgee County crash
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old male is dead after a collision in Okmulgee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred on Dec. 31 around 5:00 a.m. on US-75, about 1.5 miles north of Beggs. According to OHP, two vehicles were involved in...
Oklahoma Judge hangs up his robe
JAY, Okla. — Helping children has been the cornerstone during Judge Barry Denney’s legal career. After serving 23 years as Delaware County’s Associate District Judge and District 13 Judge, Denney is hanging up his black robe and retiring. Denney said his most memorable and impactful case involved...
Armed suspect shot, killed in overnight officer-involved shooting at Rose Hill Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department reported an overnight officer-involved shooting on Dec. 31. On Saturday at 3:30 a.m., dispatch says they received a call for assistance from the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police Department. A Lighthorse officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop near 8100...
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Breaking Into Ex-Wife's Home
Tulsa Police arrested a man they said violated a protective order by breaking into his ex-wife's house on New Year's Eve. TPD said officers arrested John Hunt after being called to 4th and S. 71st E. Ave. just after 5 p.m. Police said a family-friend went to the home and...
Two Injured in Vehicle Crash in Osage County
A man and a minor were injured in a collision occurred on January 1, at approximately 4am on New Prue Rd and Lake Rd. in Prue. Mason Lumly, 21, of Sand Springs was traveling north bound on Lake Rd. when his pickup truck left the roadway for an unknown reason approximately 121 feet before striking a fence post. The truck hit a communications box and another fence post causing the truck to go airborne. The vehicle then rolled one time and came to rest on its wheels on a fence. That’s when Lumly was ejected and landed next to the vehicle.
Nowata Police Officer Hit By Car While Directing Traffic
A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after getting hit by a car on Monday. Deputies said the officer was hit while directing traffic, after a car stalled on the side of the road and a trailer went into a ditch. They were going to evacuate the officer by...
Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
One man dead after north Tulsa house fire
Man arrested after fighting OHP Trooper, hiding on rooftop, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man who they said assaulted an Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Trooper during a traffic stop early Thursday morning. According to police, OHP conducted a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m. near North Lewis Avenue and East 36th Street North. While conducting the traffic stop, the trooper got into an altercation with Montaiveon Hollins. He fought and ran from OHP, according to Tulsa Police.
Northeast Oklahoma a new district attorney
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A new top prosecutor is officially in charge in Northeast Oklahoma. Douglas Pewitt was sworn in as the new district attorney for Ottawa and Delaware counties this afternoon. He said it’s important to include as much of the community as possible in the ceremony because...
Rogers County animal rescue mourns loss of twice-rescued eagle
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Rogers County animal rehabilitation center is mourning the loss of an eagle that they have rescued twice. On Jan. 1, 2023, Wild Heart Ranch announced the news of the eagle’s death on social media. According to a Wild Heart Ranch social media post, the...
