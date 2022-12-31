Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Nahant, Massachusetts Asked the Government to Cull the Coyotes that Have 'Invaded' Their Small TownZack LoveNahant, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
Related
whdh.com
Fenway business owners hoping Winter Classic creates boost
BOSTON (WHDH) - Business owners around Fenway Park are hoping the Winter Classic continues to boost business as fans get ready to take in the B’s game against the Penguins at the storied ballpark. The game on Monday brought a steady stream of Bruins fans to the Red Sox...
Community mourns loss of legendary Brockton High School basketball coach Victor Ortiz
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton community is mourning the loss of legendary Brockton High School basketball coach Victor Ortiz, a longtime educator who advocated for students learning English as a second language. Ortiz, a Vietnam veteran, died Monday at his home following a long illness, according to his obituary....
caughtindot.com
NHL donates $300k to new field house coming to the neighborhood
The Winter Classic is in town and the NHL announced it will contribute $300,000 to the Martin Richard Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester to help build a new field house. According to CBS Boston, the donation was announced during the NHL Winter Classic Plaza on Saturday.
WBUR
Dancer Ayodele Casel takes us into the world of tap
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 2. Tiziana Dearing is our host. For a special hour of WBUR's Radio Boston, we bring you highlights from another WBUR CitySpace conversation. Professional tap dancer and choreographer Ayodele Casel spoke with Radio Boston's Tiziana Dearing this fall as part of the show's "Phenomenal Women" series, which invites women at the top of their professions to share their stories. We hear how Casel broke into a male-dominated space as a choreographer and dancer.
Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023
BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
huntnewsnu.com
Boston’s Little Syria: How a forgotten community lives on today
Few students who study in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Rotch Library pause to look at the unassuming array of tables and books. However, upon closer inspection of a display case on the second floor, a wooden Arabic instrument inside a glass box reveals part of the complex and lost history of the Syrian community in Boston.
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
Despite near record warmth, rain, cold and ice will return later this week
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - Happy First Monday of 2023! We are picking up 2023 right where we left off in 2022, warm and wet.First things first - a quick check back at the entire year of 2022 in Boston shows that the city finished in the top ten in both driest year and warmest year on record. Looking ahead to January, which, on average, is our coldest month of the year, it's hard to believe last January we had more than 3 feet of snow in Boston!As of now, we do not see any major...
whdh.com
Unseasonably warm for 2023 polar plunge in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston-area residents are used to braving frigid conditions for their annual polar plunge on New Year’s Day. But this year’s event for the L Street Brownies was among the warmest they’ve ever had. With temps in the 50s, participants took the plunge into the...
WCVB
First-of-its-kind MRI machine promises to ease anxiety, save lives in Boston
BOSTON — An MRI can be a critical tool to help doctors diagnose health issues. But, for many patients, it can also be a nerve-wracking and uncomfortable experience. "I said, 'If I'm going to get an MRI, you're going to have to put me under because of what happened last time,'" said Amy Paige, who explained she didn't realize she was claustrophobic until she got her first scan.
universalhub.com
Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway
Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
Butcher shop on North Shore known for gigantic craft sandwiches moving to new location
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A butcher shop on the North Shore that’s known for its gigantic craft sandwiches and raised meats is moving to a new location in 2023. In a Facebook post, The Modern Butcher announced that it will be leaving Newburyport for Danvers. The Modern Butcher said...
The Swellesley Report
Car smacks into utility pole on Rte 16 near Wellesley-Natick line
We received numerous reports Monday afternoon around 3:30pm of a single-car accident on Rte. 16 just past the Natick line in Wellesley. The car smashed into a utility pole, breaking it in half. Crews worked to repair the pole as the sun went down. The car’s airbag deployed and the...
Boston-Born Barbara Walters and Her Family Had Some Notable New England Roots
“Trailblazing,” “pioneer” and “hero” are words that have been used to describe journalism icon who passed away this weekend at age 93. However, one descriptive term may have been lost among all the others used to describe the first female host of the “Today” show: “New Englander.”
Brockton police announce untimely passing of veteran officer
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police Department on Monday announced the untimely passing of a veteran officer who had served the community for more than two decades. Officer Sean Besarick, 48, worked with the department for 24 years. He was also a veteran of the United States Navy. In...
whdh.com
Newton Public Schools recommending students mask up after winter break
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton Public Schools are joining Boston Public Schools in asking students and staff to mask up when they return from winter break amid a surge in COVID, RSV, and flu cases. The school district says the mask request is not a mandate and students are encouraged...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Massachusetts. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
Collider
Leonard Nimoy Tribute Statue Project Set To Begin Construction Following Donation From Android Co-Founder
It looks like Leonard Nimoy's legacy will live long and prosper, thanks to a hefty donation from Richard Miner, the co-founder of Android. The tech mogul made an anchor donation for a memorial honoring the late Star Trek icon, who played the beloved and oft-quoted Spock on the series, as well as several of the franchise's films.
iheart.com
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Talks 2023 Plans For City And Affordability
(WBZ NewsRadio) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is heading into another year of her first term with a plan to make living in the city more affordable. She acknowledged the challenges Boston families face all across the city and said is working to fix them in 2023. "Now it...
WCVB
Mass. doctor on school district's masking request
Mass. General's Dr. Ali Raja is asked about the recommendation by Boston Public Schools for teachers and students to mask up for two weeks after winter break.
Comments / 0