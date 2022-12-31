ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont Street Experience kicks off New Year's celebration

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Fremont Street Experience gathered hundreds of people to welcome 2023!. The NYE Time of Your Life Festival featured show-stopping performances by a variety of musicians. DJ Skribble kicked off the event on Main Street with All-4-One, Tag Team, and The Sugarhill Gang. MORE ON...
Couples tie the knot on New Year's Eve at Little Vegas Chapel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For many, the New Year means a new lifelong commitment. Just before ringing in the New Year, couples made their way to the Little Vegas Chapel to tie the knot. The chapel hosted 30 weddings and five vow renewals on New Year's Eve. One couple...
#News3NYE: Las Vegas welcomes 2023 with flawless fireworks show

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas has said farewell to 2022 and welcomed 2023. The city hosted multiple parties and celebrations for New Year's Eve Saturday night, as local officials planned for hundreds of thousands of people to descend on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown areas. The fireworks...
Peak season planning and driving tips to enjoy winter recreation at Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you like being outdoors, skiing, and snowboarding, these tips might come in handy to enjoy winter recreation at Lee Canyon and the Spring Mountains. Lee Canyon reminds Las Vegas residents and visitors that visitation to the Spring Mountains is at its peak during the holiday season, weekends, and after a snowstorm.
Fremont Motel in downtown Las Vegas begins demolition process

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A once popular downtown Las Vegas motel is now being demolished as part of the city's ongoing efforts to restore the area. The Fremont Motel, located near Maryland Pkwy and Fremont St, began demolition on Thursday, December 29, and continued through the next day. A...
Las Vegas hospitals welcome New Year's babies

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many kicked off the New Year's celebration with their loved ones, including new additions to the family. Local hospitals counted down their new year by welcoming newborn babies. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Best Bottle Service in Town: MountainView NICU patients celebrate the new year.
FoodChasers' Kitchen takes part in new MGM Resorts residency program

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — FoodChassters' Kitchen from Pennsylvania is taking part in Pepsi Dig In's first-ever Restaurant Royalty Residency program with MGM Resorts. Maya and Kala Johnstone joined us to share a taste of what you can expect. You can grab of serving of their signature take on Shrimp...
Investigation underway for homicide near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near the Las Vegas Strip. According to police, detectives responded to an incident on Monday around 7:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of Koval Lane. No further details are available at this time. This is...
Make-A-Wish Monday: Meet Ulises

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ulises is a 16-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Music is his therapy, and he is a musician who loves to play guitar and keyboard. Even though the cancer treatments and surgeries that he's gone through have limited his ability to see, he still wanted to make his dream a reality.
Calls for Clark County to improve deadly stretch of Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed by drivers in separate incidents on a deadly stretch of Boulder Highway last week. One was a hit-and-run, with that driver being located and taken into custody on Monday. The deaths happened within days of each other and within...
West Las Vegas Arts Center hosts Kwanzaa celebration

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered at the West Las Vegas Arts Center to celebrate the fifth day of Kwanzaa on Friday. The holiday is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates family, community, and culture. Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is associated with one of...
Man dies after being robbed in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a robbery in the southwest valley that left a man dead. On Sunday, at about 1:34 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 4100 block of Spring Mountain Road. Arriving officers...
Man found shot to death in vehicle in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a man found dead in a vehicle in the central Las Vegas valley. Officers responded to a call that a vehicle collided with a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive on Saturday. Authorities arrived around 12:25 a.m. and found an...
