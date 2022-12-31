ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Fenway business owners hoping Winter Classic creates boost

BOSTON (WHDH) - Business owners around Fenway Park are hoping the Winter Classic continues to boost business as fans get ready to take in the B’s game against the Penguins at the storied ballpark. The game on Monday brought a steady stream of Bruins fans to the Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
caughtindot.com

NHL donates $300k to new field house coming to the neighborhood

The Winter Classic is in town and the NHL announced it will contribute $300,000 to the Martin Richard Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester to help build a new field house. According to CBS Boston, the donation was announced during the NHL Winter Classic Plaza on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Dancer Ayodele Casel takes us into the world of tap

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 2. Tiziana Dearing is our host. For a special hour of WBUR's Radio Boston, we bring you highlights from another WBUR CitySpace conversation. Professional tap dancer and choreographer Ayodele Casel spoke with Radio Boston's Tiziana Dearing this fall as part of the show's "Phenomenal Women" series, which invites women at the top of their professions to share their stories. We hear how Casel broke into a male-dominated space as a choreographer and dancer.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023

BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
BOSTON, MA
huntnewsnu.com

Boston’s Little Syria: How a forgotten community lives on today

Few students who study in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Rotch Library pause to look at the unassuming array of tables and books. However, upon closer inspection of a display case on the second floor, a wooden Arabic instrument inside a glass box reveals part of the complex and lost history of the Syrian community in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Despite near record warmth, rain, cold and ice will return later this week

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - Happy First Monday of 2023! We are picking up 2023 right where we left off in 2022, warm and wet.First things first - a quick check back at the entire year of 2022 in Boston shows that the city finished in the top ten in both driest year and warmest year on record.   Looking ahead to January, which, on average, is our coldest month of the year, it's hard to believe last January we had more than 3 feet of snow in Boston!As of now, we do not see any major...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Unseasonably warm for 2023 polar plunge in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston-area residents are used to braving frigid conditions for their annual polar plunge on New Year’s Day. But this year’s event for the L Street Brownies was among the warmest they’ve ever had. With temps in the 50s, participants took the plunge into the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

First-of-its-kind MRI machine promises to ease anxiety, save lives in Boston

BOSTON — An MRI can be a critical tool to help doctors diagnose health issues. But, for many patients, it can also be a nerve-wracking and uncomfortable experience. "I said, 'If I'm going to get an MRI, you're going to have to put me under because of what happened last time,'" said Amy Paige, who explained she didn't realize she was claustrophobic until she got her first scan.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway

Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Car smacks into utility pole on Rte 16 near Wellesley-Natick line

We received numerous reports Monday afternoon around 3:30pm of a single-car accident on Rte. 16 just past the Natick line in Wellesley. The car smashed into a utility pole, breaking it in half. Crews worked to repair the pole as the sun went down. The car’s airbag deployed and the...
WELLESLEY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy