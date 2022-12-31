Read full article on original website
Richard Bechdel
2d ago
election has gotten so bad , but the people with no common sense can't see it. go to the poll, show ID and vote. not by mail not weeks before and eliminate gerrymandering because there is MORE then two political parties.
Reply(6)
11
Related
Top stories of 2022: How did election conspiracy theorists affect the 2022 midterms?
In the weeks leading up to Election Day, the Pennsylvania Department of State issued reminders that vote counting could take days or weeks — due to the number of mail-in ballots submitted. But at his victory party, midstate Republican Congressman Scott Perry – who encouraged efforts to baselessly overturn...
977rocks.com
Political Analyst Weighs in on Shapiro’s First Term as Governor
A longtime Pennsylvania political analyst is weighing in on how Josh Shapiro will handle his first term as Governor. Dr. Terry Madonna is a Senior Fellow at Millersville University and he says that Shapiro enters the governorship with some of the most legislative experience the position has seen. Madonna also...
Who will lead the Pennsylvania House? Lawmakers will soon decide as power struggle continues
As legislative leaders battle for control, Democrats and Republicans will choose a person to serve as speaker of the Pennsylvania House.
lehighvalleynews.com
Obscure rule lets Pennsylvania lawmakers hold two offices at the same time
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Just weeks before he was scheduled to be sworn in as a state senator, Republican Jarrett Coleman reversed course and resigned from the Parkland School Board. State Senator-elect Jarrett Coleman, R-Lehigh/Bucks, opted to resign from the Parkland School Board. Most Pennsylvania elected officials can't hold...
977rocks.com
Michelle Henry To Become Next PA Attorney General
As Attorney General Josh Shapiro gets ready to be sworn-in as the next governor of Pennsylvania, his chief deputy is preparing to take over his office. Michelle Henry will become the top law enforcement official in Pennsylvania on January 17th. Henry has served as the top deputy for Shapiro since...
newsfromthestates.com
With Fetterman’s win behind him, Dem consultant McPhillips is sticking with Pa. for 2023
Brendan McPhillips just wrapped the successful U.S. Senate campaign of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a grueling race during which the candidate suffered a stroke, and fought his way back despite his lingering auditory processing issues, not to mention an opponent with deep pockets in Republican Mehmet Oz. One might...
Rep. Pickett announces run for Pa. House Speaker
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Tina Pickett (R), the State Representative for Pennsylvania’s 110th District (which includes part of Bradford County), is running to be the Commonwealth’s first Speaker of the House. In a letter to her House colleagues dated December 30, 2022, Pickett asked for their support in an election for House Speaker that’s supposed […]
cranberryeagle.com
Metcalfe waves goodbye to 24-year political career
State Rep. Daryle Metcalfe’s official last day in office was Monday, Jan. 2, as newcomer Stephenie Scialabba is slated to take over representing the state House’s 12th District seat. Metcalfe, a Republican, whose strict conservative views and actions were sometimes controversial, was elected in 1998 at age 36...
A census of every farmer in the country is underway. Lehigh Valley farmers urged to check in.
Every five years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture tabulates a census of every farmer in the country. The census helps inform federal food and agriculture policies and programs, and guide investments that will grow and sustain the industry, according to a news release. Local farmers are urged to complete the...
mynwmo.com
This January, the Pennsylvania Legislature Will Receive a Significant Infusion of New Blood
As leaders in the lower house fight for control, one of the largest groups of first-time politicians will be sworn in to the Pennsylvania legislature. This will make it harder for them to find common ground, which is what they say they want to do. In January, there will be...
americanmilitarynews.com
The Pa. Treasury is holding more than $4 billion in unclaimed property. How to find out if any of it is yours
If you’re looking for a resolution to make for the new year, here’s a suggestion. We’d all like to find a way to bring in some extra cash, right? So check to see if you have unclaimed property in your name. The Pennsylvania Treasury is holding more...
wdiy.org
Lehigh Valley's Unemployment Rate Drops to Lowest Level Since 2001 | WDIY Local News
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry said last week that the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metropolitan Statistical Area went down by 0.1 percentage point over the month, to 3.9% in November. According to a department release, this is the lowest unemployment rate since May 2001, which...
Top stories of 2022: Pa. pushes climate measures forward, meets delays and lawsuits
This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania took big steps in 2022 to limit greenhouse gas emissions, but the regulations were met with several challenges. The fight over Governor Tom Wolf’s signature climate program still isn’t settled as he prepares to leave office. Pennsylvania’s regulation to let...
New Pa. laws set to take effect in 2023
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several new laws in Pennsylvania are set to take effect in 2023. Here are a few that were signed by Governor Tom Wolf in early November and sponsored by a number of representatives. Senate Bill 118 requires those convicted of sex trafficking or sex-related to register...
WNEP-TV 16
New turnpike law starts today in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Turnpike officials want to crack down on drivers who don't pay tolls. Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, drivers with $250 in unpaid tolls will have their Pennsylvania registration suspended. The new law lowered that number from $500 in unpaid tolls. It is all to try and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: The to-do list for 2023
As the clock runs out on 2022, we say goodbye to a year that has been jam-packed with significant events from the start. The pandemic was still going on. There were booster shots and new variants to address. The midterm elections made Pennsylvania a focal point for politics. The U.S....
Fentanyl test strips become decriminalized this week under new Pennsylvania law
"To be able to have access to [testing strips] and not be afraid of being charged with drug paraphernalia for having them is a great step forward.”. Beginning Monday, people in Pennsylvania who buy or carry fentanyl testing strips will no longer face potential criminal charges for possession of drug paraphernalia.
philasun.com
Wolf administration announces launch of the Pennsylvania Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway
HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration, along with the Brandywine Valley Scenic Byway Commission and members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, recently announced the creation of the Pennsylvania Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Byway. “A key goal of the Pennsylvania Tourism office is ensuring we have cultural activities that represent...
abc27.com
Who will officially take control of the Pennsylvania State House?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania politics were thrilling in 2022, and it doesn’t seem that will end in 2023. More drama is coming next week in the State House. It’s the story of the new year, and it’s happening just after the new year. Will the Democrats or Republicans control the Pennsylvania State House?
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Gas Tax Increase
Home drivers in Pennsylvania will start the new year, paying even more in gas taxes. A law signed in 2013 by former governor Tom Corbett triggered an automatic gas tax increase on January 1. Pennsylvania's gas tax will increase by 3 cents, bringing the total to 61 cents a gallon....
Comments / 10