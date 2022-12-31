ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 10

Richard Bechdel
2d ago

election has gotten so bad , but the people with no common sense can't see it. go to the poll, show ID and vote. not by mail not weeks before and eliminate gerrymandering because there is MORE then two political parties.

Reply(6)
11
Related
977rocks.com

Political Analyst Weighs in on Shapiro’s First Term as Governor

A longtime Pennsylvania political analyst is weighing in on how Josh Shapiro will handle his first term as Governor. Dr. Terry Madonna is a Senior Fellow at Millersville University and he says that Shapiro enters the governorship with some of the most legislative experience the position has seen. Madonna also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lehighvalleynews.com

Obscure rule lets Pennsylvania lawmakers hold two offices at the same time

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Just weeks before he was scheduled to be sworn in as a state senator, Republican Jarrett Coleman reversed course and resigned from the Parkland School Board. State Senator-elect Jarrett Coleman, R-Lehigh/Bucks, opted to resign from the Parkland School Board. Most Pennsylvania elected officials can't hold...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
977rocks.com

Michelle Henry To Become Next PA Attorney General

As Attorney General Josh Shapiro gets ready to be sworn-in as the next governor of Pennsylvania, his chief deputy is preparing to take over his office. Michelle Henry will become the top law enforcement official in Pennsylvania on January 17th. Henry has served as the top deputy for Shapiro since...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Rep. Pickett announces run for Pa. House Speaker

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Tina Pickett (R), the State Representative for Pennsylvania’s 110th District (which includes part of Bradford County), is running to be the Commonwealth’s first Speaker of the House. In a letter to her House colleagues dated December 30, 2022, Pickett asked for their support in an election for House Speaker that’s supposed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Metcalfe waves goodbye to 24-year political career

State Rep. Daryle Metcalfe’s official last day in office was Monday, Jan. 2, as newcomer Stephenie Scialabba is slated to take over representing the state House’s 12th District seat. Metcalfe, a Republican, whose strict conservative views and actions were sometimes controversial, was elected in 1998 at age 36...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

New Pa. laws set to take effect in 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several new laws in Pennsylvania are set to take effect in 2023. Here are a few that were signed by Governor Tom Wolf in early November and sponsored by a number of representatives. Senate Bill 118 requires those convicted of sex trafficking or sex-related to register...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: The to-do list for 2023

As the clock runs out on 2022, we say goodbye to a year that has been jam-packed with significant events from the start. The pandemic was still going on. There were booster shots and new variants to address. The midterm elections made Pennsylvania a focal point for politics. The U.S....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philasun.com

Wolf administration announces launch of the Pennsylvania Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway

HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration, along with the Brandywine Valley Scenic Byway Commission and members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, recently announced the creation of the Pennsylvania Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway. “A key goal of the Pennsylvania Tourism office is ensuring we have cultural activities that represent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Who will officially take control of the Pennsylvania State House?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania politics were thrilling in 2022, and it doesn’t seem that will end in 2023. More drama is coming next week in the State House. It’s the story of the new year, and it’s happening just after the new year. Will the Democrats or Republicans control the Pennsylvania State House?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Gas Tax Increase

Home drivers in Pennsylvania will start the new year, paying even more in gas taxes. A law signed in 2013 by former governor Tom Corbett triggered an automatic gas tax increase on January 1. Pennsylvania's gas tax will increase by 3 cents, bringing the total to 61 cents a gallon....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy