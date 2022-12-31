ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

Two teens arrested after robbery in Daly City

DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of robbery on Friday afternoon, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police were informed of a robbery just before 4 p.m., in the area of Serramonte and Gellert boulevards. Officers responding to the scene found and arrested a 15-year-old girl and 19-year-old man […]
DALY CITY, CA
KRON4 News

2 SF business storefronts rammed, burglarized Monday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two San Francisco businesses had their storefronts rammed by vehicles and were burglarized in the early morning hours of Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. In the first incident, SFPD officers from Mission Station responded to a possible burglary in progress at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead, 1 injured in New Year's Day double shooting: Oakland police

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a double shooting left one man dead and another injured. The gunfire broke out near the Martin Luther King Jr branch of the Oakland Public Library on International Boulevard on New Year's Day, officials said. One man was found at the library and pronounced...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 killed, 1 injured in Oakland shooting

One man is dead and another injured after a shooting on International Boulevard and 69th Avenue on Sunday. The man who died was found at the location. The other victim was found after going to a hospital.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo County Sheriff searching for little girl possibly abducted by father

MILLBRAE -- Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a little girl who may have been abducted by her father, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.The girl was identified as 3-year-old Andrea Flores. She was last seen at 581 Magnolia Avenue in Millbrae and may be in the company of her father, who was identified as Victor Flores-Enriquez.The San Mateo County Sheriff's Twitter account posted about the possible abduction Sunday afternoon at around 1:45 p.m.Andrea is described as three feet tall and weighing 36 pounds with blue eyes and brown braided hair. She is three and a half years old. No description or photos of her father were provided by authorities.   The sheriff's office asked for anyone who sees the child to immediately call 911.  
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
thesfnews.com

Brandon Gorski Identified As Victim Of Hit-And-Run

SAN FRANCISCO—Brandon Gorski, 38, was identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run on Wednesday, December 28. The accident occurred near Bay and Stockton streets, a few blocks from Pier 39 and Fisherman’s Wharf. Police are still looking for a suspect responisble for Gorski’s death. No...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Union City shooting injures one on New Year's Day

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the early morning on Sunday, according to the Union City Police Department. Around 3:49 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Whipple Road due to a report of a shooting. Once arriving on scene, officers found a 36-year-old woman […]
UNION CITY, CA
SFist

Male Pedestrian Killed By Truck In San Jose On New Year’s Eve

An accident Saturday night left a male pedestrian dead, the San Jose police department said, according to KPIX. The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but authorities are reportedly investigating the accident in which a GMC truck, driven by an adult male driver, struck the pedestrian who was reportedly walking on Forest Avenue.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Victim identified in deadly San Francisco hit-and-run

The victim of a deadly hit-and-run collision that happened near the area of Bay and Stockton streets has been identified. Brandon Gorski, 38, was fatally struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning near Fisherman's Wharf, according to police. They responded to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian at approximately 5 a.m. on Dec. 28. Upon arriving at the scene, officers located Gorski on the road while the driver...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy