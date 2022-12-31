ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapin, SC

News19 WLTX

Customers near St. Andrew Road, Lake Murray Boulevard urged to boil water

IRMO, S.C. — Columbia Water is advising residents in a section of Irmo to boil following the rupture of a six-inch main. Officials said that water customers along St. Andrews Road from Fork Avenue to Lake Murray Boulevard and Lake Murray Boulevard customers from St. Andrews Road to Nursery Road should boil their water for at least a minute before drinking it or using it to cook. Water used to make ice should also be boiled before it is frozen.
WIS-TV

Pedestrian dead after collision in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Richland County. Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the collision happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 1. A 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling west on I-20 westbound near the 71-mile marker when the vehicle hit a person crossing the road.
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt really...
WBTW News13

Body dead for several months found in South Carolina donation bin

LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — A body found inside a donation bin in South Carolina had likely been dead for at least several months, Kershaw County authorities said. Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor, investigators said. Investigators first thought the body […]
coladaily.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing I-20 in Columbia

A person died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing I-20 on foot Sunday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the person, who has not yet been identified, was attempting to cross the interstate near mile marker 71 at around 6 p.m. when hit by a 2016 Nissan Rogue.
coladaily.com

What's closed on Monday, January 2

With New Year's Day falling on a Sunday, some businesses and organizations will be closed on Monday, January 2 in observance of the holiday. All city of Columbia buildings and offices will be closed Monday, as will offices for most other cities, tows and counties. Emergency services, as always, are available via 911.
WIS-TV

Driver dies after single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 12 a.m. on Friday, December 30 on U.S. Highway 15 near Theater Drive. According to officials, a 2007 GMC Yukon was traveling...
wfmynews2.com

Crews find body of missing SC Lake Murray diver

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
WJBF

1 killed, 2 injured in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash. The incident happened Saturday, December 31. Troopers say the driver of a car, traveling north on Highway 15, near Mountaineer Circle, about five miles south of Elloree, went off the right side of the Road and struck a tree. Two […]
WIS-TV

One injured in Downtown Columbia vehicle collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports one person was injured after a vehicle collision in downtown Columbia. The collision temporarily shut down a street according to law enforcement. Officials said the collision happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 at the 2700 block of North Main...
WIS-TV

Two killed in single-vehicle Fairfield County collision

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people are deceased after a collision on I-77 North at mile marker 32. The collision occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022. A driver of a 2021 Nissan Altima was traveling north on I-77 when...
WIS-TV

Columbia residents march in Rose Bowl Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man who donated his kidney, marched in the Rose Bowl Parade with his wife, and their neighbor who is a kidney recipient. Thomas Dougall, a board member of Donate Life South Carolina and a kidney donor, his wife, Wendy Dougall, and their neighbor Jo Byrd, a kidney recipient all walked in the parade together.
