IRMO, S.C. — Columbia Water is advising residents in a section of Irmo to boil following the rupture of a six-inch main. Officials said that water customers along St. Andrews Road from Fork Avenue to Lake Murray Boulevard and Lake Murray Boulevard customers from St. Andrews Road to Nursery Road should boil their water for at least a minute before drinking it or using it to cook. Water used to make ice should also be boiled before it is frozen.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO