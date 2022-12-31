Read full article on original website
WATCH: Las Vegas rings in 2023 with spectacular fireworks show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Happy New Year, Las Vegas!. The city kicked off the beginning of 2023 with parties, celebrations, and a spectacular fireworks show. Watch the full fireworks show in the video above.
Melinda Sheckells recaps New Year's entertainment around Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — New Year's Eve weekend has come to a close in Las Vegas. Melinda Sheckells, editor of OnTheStrip.com and OffTheStrip.com, joined us to break down everything you might have missed.
Fremont Street Experience kicks off New Year's celebration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Fremont Street Experience gathered hundreds of people to welcome 2023!. The NYE Time of Your Life Festival featured show-stopping performances by a variety of musicians. DJ Skribble kicked off the event on Main Street with All-4-One, Tag Team, and The Sugarhill Gang. MORE ON...
Couples tie the knot on New Year's Eve at Little Vegas Chapel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For many, the New Year means a new lifelong commitment. Just before ringing in the New Year, couples made their way to the Little Vegas Chapel to tie the knot. The chapel hosted 30 weddings and five vow renewals on New Year's Eve. One couple...
#News3NYE: Las Vegas welcomes 2023 with flawless fireworks show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has said farewell to 2022 and welcomed 2023. The city hosted multiple parties and celebrations for New Year's Eve Saturday night, as local officials planned for hundreds of thousands of people to descend on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown areas. The fireworks...
Peak season planning and driving tips to enjoy winter recreation at Lee Canyon
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you like being outdoors, skiing, and snowboarding, these tips might come in handy to enjoy winter recreation at Lee Canyon and the Spring Mountains. Lee Canyon reminds Las Vegas residents and visitors that visitation to the Spring Mountains is at its peak during the holiday season, weekends, and after a snowstorm.
Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas to celebrate Year of the Rabbit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 2023 is finally here, which means the Lunar New Year is right around the corner. The Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is celebrating the Year of the Rabbit beginning Friday, Jan. 6. The Shoppes will celebrate the Lunar New Year festivities...
Fremont Motel in downtown Las Vegas begins demolition process
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A once popular downtown Las Vegas motel is now being demolished as part of the city's ongoing efforts to restore the area. The Fremont Motel, located near Maryland Pkwy and Fremont St, began demolition on Thursday, December 29, and continued through the next day. A...
Las Vegas hospitals welcome New Year's babies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many kicked off the New Year's celebration with their loved ones, including new additions to the family. Local hospitals counted down their new year by welcoming newborn babies. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Best Bottle Service in Town: MountainView NICU patients celebrate the new year.
FoodChasers' Kitchen takes part in new MGM Resorts residency program
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — FoodChassters' Kitchen from Pennsylvania is taking part in Pepsi Dig In's first-ever Restaurant Royalty Residency program with MGM Resorts. Maya and Kala Johnstone joined us to share a taste of what you can expect. You can grab of serving of their signature take on Shrimp...
Award-winning Rose Parade float pays tribute to Las Vegas organ donors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An award-winning float took part in Monday's Rose Parade in Pasadena to pay tribute to the dozens of people - including two Las Vegas valley locals - who have helped others through organ donation. The float from Donate Life, called "Lifting Each Other Up," won...
Investigation underway for homicide near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near the Las Vegas Strip. According to police, detectives responded to an incident on Monday around 7:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of Koval Lane. No further details are available at this time. This is...
Crews continue restoration efforts in Northern Nevada following powerful winter storm
Las Vegas (KSNV) — NV Energy continues its restoration efforts after snow knocked out power to more than 31,000 customers in Northern Nevada over the weekend. Crews from Southern and Eastern Nevada have been brought in to help get the power back on to customers across the Reno area.
Dog found shot multiple times in east Las Vegas now recovering at The Animal Foundation
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A dog found suffering from multiple gunshots is now receiving care for his injuries at The Animal Foundation. Max was found lying on the side of a road suffering from gunshot wounds on the far east side of Las Vegas, near Frenchman Mountain. X-rays later...
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Ulises
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ulises is a 16-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Music is his therapy, and he is a musician who loves to play guitar and keyboard. Even though the cancer treatments and surgeries that he's gone through have limited his ability to see, he still wanted to make his dream a reality.
Calls for Clark County to improve deadly stretch of Boulder Highway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed by drivers in separate incidents on a deadly stretch of Boulder Highway last week. One was a hit-and-run, with that driver being located and taken into custody on Monday. The deaths happened within days of each other and within...
West Las Vegas Arts Center hosts Kwanzaa celebration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered at the West Las Vegas Arts Center to celebrate the fifth day of Kwanzaa on Friday. The holiday is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates family, community, and culture. Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is associated with one of...
Man dies after being robbed in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a robbery in the southwest valley that left a man dead. On Sunday, at about 1:34 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road. Arriving officers...
Man found shot to death in vehicle in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a man found dead in a vehicle in the central Las Vegas valley. Officers responded to a call that a vehicle collided with a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive on Saturday. Authorities arrived around 12:25 a.m. and found an...
Diocese of Las Vegas set to hold mass in memory of Pope Benedict XVI
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local Las Vegas Diocese plans to hold a mass in honor of the late Pope Benedict XVI. The mass will be held at the Cathedral of Guardian Angels, located on the Las Vegas Strip, on Thursday, January 5, at 9 a.m. Bishop George Leo...
