ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Barbara Walters, a Legendary Journalist for Decades, Dies at Age 93

Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters' death was announced by ABC on air Friday night. “Barbara Walters...
The Independent

Barbara Walters death: Pioneering journalist who created The View dies aged 93

Barbara Walters, America’s first female anchor on an evening news broadcast, has died at age 93, her longtime ABC home network said.She died on Friday at her home in New York, Robert Iger, chief executive of ABC’s corporate parent, the Walt Disney Co, said on Twitter. No more details have been shared yet.“She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline,” Mr Iger said in a statement.In a career that spanned five decades, Walters became one of television’s most prominent interviewers and shattered several glass ceilings...
NEW YORK STATE
IndieWire

Barbara Walters, Landmark Journalist and History-Making Interviewer, Dead at 93

Barbara Walters, the trailblazing journalist who changed the course of morning, evening, and daytime news throughout her 60 year television career, has died at the age of 93. The news was announced late Friday night by Disney CEO Bob Iger. “Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself,” Iger wrote on his Twitter account. “She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons. I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a...
Page Six

Donald Trump deejays Céline Dion tunes at Mar-A-Lago bash

Donald Trump is still Mar-a-Lago’s most sought-after DJ it seems. We exclusively reported that the former president deejayed his own Halloween party at his Palm Beach, Fla., club — by playing “The Phantom of the Opera” and 1980s hits via an iPad. Well, now we’re told that DJ Donnie T was back “working his iPad” at the club last week, a spy said, playing songs such as Céline Dion’s “Titanic” hit “My Heart Will Go On.” Trump watchers will note that the former “Celebrity Apprentice” star has been a longtime fan of the French-Canadian chanteuse: It was revealed that photos...
PALM BEACH, FL
WCHR 1040AM

WCHR 1040AM

Princeton, NJ
205
Followers
343
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

WCHR 1040AM is your station for inspiration in Princeton, NJ. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wchram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy