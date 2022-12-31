Winning numbers drawn in ‘Idaho Cash’ game
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Idaho Cash” game were:
06-08-11-25-26
(six, eight, eleven, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $106,800
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Idaho Lottery’s “Idaho Cash” game were:
06-08-11-25-26
(six, eight, eleven, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $106,800
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0