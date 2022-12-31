Read full article on original website
I-77 drivers looking for answers after potholes damage cars
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The rough and rocky road that is I-77 is set to get a facelift come Spring 2023. South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) made the announcement in November 2022 that the department is improving bridges along a stretch of the interstate from Bluff Road to I-26 in Columbia.
Customers near St. Andrew Road, Lake Murray Boulevard urged to boil water
IRMO, S.C. — Columbia Water is advising residents in a section of Irmo to boil following the rupture of a six-inch main. Officials said that water customers along St. Andrews Road from Fork Avenue to Lake Murray Boulevard and Lake Murray Boulevard customers from St. Andrews Road to Nursery Road should boil their water for at least a minute before drinking it or using it to cook. Water used to make ice should also be boiled before it is frozen.
WIS-TV
Pedestrian dead after collision in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Richland County. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the collision happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 1. A 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling west on I-20 westbound near the 71-mile marker when the vehicle hit a person crossing the road.
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt really...
Pedestrian killed in New Year's Day accident on I-20 in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a deadly New Year's Day collision involving a pedestrian on I-20 near Columbia, South Carolina. According to the report, the incident occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near mile marker 71 in the westbound lane of I-20. That is near the location of Wilson Road/US-21, about one mile north of Columbia.
Fire chief gives update on Colony Apartment evacuations
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly a week after problems at the Colony Apartments forced residents to evacuate their homes, many still aren't able to move in. Viola Simmons says Columbia Police knocked on her door last Tuesday night and said she would need to be evacuated. She was one of...
Body dead for several months found in South Carolina donation bin
LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said. Investigators first thought the body […]
coladaily.com
Pedestrian killed while crossing I-20 in Columbia
A person died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing I-20 on foot Sunday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the person, who has not yet been identified, was attempting to cross the interstate near mile marker 71 at around 6 p.m. when hit by a 2016 Nissan Rogue.
coladaily.com
What's closed on Monday, January 2
With New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, some businesses and organizations will be closed on Monday, January 2 in observance of the holiday. All city of Columbia buildings and offices will be closed Monday, as will offices for most other cities, tows and counties. Emergency services, as always, are available via 911.
Woman found severely injured and unconscious next to car at Langley Pond
An investigation is underway after a woman was found with severe injuries and unconscious next to her car at Langley Pond on New Year's Day.
WIS-TV
Driver dies after single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 12 a.m. on Friday, December 30 on U.S. Highway 15 near Theater Drive. According to officials, a 2007 GMC Yukon was traveling...
A portion of residents at Colony Apartments allowed to return, several remain evacuated
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A long series of weeks has become even longer as hundreds of residents at the Colony Apartments are still waiting to get back into their homes. Heat and water have been restored but a new group of issues is causing further problems. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says gas leaks are the latest concern.
Woman found climbing ‘in and out’ of flipped car after DUI crash, South Carolina police say
A woman has been charged with driving under influence following a crash on New Year's Day evening in Spartanburg.
wfmynews2.com
Crews find body of missing SC Lake Murray diver
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
WIS-TV
Officials working on bringing people home
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City of Columbia continues inspections at Colony Apartments. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
wach.com
Midlands family mourns 2 loved ones killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash on Christmas day
COLUMBIA, SC — A family in the Midlands now mourns the loss of two loved ones after a fiery crash involving a tractor trailer claimed both lives on Christmas day. The McCoy family holding onto each other for support as they head into the new year after suffering a tragic loss on Christmas day.
1 killed, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. The incident happened Saturday, December 31. Troopers say the driver of a car, traveling north on Highway 15, near Mountaineer Circle, about five miles south of Elloree, went off the right side of the Road and struck a tree. Two […]
WIS-TV
One injured in Downtown Columbia vehicle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports one person was injured after a vehicle collision in downtown Columbia. The collision temporarily shut down a street according to law enforcement. Officials said the collision happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 at the 2700 block of North Main...
WIS-TV
Two killed in single-vehicle Fairfield County collision
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people are deceased after a collision on I-77 North at mile marker 32. The collision occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022. A driver of a 2021 Nissan Altima was traveling north on I-77 when...
WIS-TV
Columbia residents march in Rose Bowl Parade
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man who donated his kidney, marched in the Rose Bowl Parade with his wife, and their neighbor who is a kidney recipient. Thomas Dougall, a board member of Donate Life South Carolina and a kidney donor, his wife, Wendy Dougall, and their neighbor Jo Byrd, a kidney recipient all walked in the parade together.
News19 WLTX
