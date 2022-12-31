Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Utah troopers arrest 2 accused of stealing Lamborghini from Vegas dealership
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Two people accused of driving a stolen Lamborghini from Las Vegas were arrested in southern Utah Saturday after a standoff forced the temporary closure of I-15 in both directions. Utah Highway Patrol troopers received a report of a stolen vehicle from a Las Vegas dealership....
KSLTV
Father of teen who died at Utah treatment center files wrongful death lawsuit
HURRICANE, Utah — Washington state resident Dean Goodridge is suing a teen treatment center in Washington County for the wrongful death of his daughter. Goodridge’s 17-year-old daughter, Taylor, died on Dec. 20 at Diamond Ranch Academy, a residential treatment facility for troubled teens in Hurricane. A news statement...
kslnewsradio.com
Standoff on I-15 in southern Utah ends with two in custody
IRON COUNTY, Utah — Two people are in custody Saturday evening after a standoff in Iron County forced the closure of I-15 in both directions for a time. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a stolen Lamborghini out of Las Vegas was stopped at milepost 52 on northbound I-15. The dealership the vehicle was taken from was using technology inside the vehicle to track it.
Father sues Hurricane boarding school for malpractice after daughter's death
The father of a teenage girl who died at a boarding school in Washington County has sued the facility, which he alleges ignored his daughter's severe pain weeks before her death.
Stolen vehicle incident temporarily closes I-15 in southern Utah
Man and woman barricaded themselves inside a vehicle stolen in Las Vegas prompting the closure of I-15 in both directions
Hurricane community bands together to support K9 officer stabbed in line of duty
Alisa Brewer and her daughter live a few blocks away from where officers responded to a stranger walking into a home on December 26, leading to a confrontation in which a K9 officer was stabbed.
ABC 4
Man arrested in St. George admits to breaking into cars, stealing items after bystanders reported him
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — St. George Police reported arresting a 51-year-old man Monday who admitted to breaking into at least five cars after bystanders reported seeing him do it. Kevin Blaine Haslam, 51, faces five charges of theft, five charges of vehicle burglary, two charges of possession of...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Arrest warrant issued for SUU hire who made terrorist threats
CEDAR CITY, Utah — A man who was an emergency hire at Southern Utah University now has a warrant issued for his arrest on charges of terrorism. Steven Boggs was charged with "threat of terrorism use of weapon" on December 29 by Iron County prosecutors after a series of events that began on December 10, when he requested his life insurance payout information from the SUU human resources department and said he needed help.
kslnewsradio.com
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
kjzz.com
Flash flooding closes road in Snow Canyon State Park
IVINS, Utah (KUTV) — A Flash Flood Warning was issued for southwestern Washington County on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service shared that the warning would be in effect until 6 p.m. on Sunday. More from 2News. Officials said thunderstorms were producing the flash flooding in creeks, streams...
ksub590.com
Cedar City Police Has First Married Couple Working Together
The Cedar City Police Department now has a married couple working for it. Lisa and Brandon Foster were sworn in earlier this month. This makes them the department's first married couple. During their swearing-in service, they pinned badges on each other.
eastidahonews.com
Strep throat is one of many illnesses to watch during an ‘immunological catch-up,’ Utah doctor says
SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Just like many other illnesses, strep throat is more common this year than over the last few years, according to Dr. Timothy C. Larsen, a pediatrician at Intermountain Redrock Pediatrics. And he said as school starts back up in January the number of cases...
ABC 4
St. George woman accused of stealing thousands from former employer
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her former employer’s personal business over the course of the last year. Cassandra Jacobson, 36, is facing charges of two counts of possessing forgery writing/device (third degree felony), one count...
ksl.com
Snows and a Rose: Travel disruptions expected amid weekend winter storms
SALT LAKE CITY — Travel on Utah roads this weekend is expected to be extremely difficult due to multiple winter weather advisories and heavy snow. And travelers driving to the Rose Bowl are advised to leave before Sunday to avoid the worst day of travel. Roads are already starting...
luxury-houses.net
Newly Built Impeccable Estate with Gorgeous Open Concept Interior in Saint George, Utah is Listing for $3.8 Million
2594 East 1170 South Home in Saint George, Utah for Sale. 2594 East 1170 South, Saint George, Utah is an entertainers dream in Reserve at River Hollow with various amenities without the work including salt-water pool, 10×10 spa, built in BBQ, sports court and shuffleboard. This Home in Saint George offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 7,500 square feet of living spaces.
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
ksl.com
Get away to this southern Utah resort packed with luxurious amenities
Utah's winters are some of the best in the world, especially in southern Utah. If it has been a while since you escaped to red rock country, now is the time! Wintertime in the St. George area is just about as picturesque and relaxing as you could hope for and could quickly become a new tradition—especially if it's a getaway to the Red Mountain Resort.
