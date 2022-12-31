Read full article on original website
Orange County woman dies months after ex-husband makes seemingly credible threat against her
Terra Schlinger on March 8, 2019.Photo by(Danielle Ruther) (Orange County, Calif.) A 37-year-old woman was found dead in her San Juan Capistrano home early morning last November 27 a week before her high-profile divorce hearing, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Colorado Man Shot Wife in Leg After She Honked Truck Horn for Him to Get out of Residence So They Could Leave: Deputies
A man allegedly shot his wife — all because she was honking the horn of their truck. Eric Bramschreiber, 55, remains at the Pueblo County Jail in Colorado, records show. Deputies said they responded to a residence in the 100 block of Vision Lane. It was just before 10 p.m. on Friday. There was a report of a shooting.
Federal Prisons Were Told to Provide Addiction Medications. Instead, They Punish People Who Use Them.
Timothy York knows what works to treat his decades-long opioid addiction: Suboxone, a medication that effectively quiets cravings. Since York arrived in federal prison in 2008, he has been held in a series of facilities awash with contraband drugs and violence. He’s spent tens of thousands of dollars buying the medication illicitly from prison dealers because Suboxone enables him to think and communicate clearly, he said. But he hasn’t been able to get it consistently.
