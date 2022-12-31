ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta, OK

okcfox.com

17-year-old injured after DUI crash in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were taken to the hospital after a DUI crash Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day in Prue, Oklahoma. Troopers said the 21-year-old was driving when he departed...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Inmate arrested after escaping southeast Oklahoma correctional center

MCALESTER, Okla. — Authorities have an inmate back in custody after he walked away from a correctional center in southeastern Oklahoma. Wagoner Country Sheriff’s office confirms Shelby Goodnight was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Friday after a K9 found him. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said Goodnight...
MCALESTER, OK
news9.com

1 Dead After Northeast Tulsa Fire

Tulsa firefighters responded to a fire that started at around 8 a.m. Monday near North Yale Avenue and East Pine Street. According to fire crews on scene, one person has been killed in the fire. "We had reports he may be trapped in the bedroom," Cpt. Brody Bowman said. "They...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

19-year-old male dead after Okmulgee County crash

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old male is dead after a collision in Okmulgee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred on Dec. 31 around 5:00 a.m. on US-75, about 1.5 miles north of Beggs. According to OHP, two vehicles were involved in...
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Judge hangs up his robe

JAY, Okla. — Helping children has been the cornerstone during Judge Barry Denney’s legal career. After serving 23 years as Delaware County’s Associate District Judge and District 13 Judge, Denney is hanging up his black robe and retiring. Denney said his most memorable and impactful case involved...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Breaking Into Ex-Wife's Home

Tulsa Police arrested a man they said violated a protective order by breaking into his ex-wife's house on New Year's Eve. TPD said officers arrested John Hunt after being called to 4th and S. 71st E. Ave. just after 5 p.m. Police said a family-friend went to the home and...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Vehicle Crash in Osage County

A man and a minor were injured in a collision occurred on January 1, at approximately 4am on New Prue Rd and Lake Rd. in Prue. Mason Lumly, 21, of Sand Springs was traveling north bound on Lake Rd. when his pickup truck left the roadway for an unknown reason approximately 121 feet before striking a fence post. The truck hit a communications box and another fence post causing the truck to go airborne. The vehicle then rolled one time and came to rest on its wheels on a fence. That’s when Lumly was ejected and landed next to the vehicle.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Nowata Police Officer Hit By Car While Directing Traffic

A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after getting hit by a car on Monday. Deputies said the officer was hit while directing traffic, after a car stalled on the side of the road and a trailer went into a ditch. They were going to evacuate the officer by...
NOWATA, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

One man dead after north Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities said one man is dead and a woman was taken to the hospital after a north Tulsa house fire Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the house near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Firefighters said the front of the house was fully engulfed in...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man arrested after fighting OHP Trooper, hiding on rooftop, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man who they said assaulted an Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Trooper during a traffic stop early Thursday morning. According to police, OHP conducted a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m. near North Lewis Avenue and East 36th Street North. While conducting the traffic stop, the trooper got into an altercation with Montaiveon Hollins. He fought and ran from OHP, according to Tulsa Police.
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Northeast Oklahoma a new district attorney

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A new top prosecutor is officially in charge in Northeast Oklahoma. Douglas Pewitt was sworn in as the new district attorney for Ottawa and Delaware counties this afternoon. He said it’s important to include as much of the community as possible in the ceremony because...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK

