Washington County, UT

Father of teen who died at Utah treatment center files wrongful death lawsuit

HURRICANE, Utah — Washington state resident Dean Goodridge is suing a teen treatment center in Washington County for the wrongful death of his daughter. Goodridge’s 17-year-old daughter, Taylor, died on Dec. 20 at Diamond Ranch Academy, a residential treatment facility for troubled teens in Hurricane. A news statement...
Standoff on I-15 in southern Utah ends with two in custody

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Two people are in custody Saturday evening after a standoff in Iron County forced the closure of I-15 in both directions for a time. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a stolen Lamborghini out of Las Vegas was stopped at milepost 52 on northbound I-15. The dealership the vehicle was taken from was using technology inside the vehicle to track it.
Arrest warrant issued for SUU hire who made terrorist threats

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A man who was an emergency hire at Southern Utah University now has a warrant issued for his arrest on charges of terrorism. Steven Boggs was charged with "threat of terrorism use of weapon" on December 29 by Iron County prosecutors after a series of events that began on December 10, when he requested his life insurance payout information from the SUU human resources department and said he needed help.
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts

SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
Flash flooding closes road in Snow Canyon State Park

IVINS, Utah (KUTV) — A Flash Flood Warning was issued for southwestern Washington County on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service shared that the warning would be in effect until 6 p.m. on Sunday. More from 2News. Officials said thunderstorms were producing the flash flooding in creeks, streams...
St. George woman accused of stealing thousands from former employer

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her former employer’s personal business over the course of the last year. Cassandra Jacobson, 36, is facing charges of two counts of possessing forgery writing/device (third degree felony), one count...
Newly Built Impeccable Estate with Gorgeous Open Concept Interior in Saint George, Utah is Listing for $3.8 Million

2594 East 1170 South Home in Saint George, Utah for Sale. 2594 East 1170 South, Saint George, Utah is an entertainers dream in Reserve at River Hollow with various amenities without the work including salt-water pool, 10×10 spa, built in BBQ, sports court and shuffleboard. This Home in Saint George offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 7,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2594 East 1170 South, please contact Bryan Burnett (Phone: 435-375-4564) at Century 21 Everest St George for full support and perfect service.
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah

Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
Get away to this southern Utah resort packed with luxurious amenities

This story is sponsored by Red Mountain Resort. Utah's winters are some of the best in the world, especially in southern Utah. If it has been a while since you escaped to red rock country, now is the time! Wintertime in the St. George area is just about as picturesque and relaxing as you could hope for and could quickly become a new tradition—especially if it's a getaway to the Red Mountain Resort.
